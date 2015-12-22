The 10 Best TV Episodes of 2015

EW Staff
December 22, 2015 at 06:39 PM EST
<p>Whether it was Peggy Olson stepping into the spotlight, Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson finally reuniting, or Robert Durst uttering one unforgettable line in the bathroom, these 10 episodes gave viewers enough memorable moments, quips, and scenes to last all season. See the year&#8217;s best installments, ahead.</p> <p> </p>
The Year's Best TV Episodes

Whether it was Peggy Olson stepping into the spotlight, Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson finally reuniting, or Robert Durst uttering one unforgettable line in the bathroom, these 10 episodes gave viewers enough memorable moments, quips, and scenes to last all season. See the year’s best installments, ahead.

 

HBO; AMC; AMC
<p>Though the series now has enough characters to fill an <em>SNL</em> sketch, <em>Last Man</em>’s one-hour debut was a wonderfully lonely experience. Imaginative and artfully directed, the episodes introduce us to a desperate, bearded Will Forte as he roams an empty continent. It’s a big canvas, but Forte fills it well with a mix of raucous comedy and quiet humanity. Much like a sexy mannequin in a window, this bold vision was just too seductive not to fall for. —<em>Ray Rahman</em></p> <p> </p>
10. The Last Man on Earth "Alive in Tucson"/"The Elephant in the Room" (FOX)

Though the series now has enough characters to fill an SNL sketch, Last Man’s one-hour debut was a wonderfully lonely experience. Imaginative and artfully directed, the episodes introduce us to a desperate, bearded Will Forte as he roams an empty continent. It’s a big canvas, but Forte fills it well with a mix of raucous comedy and quiet humanity. Much like a sexy mannequin in a window, this bold vision was just too seductive not to fall for. —Ray Rahman

 

Jordin Althaus/Fox
<p>FXX’s hilariously cynical take on modern relationships took an emotional turn with Gretchen’s (Aya Cash) jittery meltdown revealing her longtime struggle with clinical depression. Her furious outburst shattered the show’s format and left viewers wondering if Gretchen — and the series — would ever be the same. —<em>James Hibberd</em></p> <p> </p>
9. You're the Worst "There is Currently Not a Problem" (FXX)

FXX’s hilariously cynical take on modern relationships took an emotional turn with Gretchen’s (Aya Cash) jittery meltdown revealing her longtime struggle with clinical depression. Her furious outburst shattered the show’s format and left viewers wondering if Gretchen — and the series — would ever be the same. —James Hibberd

 

Byron Cohen/FX
<p>“One Last Ride” warmly concluded this small-town gem, but “Leslie and Ron” proved an emotional, goofy showcase for our glowing liberal optimist and glowering libertarian pessimist. Locked in City Hall to mend fences, Leslie (Amy Poehler) tries to break Ron (Nick Offerman) by butchering Billy Joel; he vulnerably reveals the missed lunch date that fractured their friendship. The episode reminded us of <em>Parks</em>’ two-hearted soul underneath that body blanket of Post-it notes. —<em>Dan Snierson</em></p> <p> </p> <p> </p>
8. Parks and Recreation "Leslie and Ron" (NBC)

“One Last Ride” warmly concluded this small-town gem, but “Leslie and Ron” proved an emotional, goofy showcase for our glowing liberal optimist and glowering libertarian pessimist. Locked in City Hall to mend fences, Leslie (Amy Poehler) tries to break Ron (Nick Offerman) by butchering Billy Joel; he vulnerably reveals the missed lunch date that fractured their friendship. The episode reminded us of Parks’ two-hearted soul underneath that body blanket of Post-it notes. —Dan Snierson

 

 

Tyler Golden/NBC
<p>The powerful season 4 outing centered on an African-American teen shot by cops, who planted a knife to make it look like self-defense. As protesters cried for justice, the boy’s father stood sentry over his body with a shotgun, leading to a tense and emotional hour that sadly mirrored too many current events. —<em>Natalie Abrams</em></p> <p> </p>
7. Scandal "The Lawn Chair" (ABC)

The powerful season 4 outing centered on an African-American teen shot by cops, who planted a knife to make it look like self-defense. As protesters cried for justice, the boy’s father stood sentry over his body with a shotgun, leading to a tense and emotional hour that sadly mirrored too many current events. —Natalie Abrams

 

ABC
<p>When Peggy (Elisabeth Moss) strode into the offices of McCann Erickson with that lewd painting tucked under her arm, she pushed the series to a new, unforgettable high just as it was winding down to its terriffic finale. It’s an image that endures even after Don (Jon Hamm) headed west and bought the world a Coke. —<em>Shirley Li</em></p> <p> </p>
6. Mad Men "Lost Horizon" (AMC)

When Peggy (Elisabeth Moss) strode into the offices of McCann Erickson with that lewd painting tucked under her arm, she pushed the series to a new, unforgettable high just as it was winding down to its terriffic finale. It’s an image that endures even after Don (Jon Hamm) headed west and bought the world a Coke. —Shirley Li

