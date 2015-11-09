The 25 Greatest Westerns of the Last 25 Years
The Western helped make Hollywood
For decades, the Western was king, beginning with The Great Train Robbery in 1903. In 1959, there were 26 primetime "oaters," as they were called, on TV — including eight of the 10 most-watched shows. On the big screen, it wasn't just John Wayne and Henry Fonda doing the shooting. You had to ride to be a star, and Marlon Brando, Paul Newman, Frank Sinatra, even Elvis Presley had their turns in the saddle. But then, just like that, the sun seemed to set on the Western.
Twenty-five years ago, on Nov. 9, 1990, Dances With Wolves opened in theaters and revitalized a classic genre. It scored at the box office and won seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for a vindicated Kevin Costner. Since then, all sorts of filmmakers have splashed drama and morality plays on the wide-open canvas of the Western, though the genre has had its ups and downs. This year's awards season promises to be an exciting new chapter, with at least two must-see events: Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight and Alejandro Inarritu's The Revenant. Before they arrive in theaters, EW — which is also celebrating its 25th anniversary — ranked the 25 best Westerns of the last quarter century.
25. Back to the Future Part III (1990)
Directed by Robert Zemeckis
The underrated third part of the time-traveling trilogy acts as both a meta-commentary on the silliness of Western motifs and a nice little oater on its own. That’s a delicate line to walk, and Part III manages to have its cake and eat it too. The plot points were familiar at this point — the DeLorean needs a fix, nobody’s slang makes sense out of time — so the final part of the franchise has its fun with an old-time standoff between Doc, Marty, and the most Yosemite Sam'd member of the Tannen clan. There’s a great series of visual gags (particularly involving Marty’s costume during the film’s first act), but the final action sequence is as thrilling a train heist as you’ll see in any dust-and-horses epic. —Kyle Anderson
24. All the Pretty Horses (2000)
Directed by Billy Bob Thornton
This entry might come as a surprise to many of the underwhelmed customers who plunked down their $8 to see Billy Bob Thornton's adaptaton of Cormac McCarthy's acclaimed novel. Heck, Thornton himself might wince at its inclusion since Miramax hacked his director's cut and mis-marketed the film as a forbidden border romance between Matt Damon and Penelope Cruz. But the studio didn't strip all the poetry from the adventure of being young, lost, in love, and on horseback at the moment 20th-century modernity crushed the cowboy. Thornton says he still has his original cut lying around, and All the Pretty Horses makes the grade on both what is and what still could be. —Jeff Labrecque
23. Bone Tomahawk (2015)
Directed by S. Craig Zahler
After a handful of folks are kidnapped from an Old West town by cave-dwelling cannibals, a four man posse — played by Patrick Wilson, Richard Jenkins, Matthew Fox, and Kurt Russell — saddle up for what turns out to be a slow-paced, but utterly gripping, journey into hell. Writer-director S. Craig Zahler's vintage verbiage is a treat and the quartet all bring their A-game to this low-budget endeavor. For reasons we won't detail here, the third act sees what seemed to be a tense cowboy movie enter another dimension altogether. The result is not like any other Western — or any other film at all, for that matter. —Clark Collis
22. The Homesman (2014)
Directed by Tommy Lee Jones
You know the old line about Ginger Rogers: She did everything Fred Astaire did, except backwards and in heels. Hilary Swank gives us the Western version of that idea here, as a single woman managing her own farm on the unforgiving frontier. In a foreshadowing of Imperator Furiosa, she agrees to transport vulnerable wives across the desert to safety (traditionally a man’s job, hence the gendered term “homesman”). To get the job done, Swank teams up with an eccentric burnout in the form of Tommy Lee Jones, who also doubles as the film’s director. Swank gives a powerful performance, though whether The Homesman really counts as a “feminist” Western depends on how you interpret the film’s ultimate treatment of her. Those vistas sure are beautiful, though. —Christian Holub
21. Dead Man (1996)
