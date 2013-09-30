Breaking Bad: We rank every episode
The Breaking Baddest
Breaking Bad turned 10 years old at the beginning of 2018, and in honor of its decade in existence, the cast reunited on the cover of EW. We're celebrating Breaking Bad's big anniversary and EW's reunion by looking back at the series — all 62 episodes of it. Check out more from our Breaking Bad cast reunion right here, and see which hour snags our no. 1 spot ahead.
62. ''Rabid Dog''
Season 5, episode 12
Let's get one thing clear: The worst episode of Breaking Bad is still pretty, pretty good. But this bifurcated hour suffers from an excess of moving chess pieces: By setting the table for a climactic feast, it can't help but leave you hungry for more. Part of the problem is the opening anticlimax: What happened after Jesse doused the White home in gasoline? Well?nothing. And part of the problem is the closing contrivance: This episode was, quite simply, one Bald Man too far. Throw in the single least essential scene in the show's run — at long last, a peek at Marie's therapist! — and an uncharacteristically homicidal Skyler, and you've got the least impressive episode of Bad's very impressive run. —Darren Franich
61. ''A No Rough-Stuff Type Deal''
Season 1, episode 7
This is the way Bad's first season ended: Not with a bang, but an uneasy anticlimax. It's not really the show's fault; the 2007-08 Writers Guild Strike forced Vince Gilligan & Co. to cut off production two episodes before they had originally planned. But even discounting its accidental status as a finale, there's some rough stuff here — namely, Marie's dumb kleptomania subplot and a lot of on-the-nose dialogue. (Skyler to Walt, after some surprise sex: ''Where did that come from? And why was it so damn good?'' Walt to Skyler: ''Because it was illegal.'') —Hillary Busis
60. ''Cancer Man''
Season 1, episode 4
Nearly anything would have felt like a letdown after the exquisite tension of season 1's third episode, ''...And the Bag's in the River.'' But an hour that brings the whole ''making meth'' plot to a screeching halt, focusing instead on Walt's cancer treatment and Jesse's less-than-scintillating family life? That's just adding insult to injury. (There's a reason Jake Pinkman has appeared in a grand total of one episode in all the series' seasons.) —Hillary Busis
59. ''Down''
Season 2, episode 4
Watching Breaking Bad's early installments occasionally felt like an exercise in pure masochism. For no episode was that more true than ''Down,'' a fugue of misery that follows Jesse through a series of increasingly unfortunate events — culminating with a humiliating tumble through the roof of a porta-potty. Also, Skyler's mad that Walt's keeping secrets! Lather, rinse, repeat...for 47 minutes. —Hillary Busis
58. ''Abiqui''
Season 3, episode 11
Some suspension of disbelief is necessary when watching any TV series, even one as carefully crafted as Bad. Yet the idea that Jesse's new girlfriend just happens to be the sister of the kid who killed Jesse's pal Combo back in season 2? The coincidence was tough to swallow; it felt more like an artificial way to ratchet up pre-finale tension than an organic story development. Also underwhelming: Jesse's new girlfriend herself, a character who just never felt as fully formed as Jane. —Hillary Busis
57. ''I See You''
Season 3, episode 8
There's some great comedy here (Jesse's big day alone in the superlab), as well as a few important plot developments (Gus begins taking down the cartel). Still, the hour feels like another letdown after a series high point (Hank's battle against the Cousins in ''One Minute''); there's too much moping and not enough forward momentum. Plus, you've got to admit that Leonel Salamanca going after Walt in the hospital — despite his two newly amputated legs — was more goofy than menacing. —Hillary Busis
56. ''Kafkaesque''
Season 3, episode 9
''Kafkaesque'' isn't bad, per se — but it's not particularly good either. Instead, it's just sort of...there, a 47-minute intermission before season 3's endgame truly kicks off. Chances are you don't even remember what happened in this episode, so here's a brief refresher: Jesse is balking under Walt and Gus's rules, Hank is slipping deeper and deeper into depression, and Walt Jr. is off eating breakfast somewhere, probably. —Hillary Busis
55. ''Thirty-Eight Snub''
Season 4, episode 2
A.k.a. the one with Jesse's mind-numbing, nightmarish perma-party, an event as unpleasant to watch as it must have been to attend. (Also, we get it: Jesse is self-medicating. Now what?) Other than Pinkman's downward spiral, there's not much to this episode, save Mike beating up Walt and Hank's first flirtation with rocks. Sorry, make that minerals. —Hillary Busis
54. ''Buried''
Season 5, episode 10
What happens after Walt and Hank's electrifying garage confrontation? As it turns out, not much: Though Walt soon hides his illicit earnings in a remote location, everyone else spends the hour basically treading water. (Both Skyler and Marie find out about Hank's big discovery, but their newfound knowledge doesn't really change the show's status quo...at least, not yet.) There's also a Todd/Lydia interlude — but who can spare energy for newer characters at a time like this? —Hillary Busis
