37 photos of Britney Spears for her 37th birthday

Britney Spears accepting the Vanguard Award at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on April 12, 2018

Britney at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards in Los Angeles on April 29, 2017

Britney Spears at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 28, 2016

Britney Spears at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 22, 2016

Britney Spears at the Zappos.com Campus in Las Vegas on February 26, 2015

Britney Spears at the "Britney Day" Event in Las Vegas on November 5, 2014

Britney Spears Promoting "I Am Britney Jean" on September 27, 2013

Britney Spears With Jayden and Sean at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on April 17, 2013

Britney Spears on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on October 29, 2012

Britney Spears at the 'We Will Always Love You: A Grammy Salute To Whitney Houston' in Los Angeles on October 11, 2012

Britney Spears on The X Factor on June 27, 2012

Britney Spears at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 28, 2011

Britney Spears in San Francisco on March 27, 2011

Britney Spears at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 31, 2010

Britney Spears in Melbourne, Australia on November 11, 2009

Britney Spears at Disney World on March 5, 2009

Britney Spears With Paris Hilton at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on September 7, 2008

Britney Spears Celebrating Her Birthday in Bel Air on December 1, 2007

Britney Spears With Jamie Lynn Spears and Kevin Federline at the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Los Angeles Premiere on July 10, 2005

Britney Spears With Kevin Federline at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards on December 8, 2004

Britney Spears on Her The Onyx Hotel Tour on May 7, 2004

Britney Spears at the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on November 17, 2003

Britney Spears With Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2003

Britney Spears With Justin Timberlake on February 13, 2002

Britney Spears at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 6, 2001

Britney Spears With Justin Timberlake at the 28th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles on January 8, 2001

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards on September 7, 2000

Britney Spears at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 7, 2000

Britney Spears With *NSYNC at the 1999 MTV Video Music Award Rehearsals on September 8, 1999

Britney Spears on Her Baby One More Time Tour in Universal City, California on July 31, 1999

Britney Spears in Los Angeles on May 1, 1999

Britney Spears in New York City on 1998

Britney Spears in Los Angeles on October 2, 1998

Britney Spears in Los Angeles on September 6, 1998

Britney Spears in the Mickey Mouse Club in 1993

Britney Spears through the years

1 of 37 Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Britney Spears through the years Born on December 2, 1981, Britney Spears celebrates her 37th birthday Sunday. The Southern-raised pop princess got her start when she was just a kid, competing on Star Search at a young age and joining The Mickey Mouse Club as a pre-teen. Decades later, Spears has nine studio albums and a Grammy award to her name. In honor of the star’s 37th birthday, see photos of Spears through the years, ahead.

Advertisement

2 of 37 Everett Collection Britney Spears in the Mickey Mouse Club in 1993

3 of 37 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Britney Spears in Los Angeles on September 6, 1998

Advertisement

4 of 37 Larry Busacca/WireImage Britney Spears in Los Angeles on October 2, 1998

Advertisement

5 of 37 Larry Busacca/WireImage Britney Spears in New York City on 1998

Advertisement

6 of 37 Larry Busacca/WireImage Britney Spears in Los Angeles on May 1, 1999

Advertisement

7 of 37 Brenda Chase/Online USA, Inc/Getty Images Britney Spears on Her Baby One More Time Tour in Universal City, California on July 31, 1999

Advertisement

8 of 37 Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage Britney Spears With *NSYNC at the 1999 MTV Video Music Award Rehearsals on September 8, 1999

Advertisement

9 of 37 Scott Gries/Getty Images Britney Spears at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 7, 2000

Advertisement

10 of 37 Kevin Mazur/WireImage Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards on September 7, 2000

Advertisement

11 of 37 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage Britney Spears With Justin Timberlake at the 28th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles on January 8, 2001

Advertisement

12 of 37 Kevin Mazur/WireImage Britney Spears at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 6, 2001

Advertisement

13 of 37 Pepsi/Getty Images Britney Spears Filming a Pepsi Commercial on January 31, 2002

Advertisement

14 of 37 Denise Truscello/WireImage Britney Spears With Justin Timberlake on February 13, 2002

Advertisement

15 of 37 Chris Polk/FilmMagic Britney Spears With Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2003

Advertisement

16 of 37 J. Merritt/FilmMagic Britney Spears at the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on November 17, 2003

Advertisement

17 of 37 AFP/Getty Images Britney Spears on Her The Onyx Hotel Tour on May 7, 2004

Advertisement

18 of 37 J. Merritt/FilmMagic Britney Spears With Kevin Federline at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards on December 8, 2004

Advertisement

19 of 37 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage Britney Spears With Jamie Lynn Spears and Kevin Federline at the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Los Angeles Premiere on July 10, 2005

Advertisement

20 of 37 Toby Canham/Getty Images Britney Spears Celebrating Her Birthday in Bel Air on December 1, 2007

Advertisement

21 of 37 Chris Polk/FilmMagic Britney Spears With Paris Hilton at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on September 7, 2008

Advertisement

22 of 37 Exclusive Images/WireImage Britney Spears at Disney World on March 5, 2009

Advertisement

23 of 37 Martin Philbey/Redferns Britney Spears in Melbourne, Australia on November 11, 2009

Advertisement

24 of 37 Kevin Mazur/WireImage Britney Spears at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 31, 2010

Advertisement

25 of 37 Araya Diaz/WireImage Britney Spears in San Francisco on March 27, 2011

Advertisement

26 of 37 Kevin Winter/Getty Images Britney Spears at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 28, 2011

Advertisement

27 of 37 Stew Milne/FOX via Getty Images Britney Spears on The X Factor on June 27, 2012

Advertisement

28 of 37 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Britney Spears at the 'We Will Always Love You: A Grammy Salute To Whitney Houston' in Los Angeles on October 11, 2012

Advertisement

29 of 37 Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank Britney Spears on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on October 29, 2012

Advertisement

30 of 37 Jon SooHoo/LA Dodgers via Getty Images Britney Spears With Jayden and Sean at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on April 17, 2013

Advertisement

31 of 37 Michelangelo Di Battista/Sony/RCA via Getty Images Britney Spears Promoting "I Am Britney Jean" on September 27, 2013

Advertisement

32 of 37 Gabe Ginsberg Britney Spears at the "Britney Day" Event in Las Vegas on November 5, 2014

Advertisement

33 of 37 Denise Truscello/WireImage Britney Spears at the Zappos.com Campus in Las Vegas on February 26, 2015

Advertisement

34 of 37 Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2016/FilmMagic Britney Spears at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 22, 2016

Advertisement

35 of 37 Allen Berezovsky/WireImage Britney Spears at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 28, 2016

Advertisement

36 of 37 Image Group LA/Disney Channel/ Getty Images Britney at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards in Los Angeles on April 29, 2017

Advertisement