Directed by Jim Jarmusch
Jim Jarmusch refers to his own film as a “psychedelic Western,” which is as fitting a descriptor as any. Casual in pace and adventurous in philosophy, Dead Man contains a multitude of references to classic Western motifs — an outsider, gunslinging, a journey, vengeance — but also tosses in a bunch of freeform diversions and bits of surrealism. Johnny Depp plays a man sent to a town called Machine for a job as an accountant, but gets waylaid in a gun fight and ends up on a vision quest with the help of a Native American calling himself Nobody. It’s a fantastic cast, featuring Iggy Pop as a cross-dressing fur trader, Lance Henriksen as a cannibalistic bounty hunter, and Robert Mitchum in his final film role. Studious about Native American culture and brutally poetic, Dead Man unfurls and carries on like a kite dancing across the western sky. —Kyle Anderson
20. Ain’t Them Bodies Saints (2013)
Directed by David Lowery
Part Bonnie & Clyde, part Greek tragedy, Ain't Them Bodies Saints stars Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara as Bob and Ruth, 1970s-era Texas crooks. Pregnant at the time, she's driving the getaway car when a bank robbery goes wrong, and she shoots and injures a cop (Ben Foster). Bob takes the blame so that she can raise their daughter; but while he's away serving time, the kind-hearted cop takes a gentlemanly interest in her — not knowing it was she who shot him. When lovesick Bob escapes prison to return to Ruth, his fugitive trek home is pure Malick-ian bliss — gorgeous, lyrical, and heartbreaking. —Jeff Labrecque
19. Rango (2011)
Directed by Gore Verbinski
Gore Verbinski and Johnny Depp made two of the most expensive Westerns ever. One of those movies was The Lone Ranger, but that notorious flop shouldn’t diminish the true achievement of Rango, one of the most playful Western adventures since the first time Howard Hawks remade Rio Bravo. Depp voices a lost city-boy chameleon, a wannabe actor who stumbles his way into the sheriff’s job in a town called Dirt. If you’re a Western nerd, you’ll appreciate Verbinski’s deeply-felt love for the genre. (Find me another PG-rated movie that pays homage to El Topo.) But anyone can appreciate how Rango uses CGI animation to bring a new gross-glossy grandeur to the Western. It’s amoral fun for all ages. Sure, you’ve seen Harry Dean Stanton play a bank robber before: But it took Rango to make him a bank-robbing mole. —Darren Franich
18. Slow West (2015)
Directed by John Maclean
The production details of Slow West sound like the set-up of some peculiar joke: A German-Irishman (Michael Fassbender) and two Australians (Kodi Smit-McPhee, Ben Mendelsohn) make a Western in New Zealand written and directed by a former member of Scottish rock group (The Beta Band’s John Maclean). Smit-McPhee plays a hapless Scottish tenderfoot who teams with Fassbender's conflicted bounty hunter to track down his true love in the American West. Both are perfectly cast but the whole shebang is stolen by Mendelsohn, whose fur-coat sporting predator also has his sights set on the girl. The film nicely nods in the direction of Jim Jarmusch's Dead Man, but becomes satisfyingly physical in its closing sequences. A half-century after Sergio Leone made his Dollars trilogy, Slow West serves as a reminder that you don’t have to be American, nor even in America, to make a great Western. —Clark Collis
17. The Quick and the Dead (1995)
Directed by Sam Raimi
Sam Raimi’s Western was designed as an homage to the spaghetti Westerns of old, but with a twist: The Man with No Name was a woman. Sharon Stone rides into a town called Redemption to avenge the death of her dad at the hands of an evil boss named Herod. He’s played by Gene Hackman, because of course he’s played by Gene Hackman, a villain who’s one mustache short of a twirl. Raimi pulls out his full bag of cinematic tricks for this one — it’s like he owns stock in dolly zooms — but it’s the casting that pushes Quick and the Dead to its pulpy, B-movie heights: Stone and Hackman lead the way — her steely determination a fine compliment to his devilish charm — but it's contributions from Leonardo DiCaprio (in his pre-Titanic adolescence), Russell Crowe, and a cavalcade of Those Guys (Pat Hingle, Kevin Conway, Keith David, Lance Henriksen, Tobin Bell, Roberts Blossom) that vault Quick and the Dead into essential cable-viewing fodder 20 years later. —Christopher Rosen
16. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
Directed by George Miller
To understand Fury Road as a Western, you have to reframe a few of the details. For instance, how different are the vast wastelands of George Miller’s post-apocalypse from the unsettled American West? And Max Rockatansky is a twist on Shane with a dab of nuclear radiation mixed in. Sub out a stagecoach for Imperator Furiosa’s War Rig, and the whole thing might as well be the most insane John Ford movie ever made. —Kevin P. Sullivan
15. Appaloosa (2008)
Directed by Ed Harris
Sometimes, just being a great old-fashioned Western is enough. Appaloosa isn't revisionist in the slightest; it's a throwback to what has worked for 100 years, with a specific emphasis on the good, the bad, and the ugly. Ed Harris and Viggo Mortensen star as Cole and Hitch, two for-hire lawmen who may as well be named Wyatt and Doc. Jeremy Irons is the twisted rancher who runs the unruly New Mexico town, and Renée Zellweger is the girl who gets in the middle. Mortensen couldn't be cooler, and the shoot 'em up ends as it has to — with a bad guy dead in the street and the hero riding off toward the horizon. —Jeff Labrecque
14. Open Range (2003)
Directed by Kevin Costner
After the twin disasters of his Western on the sea (Waterworld) and his Western in the post-apocalyptic future (The Postman), Kevin Costner did the smartest thing possible and made this old-fashioned, sweeping, big-sky entertainment set in the wild West of 1882. Costner directs and stars as a cattleman who takes on a corrupt land baron (Michael Gambon), but he gives all the movie’s best lines — and top-billing — to the great Robert Duvall as a gentle, ethical rancher. The climactic shoot-out, which goes on for 25 incredible minutes, is an absolute corker. Late in the film, Costner’s character professes his love for a spinster (Annette Bening) and she warns him, “Do you know how old I am?” “I don’t care how old you are,” he snaps — and that same appreciation of a finely-aged classical style is inherent in Costner’s small-C conservative filmmaking. Open Range is a rock-solid Western in the genre’s best tradition. —Joe McGovern
13. The Proposition (2005)
Directed by John Hillcoat
With a feverish, elegiac screenplay by murder-ballad rocker Nick Cave, director John Hillcoat’s Australian Western transplants the themes of the classic Hollywood oater to the lawless, unforgiving outback. Guy Pearce and Richard Wilson play two of the three Burns brothers — a gang of notorious, snake-bitten outlaws who are captured by a weary lawman played by Ray Winstone. With the third and most vicious brother (Danny Huston) still at large, Winstone tries to strike a deal with his quarry. What could go wrong? Well, in Cave and Hillcoat’s filthy, sun-parched, pestilence-plagued no man’s land Down Under, just about everything. Really, the proposition in The Proposition is almost beside the point. This is a tale of Biblical justice served up by a writer who’s clearly familiar with the Book of Job. —Chris Nashawaty
12. Tombstone (1993)
Directed by George P. Cosmatos
Tombstone is a modern cop saga projected against the backdrop of the lawless Old West. It was created in the aftermath of Unforgiven, but owes a lot to that other Clint Eastwood classic: Dirty Harry (which itself was a Western played against the backdrop of modern San Francisco). Kurt Russell’s Wyatt Earp just wants to retire somewhere quiet after a lifetime of often brutal law enforcement taming the badlands of the American frontier. That brings him and his brothers (Bill Paxton and Sam Elliott) to this scorched Arizona mining town with the ominous name. Unfortunately, fortune has created a robust criminal class in town, led by Johnny Ringo (Michael Biehn) and the Clanton brothers. Their “Cowboys” gang wears red sashes in the clearest nod to contemporary gang colors, which leads the lawmen to venture outside the boundaries of their profession to bring the chaos to an end. Elevating all this out of the dust and gunsmoke is Val Kilmer’s combustive (and consumptive) performance as Doc Holliday — gunslinger, poet, and bon vivant — who pierces his foes with one-liners before filling them with lead. —Anthony Breznican
11. Lone Star (1996)
Directed by John Sayles
