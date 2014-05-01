Binge-TV: 35 Shows YOU Devoured

''Lost,'' ''Friday Night Lights,'' ''The West Wing,'' ''The Wire,'' and others that sucked you in and kept you playing ''just one more'' -- over and over and over again

EW Staff
May 01, 2014 at 04:00 AM EDT
<p>&#8221;I&#8217;m so jealous whenever I hand over my box set to a virgin viewer — how I wish I could watch it all over again for the first time. I still get chills every time.&#8221; —<em>Katie Bell Flint</em></p> <p> &#8221;I got really depressed last winter and watched every episode of <em>The West Wing</em>. In order. Best month ever!!!&#8221; —<em>TD Lyn</em></p> <p> &#8221;Just binged <em>West Wing</em> in like 3 weeks and it was awesome. I couldn&#8217;t get enough! I didn&#8217;t want it to end and I was so lost when it did. I think that must be what it&#8217;s like to be addicted to drugs!! Haha.&#8221; —<em>KK</em></p> <p> &#8221;I avoided <em>The West Wing</em> throughout its run but finally gave in and marathoned all 7 seasons in the space of a month about 6 years ago and I&#8217;ve rewatched it all the way through twice since then. One of the best TV series of all time.&#8221; —<em>Rob</em></p>
The West Wing

”I’m so jealous whenever I hand over my box set to a virgin viewer — how I wish I could watch it all over again for the first time. I still get chills every time.” —Katie Bell Flint

”I got really depressed last winter and watched every episode of The West Wing. In order. Best month ever!!!” —TD Lyn

”Just binged West Wing in like 3 weeks and it was awesome. I couldn’t get enough! I didn’t want it to end and I was so lost when it did. I think that must be what it’s like to be addicted to drugs!! Haha.” —KK

”I avoided The West Wing throughout its run but finally gave in and marathoned all 7 seasons in the space of a month about 6 years ago and I’ve rewatched it all the way through twice since then. One of the best TV series of all time.” —Rob

<p>&#8221;I just went through a similar <em>Friday Night Lights</em> experience, my sister was starting to get worried when I managed to work it into every conversational topic, every day, for two months straight. It is such a fantastic, personal, engaging show to binge on, and it ended so well.&#8221; —<em>Annaw</em></p> <p> &#8221;I discovered <em>FNL</em> and never turned back. It&#8217;s an unhealthy obsession and sorry I&#8217;m not sorry&#8230;. I&#8217;m spending March rewatching. Netflix is the best thing I ever bought.&#8221; —<em>Kay</em></p> <p> &#8221;I had heard about <em>FNL</em> from some friends who were so sad when the show was cancelled. I must admit that I never watched a TV series on a Friday night, thinking that was the night that they put on crap shows. This Christmas, I bought the whole collection of DVDs of <em>FNL</em> for a family present and two teens, along with two adults, totally bonded. We would watch marathon sessions, late into the night. My kids would chant &#8216;FNL!&#8217; and &#8216;One more!&#8217; when I was getting bleary eyed. We fell in love with Coach Taylor and his wife, Riggins, Tyra, Smash and the gang. I wish I had watched it when it was on, but I am glad that I found it. What a great show. Clear eyes, full hearts, can&#8217;t lose!&#8221; —<em>sue</em></p>
Friday Night Lights

”I just went through a similar Friday Night Lights experience, my sister was starting to get worried when I managed to work it into every conversational topic, every day, for two months straight. It is such a fantastic, personal, engaging show to binge on, and it ended so well.” —Annaw

”I discovered FNL and never turned back. It’s an unhealthy obsession and sorry I’m not sorry…. I’m spending March rewatching. Netflix is the best thing I ever bought.” —Kay

”I had heard about FNL from some friends who were so sad when the show was cancelled. I must admit that I never watched a TV series on a Friday night, thinking that was the night that they put on crap shows. This Christmas, I bought the whole collection of DVDs of FNL for a family present and two teens, along with two adults, totally bonded. We would watch marathon sessions, late into the night. My kids would chant ‘FNL!’ and ‘One more!’ when I was getting bleary eyed. We fell in love with Coach Taylor and his wife, Riggins, Tyra, Smash and the gang. I wish I had watched it when it was on, but I am glad that I found it. What a great show. Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose!” —sue

