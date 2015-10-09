Bring It On: Where Are They Now?

Danielle Zhu
August 21, 2018 at 11:04 AM EDT
<p><strong>THEN:</strong> Kirsten Dunst <a href="http://www.ew.com/article/2015/10/09/bring-it-cast-reunion-ew" target="_blank" rel="noopener">played the perky Torrance Shipman</a>, captain of the Rancho Carne Toros cheerleading team. After learning that the team&#8217;s previous routines were all stolen, Torrance tries to reinvent the squad and win a sixth national cheerleading title.</p> <p><strong>NOW:</strong> After the success of <em>Bring It On</em>, Dunst scored the blockbuster role of Mary Jane Watson in the mid-2000s&nbsp;<em>Spider-Man</em> films opposite Tobey Maguire. She also starred in 2004&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Wimbledon</em>, 2005&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Elizabethtown</em>, and 2006&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Marie Antoinette</em>, and won the Best Actress Award at Cannes for 2011&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Melancholia</em>. In 2016, she was nominated for an Emmy for her performance in the second season of FX&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Fargo</em>, and in 2017 she starred in Sofia Coppola&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>The Beguiled</em>.&nbsp;</p>
Kirsten Dunst (Torrance Shipman)

THEN: Kirsten Dunst played the perky Torrance Shipman, captain of the Rancho Carne Toros cheerleading team. After learning that the team’s previous routines were all stolen, Torrance tries to reinvent the squad and win a sixth national cheerleading title.

NOW: After the success of Bring It On, Dunst scored the blockbuster role of Mary Jane Watson in the mid-2000s Spider-Man films opposite Tobey Maguire. She also starred in 2004’s Wimbledon, 2005’s Elizabethtown, and 2006’s Marie Antoinette, and won the Best Actress Award at Cannes for 2011’s Melancholia. In 2016, she was nominated for an Emmy for her performance in the second season of FX’s Fargo, and in 2017 she starred in Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled

Everett Collection; Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
<p><strong>THEN:</strong> The <em>Buffy</em> star played transfer student Missy Pantone, who, despite hating cheerleaders, joins the Toros and helps Torrance <a href="http://www.ew.com/article/2015/10/09/bring-it-cast-reunion-ew" target="_blank">lead the team to nationals</a> with her gymnastics skills.</p> <p><strong>NOW:</strong> Dushku returned to TV with the early 2000s supernatural drama <em>Tru Calling</em>, and later <em>Dollhouse</em> in the late 2000s, which reunited the star with <em>Buffy</em> creator Joss Whedon. The Albanian-American actress recently directed the documentary <em>Dear Albania</em>, where she and her brother travel throughout the country to explore its history and culture, and voiced She-Hulk in the animated series <em>Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.</em></p> <p> </p>
Eliza Dushku (Missy Pantone)

THEN: The Buffy star played transfer student Missy Pantone, who, despite hating cheerleaders, joins the Toros and helps Torrance lead the team to nationals with her gymnastics skills.

NOW: Dushku returned to TV with the early 2000s supernatural drama Tru Calling, and later Dollhouse in the late 2000s, which reunited the star with Buffy creator Joss Whedon. The Albanian-American actress recently directed the documentary Dear Albania, where she and her brother travel throughout the country to explore its history and culture, and voiced She-Hulk in the animated series Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.

 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage
<p><strong>THEN:</strong> Gabrielle Union <a href="http://www.ew.com/article/2015/10/09/bring-it-cast-reunion-ew" target="_blank" rel="noopener">joined <em>Bring It On</em></a> as Isis, the captain of the rival East Compton Clovers. After watching the Toros copy their routines for the past several years, Isis decides to fight back and leads the Clovers (SPOILER ALERT!) to their first national championship.</p> <p><strong>NOW:</strong> Union followed up <em>Bring It On</em> <a href="https://ew.com/movies/gabrielle-union-role-call/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">with movie roles</a> in 2003&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Bad Boys II</em>, 2005&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>The Honeymooners</em>, 2012&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Think Like a Man</em>, 2014&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Top Five</em>, and 2018&#8217;s <em>Breaking In</em>. Since 2014, she has starred in the BET show <em>Being Mary Jane</em>, which will conclude in 2018 with a movie finale.</p>
Gabrielle Union (Isis)

THEN: Gabrielle Union joined Bring It On as Isis, the captain of the rival East Compton Clovers. After watching the Toros copy their routines for the past several years, Isis decides to fight back and leads the Clovers (SPOILER ALERT!) to their first national championship.