53. ''Bug''
Season 4, episode 9
GPS tracking tomfoolery abounds as Hank tracks Gus's car and Walt tracks Jesse's car, impatient that his partner hasn't yet used the ricin cigarette on Gus. Skyler plays bimbo to get Ted out of a bind but Ted proves he's the real bimbo, for not having a strategy to get out of debt — like cooking meth. —Maricela Gonzalez
52. ''Live Free or Die''
Season 5, episode 1
After impatiently waiting for the first episode of Breaking Bad's last season, viewers are treated with answers! Just kidding. The episode starts off with a mysterious flash-forward to no-longer-bald Walt's 52nd birthday?at a Denny's?by himself?with a very lethal-looking weapon in his trunk. But hey, at least there are magnets? —Maricela Gonzalez
51. ''Box Cutter''
Season 4, episode 1
''Box Cutter'' resolves the third season finale's cliffhanger, confirming Gale's death at Jesse's hand. Other than that, though, the episode mostly just reiterates things we already know — Walt's a weasel! Mike is stoic! Gus is dangerous! —Maricela Gonzalez
50. ''Madrigal''
Season 5, episode 2
''Madrigal'' marks the introduction of one of the series' most beloved characters: Lydia. (Just kidding!) Almost a caricature of upper-class pretension, she is Gus's Madrigal corporate contact and a giant pain in Mike's neck. Meanwhile, Walt plants the ricin in (not a DJ) Roomba, completing his gaslighting scheme on Jesse. —Maricela Gonzalez
49. ''Mandala''
Season 2, episode 11
RIP Combo. On behalf of rival drug dealers, a local kid shoots down Jesse's friend and henchman, sending Jesse and Jane into heroin heaven/ hell. Plus, Walt chooses his baby Blue Sky and a potential business deal with meth kingpin Gus over witnessing the birth of his second child. —Maricela Gonzalez
48. ''Seven Thirty-Seven''
Season 2, episode 1
The season 2 premiere introducess that iconic — and creepy — burnt pink bear. Also, Hank tip offs Walt that Tuco killed his henchman Gonzo — right before Tuco kidnaps Walt and Jesse. More of a setup episode than anything else, the real adventure starts in the next episode, ''Grilled.'' —Maricela Gonzalez
47. ''Caballo sin Nombre''
Season 3, episode 2
Walt unnecessarily gets nasty with a police officer. Flynn decides he's Walter Jr. again. Oh, and scary hit men twins are out to kill Walt. The episode may suffer from juggling domestic drama with criminal business, but Walt throwing the pizza on the roof in a fit of rage is an inspired moment. —Maricela Gonzalez
46. ''Hazard Pay''
Season 5, episode 3
Despite introducing Vamonos Pest and good ol' Todd, not much else happens in this season 5 episode. Sure, Walt moves home, and Skyler screams at Marie to ''shut up,'' but other than the moment where Walt is left alone sitting next to Brock on Jesse's couch, the episode lacks Bad's usual tension. Well...other than the moment where Skyler sees Walt Jr. watching Scarface with his not-so-innocent father. —Samantha Highfill
45. ''Green Light''
Season 3, episode 4
The mighty Heisenberg is at his weakest in ''Green Light'' — he loses his teaching career after hitting on the principal, sees Jesse cook his own version of blue meth, and finds out that Skyler is cheating on him. Ouch. — Shirley Li
44. ''Cat's in the Bag''
Season 1, episode 2
Walt and Jesse slowly, clumsily, and painfully attempt to tie up their first cook's two loose ends: the dead Emilio and the still-alive Krazy 8. We don't blame you if you couldn't watch this one — after all, guts fall through the ceiling at the end. — Shirley Li
43. ''Confessions''
Season 5, episode 11
Walt and Skyler have the world's most uncomfortable double date with Hank and Marie, who know of Walt's alter ego. The Whites leave them with a ''confession'' video, but are headed for more trouble when Jesse has a (convenient?) epiphany about the ricin cigarette. —Shirley Li
42. ''End Times''
Season 4, episode 12
Walt tries to carry out two missions in the penultimate season 4 episode: kill Gus with a car bomb and convince Jesse that Gus poisoned Brock. He fails in the former but succeeds in the latter, winning back a distraught Jesse's loyalty. —Shirley Li
41. ''Breakage''
Season 2, episode 5
Walt and Jesse return to cooking, while Skyler, having had enough of Walt's lies, tries instead to patch things up with Marie. Hank, meanwhile, begins to experience anxiety after his promotion and questions his abilities. —Shirley Li
40. ''Bit by a Dead Bee''
Season 2, episode 3
After Tuco is abruptly ''sent to Belize,'' Walt and Jesse concoct one of their most preposterous alibis: Walt pretends he's been in a ''fugue state,'' while Jesse holes up with a hooker. And even though Skyler has suspicions about his second cell phone, Walt refuses to stop cooking. —Shirley Li
39. ''Sunset''
Season 3, episode 6
Hank corners Walt and Jesse in the RV, prompting Aaron Paul to utter the classic Jesse-ism, ''This is my own private domicile, and I will not be harassed...bitch!'' The duo survives again, and, thanks to Gus, Hank becomes the new target for the Cousins. —Shirley Li