Less a quote-unquote Western than an existential whodunit set on the Tex-Mex border, John Sayles’ moody, decade-jumping mystery remains both his masterpiece and one of the most overlooked movies of the ‘90s. Chris Cooper plays Sam Deeds, a curious Lone Star sheriff trying to solve the 25-year-old murder of his bigoted, sadistic predecessor (played in flashbacks by Kris Kristofferson). As he digs up secrets that most folks in Rio County would rather keep buried, Sam exhumes a history of racism, double crosses, and even forbidden romance that may end up implicating his own dead father (Matthew McConaughey). Sayles’ story is sprawling, but never shaggy. It has a rich, almost-novelistic complexity, juggling characters and time periods with the grace of an acrobat. It casts a spell you won’t want to shake. —Chris Nashawaty
10. Meek's Cutoff (2010)
Directed by Kelly Reichardt
Many on this list make efforts to subvert the genre, but Kelly Reichart’s evocative, purgatorial film is a true anti-Western. Heck, it’s practically an anti-movie. As stripped down as a desert-bleached cow skull, Meek’s Cutoff investigates the tedium and uncertainty of westward expansion, its violence institutional and omnipresent rather than just a product of gunfights. A caravan of men and women ramble across the purgatorial expanse of the Oregon desert under the dubious direction of their guide, Stephen Meek (Bruce Greenwood). Michelle Williams and Greenwood are excellent in their roles, as doubt begins to circle the party like a pack of coyotes, and the film turns Manifest Destiny into an existential hell. —Keith Staskiewicz
9. The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada (2005)
Directed by Tommy Lee Jones
Tommy Lee Jones’ directorial debut is a film with a certain narrative and thematic thickness, enshrouded by the kind of lived-in moral wisdom he often evinces as an actor. When a border guard (Barry Pepper) shoots and kills the young Mexican goat-herder of the title, the victim’s gruff friend (Jones) kidnaps the patrolman and forces him to accompany Estrada’s decomposing body to his Mexican hometown to bury him properly. The surreal quest is part exercise in magical realism and part Western parable about human dignity and personal responsibility, bolstered by strong performances and restrained direction. —Keith Staskiewicz
8. 3:10 to Yuma (2007)
Directed by James Mangold
Many Westerns have big, grand ideas lurking under the surface: the battle between civilization and savagery, the individual’s relationship to society, the distinction between fact and legend. But they always come back to story, and the 3:10 to Yuma remake's plot is a tight one, straight out of Elmore Leonard. Russell Crowe and Christian Bale are perfectly matched as Ben Wade and Dan Evans, a devilishly seductive outlaw and the wounded Civil War veteran in charge of delivering him to a scheduled hanging. This doomed road trip accumulates Biblical overtones – Wade constantly tempts his captors, while his vengeful crew approaches on the horizon like the horsemen of the apocalypse. But the movie never loses sight of its strange protagonists and the unique understanding that develops between them. —Christian Holub
7. True Grit (2010)
Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen
The deadpan tone and vividly baroque vernacular of novelist Charles Portis’ Western oddity about a young girl and an old one-eyed drunk on a revenge quest was a natural fit for the Coen brothers. And while John Wayne may have taken home his Oscar for playing Rooster Cogburn in the original 1968 adaptation, Jeff Bridges makes the role his marble-mouthed own alongside newcomer Hailee Steinfeld. Roger Deakins' cinematography also turns Western landscapes into tableaux of evocative beauty. It’s one of the few films the Coen brothers have made out of existing material, but it sharpens and heightens that material in a way like only they can. —Keith Staskiewicz
6. Dances With Wolves (1990)
Directed by Kevin Costner
The Western had become irrelevant when Kevin Costner mounted his sweeping epic that was preemptively ridiculed as Kevin's Gate: a Quixotic three-hour Western with extensive subtitles that would surely sink a first-time director. But when it was finally released, audiences and most critics rallied to his side. Costner starred as John Dunbar, a decorated Union soldier who befriends and then assimilates with the peaceful Sioux tribe near his distant one-man frontier outpost. Dances is swimming in ambition — and political correctness — and the sad fate of the American Indian hangs over every scene. It became the first Western to win Best Picture since Cimmaron in 1931, brought the genre back from the dead, and helped pave the way for a more reflective Clint Eastwood to get back in the saddle two years later. —Jeff Labrecque