<p>&#8221;I envy people who never watched it. I wish I could still have that feeling of watching it for the first time, every episode, every season. It&#8217;s not just a binge viewing, it&#8217;s pretty hallucinating, like a heavy drug. And be sure to consult Lostpedia for the lots and lots of details you&#8217;re gonna miss.&#8221; —<em>Dan</em></p> <p> &#8221;<em>Lost</em> is one of the great mystery shows of all time.&#8221; —<em>Noah</em></p> <p> &#8221;If you haven&#8217;t watched <em>Lost</em> yet, you must! It is a great one to binge watch because there are so many little things to pick up on and you won&#8217;t want to wait in between watching episodes!&#8221; —<em>hnt108</em></p> <p> &#8221;I think it&#8217;s actually a better show if you can binge watch it! :)&#8221; —<em>Sara</em></p> <p> &#8221;My first TV series binge was <em>LOST</em>. I watched all six seasons in about one and a half months. It was the greatest feeling ever experiencing that show for the first time. And getting to watch it all one episode after the other was I think the best part. If I had to only watch one episode a week I think it would have killed me.&#8221; —<em>bethanny23</em></p>
Lost

”I envy people who never watched it. I wish I could still have that feeling of watching it for the first time, every episode, every season. It’s not just a binge viewing, it’s pretty hallucinating, like a heavy drug. And be sure to consult Lostpedia for the lots and lots of details you’re gonna miss.” —Dan

Lost is one of the great mystery shows of all time.” —Noah

”If you haven’t watched Lost yet, you must! It is a great one to binge watch because there are so many little things to pick up on and you won’t want to wait in between watching episodes!” —hnt108

”I think it’s actually a better show if you can binge watch it! :)” —Sara

”My first TV series binge was LOST. I watched all six seasons in about one and a half months. It was the greatest feeling ever experiencing that show for the first time. And getting to watch it all one episode after the other was I think the best part. If I had to only watch one episode a week I think it would have killed me.” —bethanny23

<p>&#8221;I watched five seasons of <em>Sons of Anarchy</em>. I resisted for ages because I had no interest in watching a show about a motorcycle gang. After spending a month with Jax and Co., now I wonder what took me so long.&#8221; —<em>WesternGal17</em></p> <p>&#8221;<em>SOA</em> was probably my favorite binge viewing experience. Watched three seasons in a week.&#8221; —<em>Tammi_Taylor</em></p> <p>&#8221;I binge watched the first season of <em>Sons of Anarchy</em> and now have to watch every season. It&#8217;s layered with Shakespearean drama and two of the toughest, fully developed female characters on TV.&#8221; —<em>FNL4ever</em></p> <p>&#8221;Netflix though has me addicted to <em>Sons of Anarchy</em>. Best show ever.&#8221; —<em>gizzie</em></p>
Sons of Anarchy

”I watched five seasons of Sons of Anarchy. I resisted for ages because I had no interest in watching a show about a motorcycle gang. After spending a month with Jax and Co., now I wonder what took me so long.” —WesternGal17

SOA was probably my favorite binge viewing experience. Watched three seasons in a week.” —Tammi_Taylor

”I binge watched the first season of Sons of Anarchy and now have to watch every season. It’s layered with Shakespearean drama and two of the toughest, fully developed female characters on TV.” —FNL4ever

”Netflix though has me addicted to Sons of Anarchy. Best show ever.” —gizzie

<p>&#8221;This girl I work with would not shut up about <em>Community</em>. She lent me her DVDs about two weeks ago and I burned through them so fast. It&#8217;s probably my favorite show ever now.&#8221; —<em>Ray</em></p> <p>&#8221;I recently did this with <em>Community</em> in about a week and a half. I don&#8217;t know what to do every day without the 4+ hours hanging with the Greendale Seven. Thursdays just don&#8217;t come fast enough.&#8221; —<em>Cody</em></p> <p>&#8221;I too watched <em>Community</em> all at once in about a week, just in time for the Season 3 premiere&#8230;. I just love hanging out with the study group.&#8221;—<em>mel</em></p>
Community

