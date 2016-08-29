Blue Ivy Carter Is Best Dressed on the VMAs White Carpet

placeholder
Mary Sollosi
August 29, 2016 at 02:11 AM EDT
<p>Beyoncé may be a former <a href="https://ew.com/article/2014/08/25/vma-2014-highlight-beyonce" target="_blank">Video Vanguard honoree</a>, this year’s <a href="https://ew.com/article/2016/07/26/mtv-vma-2016-nominations" target="_blank">leader in VMA nominations</a>, <em>and</em> one of the <a href="https://ew.com/article/2016/08/28/mtv-vmas-2016-beyonce-performance-report" target="_blank">most anticipated performers</a> of tonight’s show, but Blue Ivy Carter more than held her own when the mother-daughter duo hit the VMAs’ white carpet together. The mini fashionista wore a shimmering rose gold dress with a full tutu-inspired tulle skirt with a long train. She accessorized with matching pink sneakers, braids, and a tiny tiara befitting the daughter of Queen Bey. See all the photos of Blue dominating the white carpet, ahead.</p> <p> </p>
pinterest
Blue Ivy Carter Takes the VMA White Carpet by Storm

Beyoncé may be a former Video Vanguard honoree, this year’s leader in VMA nominations, and one of the most anticipated performers of tonight’s show, but Blue Ivy Carter more than held her own when the mother-daughter duo hit the VMAs’ white carpet together. The mini fashionista wore a shimmering rose gold dress with a full tutu-inspired tulle skirt with a long train. She accessorized with matching pink sneakers, braids, and a tiny tiara befitting the daughter of Queen Bey. See all the photos of Blue dominating the white carpet, ahead.

 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images; Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
pinterest
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter
hris Pizzello/Invision/AP
pinterest
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
pinterest
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
pinterest
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
pinterest
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
pinterest
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter
Noam Galai/MTV1617/Getty Images
pinterest
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
pinterest
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
pinterest
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
pinterest
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter
John Shearer/Getty Images
pinterest
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
1 of 13

Advertisement
1 of 12 Larry Busacca/Getty Images; Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Blue Ivy Carter Takes the VMA White Carpet by Storm

Beyoncé may be a former Video Vanguard honoree, this year’s leader in VMA nominations, and one of the most anticipated performers of tonight’s show, but Blue Ivy Carter more than held her own when the mother-daughter duo hit the VMAs’ white carpet together. The mini fashionista wore a shimmering rose gold dress with a full tutu-inspired tulle skirt with a long train. She accessorized with matching pink sneakers, braids, and a tiny tiara befitting the daughter of Queen Bey. See all the photos of Blue dominating the white carpet, ahead.

 

Advertisement
2 of 12 hris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter

3 of 12 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter

Advertisement
4 of 12 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter

Advertisement
5 of 12 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter

Advertisement
6 of 12 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter

Advertisement
7 of 12 Noam Galai/MTV1617/Getty Images

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter

Advertisement
8 of 12 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter

Advertisement
9 of 12 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter

Advertisement
10 of 12 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter

Advertisement
11 of 12 John Shearer/Getty Images

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter

Advertisement
12 of 12 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now