NOW: Union followed up Bring It On with movie roles in 2003’s Bad Boys II, 2005’s The Honeymooners, 2012’s Think Like a Man, 2014’s Top Five, and 2018’s Breaking In. Since 2014, she has starred in the BET show Being Mary Jane, which will conclude in 2018 with a movie finale.

Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET
<p><strong>THEN:</strong> Jesse Bradford played Cliff, Missy&rsquo;s brother and Torrance&rsquo;s romantic interest <a href="http://www.ew.com/article/2015/10/09/bring-it-cast-reunion-ew" target="_blank" rel="noopener">in <em>Bring It On</em></a>. Cliff woos Torrance with a mixtape of a song he wrote for her: &#8220;Oh Torrance, can&rsquo;t stand your cheerleading squad but I love your pom-poms. I&rsquo;ll feed you bon bons all night,&#8221; and develops a surprising passion for the sport of cheerleading.</p> <p><strong>NOW:</strong> In 2002, Bradford starred in <em>Clockstoppers</em>, a sci-fi comedy, and <em>Swimfan</em>, a thriller opposite Erika Christensen. In 2006 he appeared in Clint Eastwood&rsquo;s critically acclaimed <em>Flags of Our Fathers</em>. His last major movie role was in 2009&#8217;s <em>I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell</em> based on Tucker Max&rsquo;s bestseller of the same name. He recently starred in NBC&#8217;s short-lived 2012 series <em>Guys with Kids</em> and Crackle&#8217;s streaming show&nbsp;<em>Sequestered&nbsp;</em>and appeared in the 2017 film&nbsp;<em>The Year of Spectacular Men</em>.&nbsp;</p>
Jesse Bradford (Cliff Pantone)

THEN: Jesse Bradford played Cliff, Missy’s brother and Torrance’s romantic interest in Bring It On. Cliff woos Torrance with a mixtape of a song he wrote for her: “Oh Torrance, can’t stand your cheerleading squad but I love your pom-poms. I’ll feed you bon bons all night,” and develops a surprising passion for the sport of cheerleading.

NOW: In 2002, Bradford starred in Clockstoppers, a sci-fi comedy, and Swimfan, a thriller opposite Erika Christensen. In 2006 he appeared in Clint Eastwood’s critically acclaimed Flags of Our Fathers. His last major movie role was in 2009’s I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell based on Tucker Max’s bestseller of the same name. He recently starred in NBC’s short-lived 2012 series Guys with Kids and Crackle’s streaming show Sequestered and appeared in the 2017 film The Year of Spectacular Men

PatrickMcMullan.com via AP Images
<p><strong>THEN:</strong> Natina Reed played Jenelope, <a href="http://www.ew.com/article/2015/10/09/bring-it-cast-reunion-ew" target="_blank">one of the East Compton cheerleaders</a> who challenges the Toros.</p> <p><strong>NOW: </strong>Reed and her costars Shamari Fears and Brandi Williams were part of the girl group Blaque, whose single &#8220;Bring It All to Me&#8221; peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard chart in 1999. The band was preparing for a comeback in 2012 when Reed tragically died after being struck by a car as she was crossing the street.</p> <p> </p>
Natina Reed (Jenelope)

THEN: Natina Reed played Jenelope, one of the East Compton cheerleaders who challenges the Toros.

NOW: Reed and her costars Shamari Fears and Brandi Williams were part of the girl group Blaque, whose single “Bring It All to Me” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard chart in 1999. The band was preparing for a comeback in 2012 when Reed tragically died after being struck by a car as she was crossing the street.

