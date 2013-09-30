Breaking Bad: We rank every episode

Season 5, episode 12

Let's get one thing clear: The worst episode of Breaking Bad is still pretty, pretty good. But this bifurcated hour suffers from an excess of moving chess pieces: By setting the table for a climactic feast, it can't help but leave you hungry for more. Part of the problem is the opening anticlimax: What happened after Jesse doused the White home in gasoline? Well?nothing. And part of the problem is the closing contrivance: This episode was, quite simply, one Bald Man too far. Throw in the single least essential scene in the show's run — at long last, a peek at Marie's therapist! — and an uncharacteristically homicidal Skyler, and you've got the least impressive episode of Bad's very impressive run. —Darren Franich