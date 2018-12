Ranking Black Mirror episodes can feel like comparing apples to oranges to Toyotas, and I can’t help but wonder if this perpetual No. 1 — the show’s third episode from back in 2011 — would still have this ranking if it aired today. But this episode (from writer Jesse Armstrong) is Black Mirror’s most archetypal example of its premise. “The Entire History of You” (itself an amazing title) takes a wholly plausible near-future tech innovation (the ability to record and replay whatever you see), then expertly squeezes it for every last ounce of its dark dramatic implication. While there are Black Mirror episodes you might enjoy more, and ones with finer performances, this hour’s execution is sophisticated and flawless.