”This girl I work with would not shut up about Community. She lent me her DVDs about two weeks ago and I burned through them so fast. It’s probably my favorite show ever now.” —Ray

”I recently did this with Community in about a week and a half. I don’t know what to do every day without the 4+ hours hanging with the Greendale Seven. Thursdays just don’t come fast enough.” —Cody

”I too watched Community all at once in about a week, just in time for the Season 3 premiere…. I just love hanging out with the study group.”—mel

<p>&#8221;I saw <em>Felicity</em> when it originally aired but it&#8217;s amazing how much I had forgotten about it. Now I&#8217;m all back into the Ben vs Noel thing. &#8221;Can I talk to you for a minute?&#8221; My heart breaks and I really want to go back to college. Especially if I can get the dorm room those girls got for the last two years there. :)&#8221; —<em>Tammy</em></p> <p>&#8221;My current Netflix obsession is <em>Felicity</em>.&#8221; —<em>Nat</em></p> <p>&#8221;I was in college when <em>Felicity</em> was on, so I know there is a bit of nostalgia for me with this show, but I love it. And Ben and Felicity&#8217;s ability to only speak in a whisper to each other as the show goes on has always struck me as funny, but also fun to watch.&#8221; —<em>kate</em></p>
Felicity

”I saw Felicity when it originally aired but it’s amazing how much I had forgotten about it. Now I’m all back into the Ben vs Noel thing. ”Can I talk to you for a minute?” My heart breaks and I really want to go back to college. Especially if I can get the dorm room those girls got for the last two years there. :)” —Tammy

”My current Netflix obsession is Felicity.” —Nat

”I was in college when Felicity was on, so I know there is a bit of nostalgia for me with this show, but I love it. And Ben and Felicity’s ability to only speak in a whisper to each other as the show goes on has always struck me as funny, but also fun to watch.” —kate

<p>&#8221;My current obsession is <em>Justified</em>. You have to go back and begin with season one&#8230;you simply cannot jump in to that show. Every episode has an important building block on the story.&#8221; —<em>Lindalou</em></p> <p>&#8221;<em>Justified</em> is one of my favorite shows on TV right now.&#8221; —<em>Selena5</em></p>
Justified

”My current obsession is Justified. You have to go back and begin with season one…you simply cannot jump in to that show. Every episode has an important building block on the story.” —Lindalou

Justified is one of my favorite shows on TV right now.” —Selena5

<p>&#8221;Four initials: <em>BtVS</em>. I am a fifty-year-old straight man, and I stumbled across the final two episodes of season six one day on cable and had never seen such smart writing anywhere on TV. Had no idea who any of the characters were&#8230; and still! Located the DVDs a few days later and spent a marathon week doing all seven seasons. Like the best long novel ever! So&#8230; BtVS. If you haven&#8217;t been there, you have no idea how much fun you&#8217;ve missed. Go. Now. ;-)&#8221; —<em>Bob Edward</em></p> <p>&#8221;<em>Buffy the Vampire Slayer</em> (multiple times)&#8230;. Binge-watching is the only way to go in my opinion.&#8221; —<em>Boyd7875</em></p> <p>&#8221;Binged on 5 seasons of <em>Angel</em>, way past its time. Best month ever.&#8221; —<em>Kleem</em></p>
Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Angel

”Four initials: BtVS. I am a fifty-year-old straight man, and I stumbled across the final two episodes of season six one day on cable and had never seen such smart writing anywhere on TV. Had no idea who any of the characters were… and still! Located the DVDs a few days later and spent a marathon week doing all seven seasons. Like the best long novel ever! So… BtVS. If you haven’t been there, you have no idea how much fun you’ve missed. Go. Now. ;-)” —Bob Edward

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (multiple times)…. Binge-watching is the only way to go in my opinion.” —Boyd7875

”Binged on 5 seasons of Angel, way past its time. Best month ever.” —Kleem

<p>&#8221;I watched all of <em>Parks and Receation</em> in January. I actually watched the first season when it was on, but didn&#8217;t pick it back up with season 2. For this I must hang my head in shame. This show has so much heart and is hilarious to boot, and totally deserves to have a larger audience.&#8221; —<em>Sarah</em></p> <p>&#8221;<em>Parks and Recreation</em>. The first small season it was just finding it&#8217;s footing so don&#8217;t judge it by those episodes but season 2 to 4 I&#8217;m always laughing out loud. I love that show!&#8221; —<em>Kevin Clark</em></p>
Parks and Recreation