 

<p><strong>THEN:</strong> The <em>Sabrina, the Teenage Witch</em> actress played Big Red, <a href="http://www.ew.com/article/2015/10/09/bring-it-cast-reunion-ew" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the former captain of the Toros</a>. Before graduating and handing the baton over to Torrance, Big Red led the team to several titles by secretly recording and stealing East Compton&rsquo;s routines.</p> <p><strong>NOW:</strong> Sloane returned to the big screen in 2010&#8217;s <em>She&rsquo;s Out of My League</em>, 2011&#8217;s <em>A Good Old Fashioned Orgy</em>, and most recently, 2011 and 2014&#8217;s <em>Horrible Bosses</em> movies. Throughout the years, Sloane&rsquo;s also made several guest appearances on TV shows like <em>That &lsquo;70s Show</em>, <em>The West Wing</em>, <em>Entourage</em>, <em>Psych</em>, and <em>How I Met Your Mother</em>. She was a series regular on CBS&#8217;&nbsp;<em>The Odd Couple</em>, which ran from 2015&ndash;2017.&nbsp;</p>
Lindsay Sloane (Big Red)

THEN: The Sabrina, the Teenage Witch actress played Big Red, the former captain of the Toros. Before graduating and handing the baton over to Torrance, Big Red led the team to several titles by secretly recording and stealing East Compton’s routines.

NOW: Sloane returned to the big screen in 2010’s She’s Out of My League, 2011’s A Good Old Fashioned Orgy, and most recently, 2011 and 2014’s Horrible Bosses movies. Throughout the years, Sloane’s also made several guest appearances on TV shows like That ‘70s Show, The West Wing, Entourage, Psych, and How I Met Your Mother. She was a series regular on CBS’ The Odd Couple, which ran from 2015–2017. 

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
<p><strong>THEN:</strong> Ian Roberts&rsquo; <a href="http://www.ew.com/article/2015/10/09/bring-it-cast-reunion-ew" target="_blank" rel="noopener">screentime in <em>Bring It On</em></a> was short but memorable. He played choreographer Sparky Polastri, who&rsquo;s hired by the Toros to choreograph a new routine for the squad. The routine failed, but the jazz hands will live on forever.</p> <p><strong>NOW:</strong> The Upright Citizens Brigade alum was a regular on <em>Late Night with Conan O&rsquo;Brien</em>, appearing in many of his sketches. He also had a recurring role in <em>Arrested Development</em> as Dr. Fishman, the Literal Doctor. His film credits include the Will Ferrell comedies <em>Anchorman</em> (2004), <em>Talladega Nights</em> (2006), and <em>Semi-Pro</em> (2008). Roberts recently appeared in episodes of&nbsp;<em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine&nbsp;</em>and&nbsp;<em>Drunk History</em>.&nbsp;</p>
Ian Roberts (Sparky Polastri)

THEN: Ian Roberts’ screentime in Bring It On was short but memorable. He played choreographer Sparky Polastri, who’s hired by the Toros to choreograph a new routine for the squad. The routine failed, but the jazz hands will live on forever.

NOW: The Upright Citizens Brigade alum was a regular on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, appearing in many of his sketches. He also had a recurring role in Arrested Development as Dr. Fishman, the Literal Doctor. His film credits include the Will Ferrell comedies Anchorman (2004), Talladega Nights (2006), and Semi-Pro (2008). Roberts recently appeared in episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Drunk History

