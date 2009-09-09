Betty White's most essential roles

Betty White cut her television teeth on Hollywood on Television, a live, local variety show that included a little bit of everything: news, interviews, and comedy skits. Life With Elizabeth, which began as a comedy sketch on Hollywood on Television, featured White in an Emmy-nominated role as an energetic young wife opposite Del Moore. White also produced the show, which was groundbreaking for a woman since television was still in its infancy. Password (pictured) featured White several times through the years. It was on the set of the iconic game show that she met her third husband, host Allen Ludden, whom she wed in 1963. Later, White appeared on the show's three updated incarnations, Password Plus, Super Password, and Million Dollar Password, meaning she'd appeared with all five hosts of the series — Ludden, Bill Cullen, Tom Kennedy, Bert Convy, and Regis Philbin.