Blue Ivy Carter Is Best Dressed on the VMAs White Carpet

Beyoncé may be a former Video Vanguard honoree, this year’s leader in VMA nominations, and one of the most anticipated performers of tonight’s show, but Blue Ivy Carter more than held her own when the mother-daughter duo hit the VMAs’ white carpet together. The mini fashionista wore a shimmering rose gold dress with a full tutu-inspired tulle skirt with a long train. She accessorized with matching pink sneakers, braids, and a tiny tiara befitting the daughter of Queen Bey. See all the photos of Blue dominating the white carpet, ahead.