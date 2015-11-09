The 25 Greatest Westerns of the Last 25 Years

For decades, the Western was king, beginning with The Great Train Robbery in 1903. In 1959, there were 26 primetime "oaters," as they were called, on TV — including eight of the 10 most-watched shows. On the big screen, it wasn't just John Wayne and Henry Fonda doing the shooting. You had to ride to be a star, and Marlon Brando, Paul Newman, Frank Sinatra, even Elvis Presley had their turns in the saddle. But then, just like that, the sun seemed to set on the Western.

Twenty-five years ago, on Nov. 9, 1990, Dances With Wolves opened in theaters and revitalized a classic genre. It scored at the box office and won seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for a vindicated Kevin Costner. Since then, all sorts of filmmakers have splashed drama and morality plays on the wide-open canvas of the Western, though the genre has had its ups and downs. This year's awards season promises to be an exciting new chapter, with at least two must-see events: Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight and Alejandro Inarritu's The Revenant. Before they arrive in theaters, EW — which is also celebrating its 25th anniversary — ranked the 25 best Westerns of the last quarter century.