Jimi Celeste/Getty Images
<p><strong>THEN:</strong> Biana Kajlich played Carver, <a href="http://www.ew.com/article/2015/10/09/bring-it-cast-reunion-ew" target="_blank" rel="noopener">a Toros cheerleader</a> who gets injured and replaced by Missy after her fall. Carver pops back up later in the movie, when she is seen <span style="line-height:20.799999237061px;">cheering the Toros on</span>&nbsp;in the stands&nbsp;at nationals.</p> <p><strong>NOW:</strong> Kajlich had small film spots, but mostly appeared on TV. She was a recurring character in season 6 of <em>Dawson&rsquo;s Creek</em> from 2002 to 2003 and appeared in UPN&#8217;s <em>Rock Me Baby</em> the following year. She starred on CBS&#8217;&nbsp;<em>Rules of Engagement</em>&nbsp;for six years, which she followed with a main role on the NBC comedy <em>Undateable</em>, which ran from 2014&ndash;2016.</p>
Bianca Kajlich (Carver)

THEN: Biana Kajlich played Carver, a Toros cheerleader who gets injured and replaced by Missy after her fall. Carver pops back up later in the movie, when she is seen cheering the Toros on in the stands at nationals.

NOW: Kajlich had small film spots, but mostly appeared on TV. She was a recurring character in season 6 of Dawson’s Creek from 2002 to 2003 and appeared in UPN’s Rock Me Baby the following year. She starred on CBS’ Rules of Engagement for six years, which she followed with a main role on the NBC comedy Undateable, which ran from 2014–2016.

JB Lacroix/WireImage
<p><strong>THEN:</strong> Clare Kramer played sharp-tongued Courtney, <a href="http://www.ew.com/article/2015/10/09/bring-it-cast-reunion-ew" target="_blank" rel="noopener">one of the Toros cheerleaders</a> who is initially in favor of using the stolen routines.</p> <p><strong>NOW:</strong> Kramer had a recurring role in <em>Buffy</em>, and added to her filmography with guest spots on <em>Sabrina the Teenage Witch</em> in 2002, <em>House</em> in 2006, and <em>Tru Calling</em> in 2004, where she once again reunited with costar Eliza Dushku. She is also the co-founder of GeekNation.</p>
Clare Kramer (Courtney)

THEN: Clare Kramer played sharp-tongued Courtney, one of the Toros cheerleaders who is initially in favor of using the stolen routines.

NOW: Kramer had a recurring role in Buffy, and added to her filmography with guest spots on Sabrina the Teenage Witch in 2002, House in 2006, and Tru Calling in 2004, where she once again reunited with costar Eliza Dushku. She is also the co-founder of GeekNation.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
<p><strong>THEN:</strong> Nathan West played Jan, <a href="http://www.ew.com/article/2015/10/09/bring-it-cast-reunion-ew" target="_blank">a friend of Torrance&#8217;s</a> who gets taunted by the football players for being a male cheerleader.</p> <p><strong style="line-height: 1.6em">NOW:</strong><span style="line-height: 1.6em"> West and actress Chyler Leigh (</span><em style="line-height: 1.6em">Grey&#8217;s Anatomy</em><span style="line-height: 1.6em">) appeared on </span><em style="line-height: 1.6em">7th Heaven</em><span style="line-height: 1.6em"> together as Mary Camden’s troublesome friends. West later proposed to Leigh on the set of </span><em style="line-height: 1.6em">Not Another Teen Movie</em><span style="line-height: 1.6em">, and now the couple has three children. After making 2009 cameos on </span><em style="line-height: 1.6em">Grey&#8217;s Anatomy</em><span style="line-height: 1.6em"> and </span><em style="line-height: 1.6em">Bones</em><span style="line-height: 1.6em">, West is currently focused on music; he and his wife collaborate <a href="https://twitter.com/mrnwest/status/624413053656788992" target="_blank">as WestLeigh</a>.</span></p> <p> </p>
Nathan West (Jan)

THEN: Nathan West played Jan, a friend of Torrance’s who gets taunted by the football players for being a male cheerleader.

NOW: West and actress Chyler Leigh (Grey’s Anatomy) appeared on 7th Heaven together as Mary Camden’s troublesome friends. West later proposed to Leigh on the set of Not Another Teen Movie, and now the couple has three children. After making 2009 cameos on Grey’s Anatomy and Bones, West is currently focused on music; he and his wife collaborate as WestLeigh.

 

Everett Collection; Barry King/Getty Images