5. Brokeback Mountain (2005)
Directed by Ang Lee
Though far from a Western in terms of structure, Brokeback Mountain is a powerfully emotional look at the model of American masculinity, the cowboy, and how it fails two men completely. Anchored by four stellar performances from Heath Ledger, Jack Gyllenhaal, Michelle Williams, and Anne Hathaway, the film is an essential entry in the genre, regardless of an utter lack of shoot-outs. Anyone doubting Brokeback’s status as a Western should take a look at the screenwriting credits and see the name of Lonesome Dove author Larry McMurtry alongside that of his co-writer, Diana Ossana. —Kevin P. Sullivan
4. The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007)
Directed by Andrew Dominik
Do not be put off by its long title. Or by the fact that it spoils how the movie is going to end. The pleasure comes from watching this beautiful, intense, and moody thriller unfurl. Directed by Andrew Dominick, Brad Pitt stars as Jesse James and there might not be another film that better utilizes its star’s blinding charisma. His portrayal of the famed outlaw is equal parts mesmerizing and terrifying. Casey Affleck turns in an astonishing performance (he was nominated for an Oscar) and the supporting cast includes the likes of Sam Rockwell, Paul Schneider, Jeremy Renner, Sam Shepard and Garrett Dillahunt. If all that isn’t enough to sway you, consider that Roger Deakins was the cinematographer, capturing the swaying fields of grass, tense standoffs, and inky nights to perfection. —Sara Vilkomerson
3. No Country for Old Men (2007)
Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen
As is the case with his Border Trilogy, Cormac McCarthy’s No Country for Old Men is about the death of the Western, a genre founded on the inherent decency of men, our unbreakable spirit, and the unequivocal triumph of good over evil. That’s not how McCarthy sees the world, and this Coen brothers film has Ed Tom Bell (Tommy Lee Jones) learn that the hard way, as he goes up against evil incarnate, Javier Bardem’s Anton Chigurh. The filmmaking siblings' penchant for humor as black as a starless sky matches up beautifully with McCarthy’s nihilistic tendencies to make for a Western that is hard to shake. —Kevin Sullivan
2. Django Unchained (2012)
Directed by Quentin Tarantino
The Western’s decline as a popular genre coincided with its rise as a prestige genre. But Quentin Tarantino dreams of a different, wilder West. With Django Unchained, the filmmaker let his spaghetti-Western fetish run amok, delivering a full-blown homage to the ultraviolent, political, and crazed cowboy cinema of Sergio Corbucci. Tarantino snags the name and the title song from Corbucci’s Django — and features a cameo from original-Django, Franco Nero — but Unchained funnels the explosive majesty of Italian Westerns into the explosive history of American racial politics. As Django, Jamie Foxx isn’t just a dead-eyed western hero: He’s a proud antebellum Avenger, battling a parade of racist archetypes alongside a scenery-gnashing Christoph Waltz. But the real terror awaits at Candyland, ruled by the tag-team evil of Leonardo DiCaprio’s gleeful racist and Samuel L. Jackson’s prudent collaborator-servant. Django Unchained is crazy, but only because America is crazier. —Darren Franich
1. Unforgiven (1992)
Directed by Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood rose to stardom by studying John Wayne’s Monument Valley-sized version of the stoic Western hero, flipping it, and revealing its darker side — the squinting, shoot-first-ask-questions-later antihero. For decades, killing was Eastwood’s business… and business was good. Then in 1992, after so many years away from the genre, Eastwood decided that he was either mature enough or wise enough or wracked with enough regret that it was time to reckon with his bloody onscreen past. Unforgiven, which Eastwood also directed, is a chilling and deeply personal meditation on violence and the toll it takes on a man. Eastwood plays an old outlaw named William Munny who’s coaxed out of retirement to mete out the sort of justice he never much thought about. The entire message of the movie (and the humanistic second act of Eastwood’s career) is contained in Munny’s quote: “It’s a hell of a thing, killing a man.” —Chris Nashawaty