Bodies of Work: 35 Unforgettable Nude Scenes

in The Terminator trilogy (1984, 1991, 2003)

Of course, a Terminator from the future would be built like a bodybuilder and feature an Austrian accent. Oh, and of course, his clothes couldn't be sent back in time with him, offering us a prime glimpse of the cybernetic muscleman. Arnold is at his beefy peak in the first Terminator. He's not quite at Mr. Universe level when he time-travels in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. His return to buffness for Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, however, made the hearts of many fiftysomething women — including my own mom — flutter. —Christian Blauvelt