”I watched all of Parks and Receation in January. I actually watched the first season when it was on, but didn’t pick it back up with season 2. For this I must hang my head in shame. This show has so much heart and is hilarious to boot, and totally deserves to have a larger audience.” —Sarah

Parks and Recreation. The first small season it was just finding it’s footing so don’t judge it by those episodes but season 2 to 4 I’m always laughing out loud. I love that show!” —Kevin Clark

<p>&#8221;I watched [seasons 1 to 7] of <em>Supernatural</em> one summer before watching season eight in &#8221;real time.&#8221; Inventive scripts — that can be scary, moving or funny. Not to mention Sam and Dean. *Sigh* Great acting and chemistry from Jared and Jensen.&#8221; —<em>Ntheiler45</em></p> <p>&#8221;I almost kind of miss &#8216;binge watching&#8217; <em>Supernatural</em>. Shall I say it feels &#8221;unnatural&#8221; to watch it week to week now!&#8221; —<em>Heather</em></p>
Supernatural

”I watched [seasons 1 to 7] of Supernatural one summer before watching season eight in ”real time.” Inventive scripts — that can be scary, moving or funny. Not to mention Sam and Dean. *Sigh* Great acting and chemistry from Jared and Jensen.” —Ntheiler45

”I almost kind of miss ‘binge watching’ Supernatural. Shall I say it feels ”unnatural” to watch it week to week now!” —Heather

<p>&#8221;I developed a borderline obsession with David Tennant&#8217;s <em>Doctor Who</em> while binge-watching.&#8221; —<em>Helena452</em></p> <p>&#8221;Currently binge watching <em>Doctor Who</em>&#8230;didn&#8217;t have time to go back 50 years, but I started with the new versions that starred Eccleston&#8230;almost done with series six!&#8221; —<em>Nick</em></p>
Doctor Who

”I developed a borderline obsession with David Tennant’s Doctor Who while binge-watching.” —Helena452

”Currently binge watching Doctor Who…didn’t have time to go back 50 years, but I started with the new versions that starred Eccleston…almost done with series six!” —Nick

<p>&#8221;<em>Damages</em> was my &#8221;came to it late&#8221; pleasure! Loved Glenn Close and the great plot twists.&#8221; —<em>Peterson</em></p> <p>&#8221;Same here! Season 5&#8230;was so twisty you wanted to watch every episode without leaving the couch or going to sleep!&#8221; —<em>Dr. No</em></p>
Damages

Damages was my ”came to it late” pleasure! Loved Glenn Close and the great plot twists.” —Peterson

”Same here! Season 5…was so twisty you wanted to watch every episode without leaving the couch or going to sleep!” —Dr. No

<p>&#8221;How did I miss this the first time around???&#8221; —<em>Kristin</em></p> <p>&#8221;I love the TV show gorge! I think <em>Veronica Mars</em> was my first gorge.&#8221; —<em>Jamjar7</em></p>
Veronica Mars

”How did I miss this the first time around???” —Kristin

”I love the TV show gorge! I think Veronica Mars was my first gorge.” —Jamjar7

<p>&#8221;<em>Spartacus</em>! I am totally binging. One word: Gannicus! Probably the sexist man I have ever seen on ANY TV show!&#8221; —<em>Lady K</em></p> <p>&#8221;<em>Spartacus</em> — the script/language/actors [are] amazing, give it a try, great character development.&#8221; —<em>Malcolm Mcleod</em></p>
Spartacus

Spartacus! I am totally binging. One word: Gannicus! Probably the sexist man I have ever seen on ANY TV show!” —Lady K

Spartacus — the script/language/actors [are] amazing, give it a try, great character development.” —Malcolm Mcleod