38. ''Hermanos''
Season 4, episode 8
It's hard to imagine the cold, robotic Gustavo Fring's past, but ''Hermanos'' manages to reveal how Gus knew Don Eladio and Hector, and why he's motivated to take out the cartel. It turns out Los Pollos Hermanos means more than just a front company for Gus. —Shirley Li
37. ''Mas''
Season 3, episode 5
''Mas'' presents us with an equal balance of good and bad: We get the great strip club flashback that marks the beginning of the RV, not to mention the introduction of the super lab, and a very upset Jesse smashing Walt's windshield when he learns that Gus had chosen only Walt. But we also have to sit through Hank's desperate RV search (and overall uninteresting emotional breakdown), Gomez's farewell party, and Skyler and Ted's rendezvous. —Samantha Highfill
36. ''No Mas''
Season 3, episode 1
The season 3 opener deals with the aftermath of the plane crash, including Walt's great ''people move on'' speech at the school assembly. Elsewhere, Jesse copes with accepting himself as the ''bad guy'' in rehab, and Walt comes clean to Skyler about what it is he's been doing with his time. However, we can't forget the inexplicable crawling-to-a-shrine opening that introduces the annoyingly mute Cousins. —Samantha Highfill
35. ''Bullet Points''
Season 4, episode 4
After a great opening with Mike losing a piece of his ear (but somehow not his life) in the back of a refrigerated truck, the episode trails off a little with Skyler and Walt's gambling story, complete with a Gamblers Anonymous meeting. But when Walt gets Hank to show him Gale's notebook, things get interesting again. Meanwhile, Walt's partying partner becomes a ''liability'' for Gus, and Jesse gets to take a little ride with Mike. —Samantha Highfill
34. ''Gray Matter''
Season 1, episode 5
This episode introduces the lovable Badger and also explains Walt's money troubles, as well as his sense of pride. At a birthday party for his friend Elliott Schwartz, we realize the life Walt could (and perhaps should) have had. That realization is what pushes Walt to fight his cancer and start cooking with Jesse again. We could do without the family intervention, though. —Samantha Highfill
33. ''To'hajiilee''
Season 5, episode 13
Jesse has a plan to take down Walt: Go after his money. Walt has a plan to take down Jesse: Get Jack to kill him. Sidestepping a few questionable plot points — Huell in a hotel room, and Walt's willingness to lead Jesse right to the money — the episode ends with the desert showdown no viewer will ever forget. —Samantha Highfill
32. ''Pilot''
Season 1, episode 1
Although the pilot sets up a number of brilliant points for the series, the in-your-face nature of the first scene is a bit too jarring. As a whole, the episode runs smoothly, setting up Walt's cancer and his love of his family, and keeping us intrigued. But to have such a pulse-pounding beginning end up being an unnecessary panic at the end feels a little anti-climactic. —Samantha Highfill
31. ''I.F.T.''
Season 3, episode 3
Opening with the Tortuga flashback, this episode starts on a strong note, continuing with Walt barely evading death-by-ax from the Cousins. But when it delves too much into Skyler and Walt's unhappiness (and the beginning of her affair), it loses traction. Elsewhere, Gus meets with Tio about stopping the Cousins from killing Walt, and Hank copes with his feelings in an all-too-obvious way: By starting a bar fight. But Skyler brings the episode home when she tells Walt, ''I f---ed Ted.'' —Samantha Highfill
30. ''Crazy Handful of Nothin'''
Season 1, episode 6
This episode is packed full of important firsts: Jesse learns about Walt's cancer, we meet Tuco, and, of course, we meet Heisenberg. The middle drags a bit with a cancer support group meeting, but the tension quickly rebuilds when Hank shows up at Walt's school and Jesse has an unpleasant first meeting with Tuco. However, the ending — Heisenberg and his newly shaved head walking away from Tuco's bombed headquarters — marks the beginning of it all. —Samantha Highfill
29. ''Granite State''
Season 5, episode 15
The penultimate episode of the series feels like a giant set-up for the finale. Everything happens, and yet nothing happens at all. Walt transitions into the Mr. Lambert we've seen from previous flashforwards, Jesse is still a chained dog, and the rest of the White family waits in limbo for what is surely coming next. In the final minutes of the hour, a defeated Walt coincidentally stumbles upon a Charlie Rose interview with his old friends Gretchen and Elliott, setting Heisenberg's return into motion. —Denise Warner
28. ''Problem Dog''
Season 4, episode 7
Gale's death weighs heavily on Jesse's mind, as he confesses to his Narcotics Anonymous group that he killed a ''problem dog'' that never did anything wrong. Jesse's loyalties to Walt also waver as Mike and Gus take Pinkman further under their wings. Thus, the seeds of discontent between the meth student and his teacher begin to grow. —Denise Warner