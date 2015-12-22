The 10 Best TV Episodes of 2015

If this chilling final chapter of director Andrew Jarecki’s true-crime docuseries had instead been the capper for a scripted drama, critics would have undoubtedly cried foul. The stalking. The burping. The seeming confession of guilt from suspected killer Robert Durst. It’s all too convenient. All too unbelievable. But The Jinx proved that, as is so often the case, truth really is stranger than fiction. When Durst was confronted with a pile of evidence against him, including the now-infamous “Beverley” letter, his hubris (and one hot mic) proved his undoing — and made for a whole new batch of glaring headlines. —Amy Wilkinson