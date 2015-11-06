Bond Girls: Where are they now?
Ursula Andress as Honey Ryder, Dr. No
Andress is often cited as the original Bond girl for her role as Honey Ryder in 1962's Dr. No. Her introduction scene — she walks out of the sea in a white bikini with a diving knife on her hip — is an iconic moment in cinema. Andress won the Golden Globe for New Star of the Year for the role, and went on to pose nude for Playboy soon after. The actress also had an illustrious film career: She costarred with Elvis Presley in 1963's Fun in Acapulco, with Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin in 4 for Texas, and with Laurence Olivier and Harry Hamlin — the father of her son Dimitri — in 1981's Clash of the Titans. After welcoming Dimitri, Andress' acting career slowed down, transitioning to small television movies since the mid-1980s.
Daniela Bianchi as Tatiana Romanova, From Russia with Love
In 1963's From Russia with Love, Bianchi played Tatiana Romanova, a Soviet corporal who switches sides and works with James Bond. Bianchi had a short run acting in French and Italian films after From Russia with Love, but retired in 1970 after marrying a shipping tycoon. Her only appearance since then was a quick cameo as herself in the 2012 Italian documentary We're Nothing Like James Bond.
Honor Blackman as Pussy Galore, Goldfinger
Probably one of the most well-known Bond girls, Blackman played Pussy Galore in 1964's Goldfinger. Before booking the famed role, the actress was already established in the U.K. for her turn as Catherine Gale in The Avengers series in the early '60s. She went on from Goldfinger to other star-studded films, such as 1968's Shalako with Sean Connery and 1971's Something Big with Dean Martin. Blackman also tried her hand at music with the album Everything I've Got and appeared in a number of television shows. More recently, Blackman was in 2001's Bridget Jones’s Diary and toured as Mrs. Higgins in My Fair Lady from 2005-2006.
Mie Hama as Kissy Suzuki, You Only Live Twice
Japanese native Hama portrayed Kissy Suzuki, the woman assigned to work with Bond in 1967's You Only Live Twice. She was originally cast to play the character of Aki in the film, but switched roles after having trouble with the English dialogue. Hama had success in Japanese movies and television throughout the '60s and early '70s, but left acting behind for a successful career as a television and radio host while working to preserve old farms and traditional farming techinques.
Diana Rigg as Teresa "Tracy" di Vicenzo, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Rigg holds the distinction of being the only Bond girl to ever marry 007, as Teresa "Tracy" di Vicenzo (later, Tracy Bond) in 1969's On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Rigg became a successful actress after that, winning a BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress in 1989 for her BBC miniseries Mother Love and an Emmy in 1997 for her role as Mrs. Danvers in an adaptation of Rebecca. Fans may now recognize Rigg from her role as the snarky Lady Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones.
Jill St. John as Tiffany Case, Diamonds Are Forever
St. John played the smuggler Tiffany Case in the 1971 film Diamonds Are Forever. She had already established herself as an actress before becoming a Bond girl, starring in a number of films in the '50s and '60s, and even earning a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress for 1963's Come Blow Your Horn. After Diamonds Are Forever, St. John pursued a culinary career and guested on TV shows. She’s also taken many roles alongside her husband, Robert Wagner. The couple appeared together at the end of the popular 1997 Seinfeld episode “The Yada Yada,” and played Santa and Mrs. Claus in the 2014 made-for-TV movie Northpole.
Jane Seymour as Solitaire, Live and Let Die
Seymour made it big as the Bond girl Solitaire, appearing in 1973's Live and Let Die. Her other most famous role is that of Dr. Quinn in the popular 1990s television series Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. More recently, she posed for Playboy in 2018 at age 67 and can currently be seen in Netflix's The Kominsky Method.
Britt Ekland as Mary Goodnight, The Man with the Golden Gun
During the 1970s, there was no bigger name when it came to video vixens than that of Britt Ekland. After moving to London from her home in Sweden, Ekland quickly became Hollywood's go-to girl, racking up roles that led to her gig as Mary Goodnight in 1974's The Man with the Golden Gun. Since her heyday, Ekland's acting career has slowed, largely ending in the early 1990s. In 2010, she appeared as a contestant on the reality show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! before participating in one season of Swedish Hollywood Wives. Ekland competed in the Swedish dancing compeition Let's Dance 2018 finishing in 11th place.
