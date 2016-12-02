37 photos of Britney Spears for her 37th birthday

Madeline Boardman
November 28, 2018 at 09:10 AM EST
<p>Born on December 2, 1981, Britney Spears celebrates her 37th birthday Sunday. The Southern-raised pop princess got her start when she was just a kid, competing on <em>Star Search</em> at a young age and joining <em>The Mickey Mouse Club</em> as a pre-teen. Decades later, Spears has nine studio albums and a Grammy award to her name. In honor of the star&#8217;s 37th birthday, see photos of Spears through the years, ahead.</p>
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Britney Spears in the Mickey Mouse Club in 1993
Everett Collection
Britney Spears in Los Angeles on September 6, 1998
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Britney Spears in Los Angeles on October 2, 1998
Larry Busacca/WireImage
Britney Spears in New York City on 1998
Larry Busacca/WireImage
Britney Spears in Los Angeles on May 1, 1999
Larry Busacca/WireImage
Britney Spears on Her Baby One More Time Tour in Universal City, California on July 31, 1999
Brenda Chase/Online USA, Inc/Getty Images
Britney Spears With *NSYNC at the 1999 MTV Video Music Award Rehearsals on September 8, 1999
Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage
Britney Spears at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 7, 2000
Scott Gries/Getty Images
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards on September 7, 2000
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Britney Spears With Justin Timberlake at the 28th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles on January 8, 2001
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Britney Spears at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 6, 2001
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Britney Spears Filming a Pepsi Commercial on January 31, 2002
Pepsi/Getty Images
Britney Spears With Justin Timberlake on February 13, 2002
Denise Truscello/WireImage
Britney Spears With Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2003
Chris Polk/FilmMagic
Britney Spears at the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on November 17, 2003
J. Merritt/FilmMagic
Britney Spears on Her The Onyx Hotel Tour on May 7, 2004
AFP/Getty Images
Britney Spears With Kevin Federline at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards on December 8, 2004
J. Merritt/FilmMagic
Britney Spears With Jamie Lynn Spears and Kevin Federline at the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Los Angeles Premiere on July 10, 2005
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Britney Spears Celebrating Her Birthday in Bel Air on December 1, 2007
Toby Canham/Getty Images
Britney Spears With Paris Hilton at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on September 7, 2008
Chris Polk/FilmMagic
Britney Spears at Disney World on March 5, 2009
Exclusive Images/WireImage
Britney Spears in Melbourne, Australia on November 11, 2009
Martin Philbey/Redferns
Britney Spears at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 31, 2010
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Britney Spears in San Francisco on March 27, 2011
Araya Diaz/WireImage
Britney Spears at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 28, 2011
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Britney Spears on The X Factor on June 27, 2012
Stew Milne/FOX via Getty Images
Britney Spears at the 'We Will Always Love You: A Grammy Salute To Whitney Houston' in Los Angeles on October 11, 2012
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Britney Spears on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on October 29, 2012
Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Britney Spears With Jayden and Sean at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on April 17, 2013
Jon SooHoo/LA Dodgers via Getty Images
Britney Spears Promoting "I Am Britney Jean" on September 27, 2013
Michelangelo Di Battista/Sony/RCA via Getty Images
Britney Spears at the "Britney Day" Event in Las Vegas on November 5, 2014
Gabe Ginsberg
Britney Spears at the Zappos.com Campus in Las Vegas on February 26, 2015
Denise Truscello/WireImage
Britney Spears at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 22, 2016
Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2016/FilmMagic
Britney Spears at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 28, 2016
Allen Berezovsky/WireImage
Britney at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards in Los Angeles on April 29, 2017
Image Group LA/Disney Channel/ Getty Images
Britney Spears accepting the Vanguard Award at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on April 12, 2018
Rich Polk/Getty Images
