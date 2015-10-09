Bring It On: Where Are They Now?

THEN: Kirsten Dunst played the perky Torrance Shipman, captain of the Rancho Carne Toros cheerleading team. After learning that the team’s previous routines were all stolen, Torrance tries to reinvent the squad and win a sixth national cheerleading title.

NOW: After the success of Bring It On, Dunst scored the blockbuster role of Mary Jane Watson in the mid-2000s Spider-Man films opposite Tobey Maguire. She also starred in 2004’s Wimbledon, 2005’s Elizabethtown, and 2006’s Marie Antoinette, and won the Best Actress Award at Cannes for 2011’s Melancholia. In 2016, she was nominated for an Emmy for her performance in the second season of FX’s Fargo, and in 2017 she starred in Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled.