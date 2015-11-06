Andress is often cited as the original Bond girl for her role as Honey Ryder in 1962's Dr. No. Her introduction scene — she walks out of the sea in a white bikini with a diving knife on her hip — is an iconic moment in cinema. Andress won the Golden Globe for New Star of the Year for the role, and went on to pose nude for Playboy soon after. The actress also had an illustrious film career: She costarred with Elvis Presley in 1963's Fun in Acapulco, with Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin in 4 for Texas, and with Laurence Olivier and Harry Hamlin — the father of her son Dimitri — in 1981's Clash of the Titans. After welcoming Dimitri, Andress' acting career slowed down, transitioning to small television movies since the mid-1980s.