Barbara Bach as Anya Amasova, The Spy Who Loved Me
Bach portrayed Anya Amasova, the KGB agent who has a competitive flirtation with Bond, in 1977's The Spy Who Loved Me. Bach had a consistent film career throughout the '70s and early '80s with roles in 1978's Force 10 From Navarone, 1980's Up the Academy, and 1984's Give My Regards to Broad Street. While she hasn’t appeared in anything since 1986, she married former Beatle Ringo Starr in 1981. The couple splits their time between the English village of Cranleigh and Los Angeles.
Lois Chiles as Holly Goodhead, Moonraker
Chiles was already a star when she hit the big screen as Holly Goodhead in the 1979 James Bond movie Moonraker. She made a name for herself in 1973's The Way We Were and 1974's The Great Gatsby before joining the franchise. She went on to score a major recurring role as Holly Harwood in Dallas, a turn as the high school principal in the 1996 Disney TV movie Wish Upon a Star, and a 1997 gig in Speed 2: Cruise Control. In recent years she made an appearance in a 2005 episode of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and had a role in 2006's Kettle of Fish.
Carole Bouquet as Melina Havelock, For Your Eyes Only
Bouquet played Melina Havelock in 1981's For Your Eyes Only. The French model and actress continued to fill her resume after the James Bond film, winning a César Award for Best Actress for Too Beautiful For You in 1989. Bouquet has had no shortage of work since the '80s, as she continues to appear in small films and make guest appearance on TV shows, including turns in Lucie Aubrac in 1997, an episode of Sex and the City in 2004, and a gig in NBC's 2014 Rosemary's Baby miniseries. Also in 2014, she was named a member of the main competition jury at the Cannes Film Festival. More recently she appeared in the French series La Mante for Netflix and had a role in Chambre 212 which debuted at Cannes in 2019.
Maud Adams; Andrea Anders in The Man with the Golden Gun and Octopussy in Octopussy
Adams took on the responsibility of playing two different Bond girls. She first starred alongside Britt Ekland as the villain’s mistress Andrea Anders in The Man with the Golden Gun. Nine years later, she was promoted to head Bond girl in the title role of Octopussy in the 1983 film. Adams booked her own TV show Emerald Point N.A.S. after Octopussy, but it was cancelled after its first season. She went on to appear in Swedish television and films, and continued her work stateside with an appearance in a 1996 episode of Walker, Texas Ranger, a stint on That '70s Show in 2000, and a role in 2008's The Seekers.
Grace Jones as May Day, A View to a Kill
Supermodel Grace Jones had already pretty much done it all even before starring as May Day in 1985's A View to a Kill. An established model, singer, and actress, Jones followed her turn as a Bond girl with dozens of projects. In the '90s, she appeared in Boomerang and Cyber Bandits, among others, and has been active in recent years in writing and performing for soundtracks, and released her memoir entitled I'll Never Write My Memoirs in 2015. Recently she worked with the Gorillaz on their 2017 album Humanz.
Tanya Roberts as Stacey Sutton, A View to a Kill
Roberts rose to fame as Julie Rogers in the 1980 and 1981 seasons of the Charlie's Angels TV series, which helped her land the role of geologist Stacey Sutton in A View to a Kill in 1985. Roberts went on to appear in 1988's Purgatory and 1990's Twisted Justice, and made TV cameos throughout the '90s. She is now perhaps best known for her role as Donna Pinciotti’s mother Midge in That ‘70s Show.
Maryam d’Abo as Kara Milovy, The Living Daylights
D’Abo portrayed the cello-playing sniper Kara Milovy in the 1987 James Bond movie The Living Daylights. In the years since, she booked a late 1980s arc on NBC's Something Is Out There, hit the big screen in 1991's Immortal Sins, and made cameos in Murder, She Wrote in 1992, Tales from the Crypt in 1993, and Mowgli: The New Adventures of the Jungle Book in 1998. In 2002, she co-wrote and starred in the documentary Bond Girls Are Forever, which was later updated in 2012. She also produced the doc Rupture: Living With My Broken Brain in 2012 about people's experiences with brain damage after her own brain hemorrhage 2007.
Carey Lowell as Pam Bouvier, License to Kill
Lowell made one of her first big-screen appearances as Pam Bouvier in 1989’s License to Kill. She went on to get supporting roles in big movies like 1993's Sleepless in Seattle and 1995's Leaving Las Vegas. The actress also booked the role of Dottie in the short-lived TV series A League of Their Own in 1993, and landed the part of Assistant District Attorney Jamie Ross on Law & Order, later Judge Jamie Ross. In 2018 she appeared on the shows Bull and Blood Bloods.
Izabella Scorupco as Natalya Simonova, GoldenEye
Scorupco played the Russian missile guidance expert Natalya Simonova in 1995’s GoldenEye. Her film credits in the years since include 2000's Vertical Limit, 2002's Reign of Fire, and 2004's Exorcist: The Beginning. Scorupco most recently starred in the Swedish romantic comedy Micke & Veronika. She also had a guest role on Alias in 2005 and hosted a season of Sweden’s Next Top Model. Scorupco married business man Karl Rosengren in 2019 in Los Angeles where the couple resides.
Famke Janssen as Xenia Onatopp, GoldenEye
Famke Janssen played the villainous femme fatale Xenia Onatopp in 1995's GoldenEye. Her career just continued to take off after she booked the role of Jean Grey in 2000's X-Men and returned to the part in multiple X-Men films to follow. Other notable roles include 2008's Taken and its 2010s sequels, a prominent arc on Nip/Tuck in 2004 and 2010, gigs on Hemlock Grove, The Blacklist, How to Get Away with Murder. She also appeared in 2019's When They See Us for Netflix and Primal with Nic Cage.
Michelle Yeoh as Wai Lin, Tomorrow Never Dies
Yeoh had a background in martial arts movies before taking the role of Wai Lin in 1997's Tomorrow Never Dies. The actress graduated to even bigger roles soon after, starring in 2000's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and 2005's Memoirs of a Geisha. In 2016, she starred in the sequel Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny as well as the series Marco Polo for Netflix. 2018 saw Yeoh play a concerned matriarch in Crazy Rich Asians, as well as Lt. Philippa Georgiou on Star Trek: Discovery. Currently Yeoh is working on the Avatar sequels for her role as Dr. Karina Mogue.
Denise Richards as Christmas Jones, The World Is Not Enough
Denise Richards was famously cast as nuclear physicist Christmas Jones in 1999’s The World Is Not Enough. The role got Richards nominated for two Razzie Awards — Worst Supporting Actress and Worst Screen Couple with Pierce Brosnan. Since then, the actress and model continued her film career with 2002's Undercover Brother, 2003's Love Actually, 2005's Edmond, and 2012's Madea's Witness Protection, and hit the small screen with 2001 episodes of Friends and Spin City, cameos on Two and a Half Men alongside now-ex-husband Charlie Sheen in the 2000s, and a starring role in ABC Family's Twisted from 2013 to 2014. Currently she appears on the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Halle Berry as Jinx, Die Another Day
Famke Janssen isn’t the only X-Men star to double as a Bond girl. Berry played NSA agent Giacinta "Jinx" Johnson in 2002's Die Another Day. Berry was already an acclaimed actress when she booked the role, coming off of winning the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in 2001's Monster’s Ball and gaining notoriety as Storm in 2000's X-Men. She went on to star in 2004's Catwoman, 2011's New Year’s Eve, and 2012's Cloud Atlas. Berry recently wrapped the CBS science fiction series Extant and is filming the action movie Kidnap, which is set for a 2016 release.
Rosamund Pike as Miranda Frost, Die Another Day
Pike’s first feature film role was that of the villainous Miranda Frost in 2002's Die Another Day. The English actress then went on to notable roles in 2005's Pride & Prejudice and 2012's Wrath of the Titans before getting her biggest break in Gone Girl, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Oscar.
Eva Green as Vesper Lynd, Casino Royale
Green portrayed Vesper Lynd in 2006’s Casino Royale, earning the BAFTA Rising Star Award and the Empire Award for Best Newcomer for the role. She went on to star in 2007's The Golden Compass, 2012's Dark Shadows, and 2014's Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. She currently appears in the Showtime horror drama series Penny Dreadful and is filming 2016's Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.
Gemma Arterton as Strawberry Fields, Quantum of Solace
Arterton played the M16 officer Strawberry Fields in 2008’s Quantum of Solace, which won her the Empire Award for Best Newcomer. Arterton transitioned to fantasy films soon after, starring in 2010's Clash of the Titans and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, and as Gretel in 2013's Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters.
Bérénice Marlohe as Sévérine, Skyfall
Marlohe was mainly doing French TV movies or guest starring on French TV shows before gaining worldwide fame as anti-hero Bond girl Sévérine in 2012’s Skyfall. Marlohe is now in bigger films, such as 5 to 7 and the upcoming Terrence Malick musical drama Weightless. She also recently appeared in the IFC comedy series The Spoils Before Dying.