<p>&#8221;I did this with <em>Downton Abbey</em> over Christmas break. When people would ask how my break was, I had no stories to offer except, &#8216;OMG, MATHEW AND MARY! I FREAKING HATE O&#8217;BRIEN! I CAN&#8217;T HELP BUT ROOT FOR THOMAS. DOWNTON FOREVER.&#8221;&#8217; —<em>Leah</em></p> <p>&#8221;I watched the first 2 seasons of <em>Downton Abbey</em> and <em>Friday Night Lights</em> this way with my daughter. The experience was only made better by dragging someone else into it with me! I also rewatched <em>Lost</em> with her since she had not seen it. I think watching like this is more intense than watching when they are originally shown although you miss out on the initial buzz not to mention the recaps on EW.&#8221; —<em>Recabite</em></p>
Downton Abbey

”I did this with Downton Abbey over Christmas break. When people would ask how my break was, I had no stories to offer except, ‘OMG, MATHEW AND MARY! I FREAKING HATE O’BRIEN! I CAN’T HELP BUT ROOT FOR THOMAS. DOWNTON FOREVER.”’ —Leah

”I watched the first 2 seasons of Downton Abbey and Friday Night Lights this way with my daughter. The experience was only made better by dragging someone else into it with me! I also rewatched Lost with her since she had not seen it. I think watching like this is more intense than watching when they are originally shown although you miss out on the initial buzz not to mention the recaps on EW.” —Recabite

<p>&#8221;I didn&#8217;t get into <em>Girls</em> watching week by week so I left after 3 episodes but after binge watching it, I am surprised to say I am hooked! It is a worthwhile watch!&#8221; —<em>Heather</em></p> <p>&#8221;Sure, the characters aren&#8217;t exactly likable, but I can&#8217;t help but root for them, it&#8217;s so fascinating.&#8221; —<em>Jose</em></p>
Girls

”I didn’t get into Girls watching week by week so I left after 3 episodes but after binge watching it, I am surprised to say I am hooked! It is a worthwhile watch!” —Heather

”Sure, the characters aren’t exactly likable, but I can’t help but root for them, it’s so fascinating.” —Jose

<p>&#8221;I am amazed that nobody has mentioned <em>Deadwood</em>. So many great characters and David Milch gives them all such an amazing use of language.&#8221; —<em>Stephen Miklas</em></p>
Deadwood

”I am amazed that nobody has mentioned Deadwood. So many great characters and David Milch gives them all such an amazing use of language.” —Stephen Miklas

<p>&#8221;I watched the first 2 seasons and half of the 3rd of <em>The Walking Dead</em>. Same experience&#8230;.I was a crazy fan for 2 straight weeks&#8230;..now I&#8217;m struggling with having to wait to see the next episode!&#8221; —<em>Kate</em></p>
The Walking Dead

”I watched the first 2 seasons and half of the 3rd of The Walking Dead. Same experience….I was a crazy fan for 2 straight weeks…..now I’m struggling with having to wait to see the next episode!” —Kate

<p>&#8221;<em>Breaking Bad</em>. I binged on that over winter break. Big time.&#8221; —<em>Kwisd</em></p>
Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad. I binged on that over winter break. Big time.” —Kwisd

<p>&#8221;<em>The Wire</em> and <em>FNL</em> were two of the best shows to ever air on TV. Never saw a character like Omar on <em>The Wire</em>, and the season that introduced Michael and the rest of the kids was the best TV EVER. <em>The Wire</em> was so underrated.&#8221; —<em>Shelly</em></p>
The Wire

The Wire and FNL were two of the best shows to ever air on TV. Never saw a character like Omar on The Wire, and the season that introduced Michael and the rest of the kids was the best TV EVER. The Wire was so underrated.” —Shelly

<p><em>Game of Thrones</em><br /> <em>Homeland</em><br /> <em>Battlestar Galactica</em><br /> <em>Parenthood</em><br /> <em>House of Cards</em><br /> <em>Fringe</em><br /> <em>Mad Men</em><br /> <em>The X-Files</em><br /> <em>Sports Night</em><br /> <em>Grey&#8217;s Anatomy</em><br /> <em>Sherlock</em><br /> <em>Scandal</em><br /> <em>Archer</em><br /> <em>NCIS</em><br /> <em>24</em></p>
15 more you binge on:

Game of Thrones
Homeland
Battlestar Galactica
Parenthood
House of Cards
Fringe
Mad Men
The X-Files
Sports Night
Grey’s Anatomy
Sherlock
Scandal
Archer
NCIS
24

