See the stars of Boy Meets World then and now
Ben Savage (Cory Matthews)
Ben Savage first met the world as Cory Matthews in 1993. The child star led Boy Meets World until its final episode in 2000, and returned to the role in 2014 with the debut of Girl Meets World, now playing a grown-up Cory who is married to Topanga Lawrence and has kids of his own.
Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence)
The boy in question met Topanga Lawrence (Danielle Fishel) in the show's fourth episode. Fishel played the alternative girl who steals Cory's heart for the run of Boy Meets World and reunited with Savage to play adult Topanga, a lawyer and mother, in Girl Meets World.
Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter)
Rider Strong starred alongside Ben Savage in Boy Meets World, playing Cory's best friend, Shawn Hunter. After wrapping his run on the show, Strong played Shawn once more, popping up in various episodes of Girl Meets World as a grown-up photographer.
Lee Norris (Stuart Minkus)
Lee Norris found his spot in Boy Meets World as resident nerd Stuart Minkus. He made his last appearance on the show in 1998, reuniting with the gang more than a decade later thanks to Girl Meets World. Adult Minkus is a hugely successful businessman who is now married to Shawn Hunter's ex-girlfriend.
William Daniels (George Feeny)
What was Boy Meets World without George Feeny? William Daniels played the wise educator for the entirety of Boy Meets World's run, and returned to the character in 2014 thanks to Girl Meets World, appearing as all-knowing as ever.
Will Friedle (Eric Matthews)
Boy Meets World found its Eric Matthews in Will Friedle. The actor played Cory's older brother for the show's run, and found his way back to Eric in 2015 with appearances in Girl Meets World. Adult Eric gets into politics, becoming the U.S. Senator for New York.
William Russ (Alan Matthews)
William Russ played Alan Matthews, Cory's father, for seven years on Boy Meets World. He revisited the role with episodes of Girl Meets World, now as the grandfather to Cory's children.
Betsy Randle (Amy Matthews)
Betsy Randle made a memorable turn as Amy Matthews, Cory's mom, for seven years on Boy Meets World. She starred alongside Russ for the return episodes of Girl Meets World, playing the grandmother to Cory's children.
Matthew Lawrence (Jack Hunter)
Matthew Lawrence debuted in the fifth season of Boy Meets World as Jack Hunter, Shawn's half-brother. Jack was shown in a 2015 episode of Girl Meets World, appearing as an adult businessman who finds himself reconnecting with Eric Matthews.
Anthony Tyler Quinn (Jonathan Turner)
Anthony Tyler Quinn joined Boy Meets World for three years as Jonathan Turner, the caring teacher who looks out for Shawn. He reappeared as Mr. Turner on Girl Meets World in 2015, now the superintendent of the school district.
Trina McGee (Angela Moore)
Trina McGee joined the fifth season of Boy Meets World as Angela Moore, Shawn's serious girlfriend. She returned to Angela in 2015, popping up in an episode of Girl Meets World. Her character is now married to a military man and seeks closure in her relationship with Shawn.
Danny McNulty (Harvey "Harley" Keiner)
Danny McNulty had a brief but memorable stint on Boy Meets World as Harvey "Harley" Keiner, one of the resident bad kids at Cory's school. McNulty became a recurring character on Girl Meets World playing the adult Keiner, who is now a janitor at the middle school.
Blake Clark (Chet Hunter)
Blake Clark appeared in about a dozen episodes of Boy Meets World over the course of five years. He played Shawn's father Chet Hunter, a struggling man who is often absent in his sons' lives. His character died in Boy Meets World, reappearing as a spirit to Shawn in Girl Meets World.