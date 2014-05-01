Binge-TV: 35 Shows YOU Devoured

”I’m so jealous whenever I hand over my box set to a virgin viewer — how I wish I could watch it all over again for the first time. I still get chills every time.” —Katie Bell Flint

”I got really depressed last winter and watched every episode of The West Wing. In order. Best month ever!!!” —TD Lyn

”Just binged West Wing in like 3 weeks and it was awesome. I couldn’t get enough! I didn’t want it to end and I was so lost when it did. I think that must be what it’s like to be addicted to drugs!! Haha.” —KK

”I avoided The West Wing throughout its run but finally gave in and marathoned all 7 seasons in the space of a month about 6 years ago and I’ve rewatched it all the way through twice since then. One of the best TV series of all time.” —Rob