 

AMC
<p>Who knew a comedy about bumbling millennials could be so moving? This episode, in which Dev (Aziz Ansari) and Brian (Kelvin Yu) try to connect with their immigrant parents, neatly wove in their fathers’ poignant, tender flashbacks, encapsulating the show’s achingly funny appeal&#8230; and inspiring millennials everywhere call their parents immediately. —<em>Shirley Li</em></p> <p> </p> <p> </p>
5. Master of None "Parents" (Netflix)

Who knew a comedy about bumbling millennials could be so moving? This episode, in which Dev (Aziz Ansari) and Brian (Kelvin Yu) try to connect with their immigrant parents, neatly wove in their fathers’ poignant, tender flashbacks, encapsulating the show’s achingly funny appeal… and inspiring millennials everywhere call their parents immediately. —Shirley Li

 

 

KC Bailey/Netflix
<p>We were getting nervous when <em>Breaking Bad</em>’s impassive assassin Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), the fixer who was too old for this s&#8212;, began this sly spin-o stranded in a parking booth. Then Saul unleashed Mike’s backstory: He murdered the corrupt policemen who killed his dirty-cop son and remains haunted by guilt for leading him astray (“I broke my boy”). “Five-O” showed that the only thing harder than blood to draw from this stone is tears. —<em>Dan Snierson</em></p> <p> </p> <p> </p>
4. Better Call Saul "Five-O" (AMC)

We were getting nervous when Breaking Bad’s impassive assassin Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), the fixer who was too old for this s—, began this sly spin-o stranded in a parking booth. Then Saul unleashed Mike’s backstory: He murdered the corrupt policemen who killed his dirty-cop son and remains haunted by guilt for leading him astray (“I broke my boy”). “Five-O” showed that the only thing harder than blood to draw from this stone is tears. —Dan Snierson

 

 

Ursula Coyote/AMC
<p>From Jon Snow (Kit Harington) fighting a relentless army of the undead to a tense meeting between Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), “Hardhome” aced both ends of the dramatic spectrum — the spectacular and the intimate — then capped it with a Snow vs. Night’s King stare-off that delivered both. —<em>James Hibberd</em></p> <p> </p>
3. Game of Thrones "Hardhome" (HBO)

From Jon Snow (Kit Harington) fighting a relentless army of the undead to a tense meeting between Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), “Hardhome” aced both ends of the dramatic spectrum — the spectacular and the intimate — then capped it with a Snow vs. Night’s King stare-off that delivered both. —James Hibberd

 

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO
<p>We knew this was going to be the year of Amy Schumer as soon as season 3 premiered: From the music-video tribute to the derriere, to a pitch-perfect <em>Friday Night Lights </em>spoof, to say nothing of the titular sketch skewering Hollywood’s attitude toward women (costarring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tina Fey, and Patricia Arquette!), Schumer stuffed this half hour with such an intense range of wit and smarts we could barely catch our breath. —<em>Sara Vilkomerson</em></p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p>
2. Inside Amy Schumer "Last F---able Day" (Comedy Central)

We knew this was going to be the year of Amy Schumer as soon as season 3 premiered: From the music-video tribute to the derriere, to a pitch-perfect Friday Night Lights spoof, to say nothing of the titular sketch skewering Hollywood’s attitude toward women (costarring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tina Fey, and Patricia Arquette!), Schumer stuffed this half hour with such an intense range of wit and smarts we could barely catch our breath. —Sara Vilkomerson

 

 

 

Comedy Central
<p>If this chilling final chapter of director Andrew Jarecki&#8217;s true-crime docuseries had instead been the capper for a scripted drama, critics would have undoubtedly cried foul. The stalking. The burping. The seeming confession of guilt from suspected killer Robert Durst. It’s all too convenient. All too unbelievable. But <em>The Jinx </em>proved that, as is so often the case, truth really is stranger than fiction. When Durst was confronted with a pile of evidence against him, including the now-infamous “Beverley” letter, his hubris (and one hot mic) proved his undoing — and made for a whole new batch of glaring headlines. —<em>Amy Wilkinson</em></p> <p> </p>
1. The Jinx "What The Hell Did I Do?" (HBO)

If this chilling final chapter of director Andrew Jarecki’s true-crime docuseries had instead been the capper for a scripted drama, critics would have undoubtedly cried foul. The stalking. The burping. The seeming confession of guilt from suspected killer Robert Durst. It’s all too convenient. All too unbelievable. But The Jinx proved that, as is so often the case, truth really is stranger than fiction. When Durst was confronted with a pile of evidence against him, including the now-infamous “Beverley” letter, his hubris (and one hot mic) proved his undoing — and made for a whole new batch of glaring headlines. —Amy Wilkinson

 

HBO
