The 25 Best Texas Movies

Giant is just that — clocking in at over three hours and featuring legendary performances from megastars Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, and James Dean in the final role before his death, George Stevens’ epic Western is a thing of truly Texan proportions. The film follows the life of a Texas family over almost three decades, beginning in the 1920s and lasting through the end of WWII. Stevens won the Oscar for Best Director, and the film racked up nine other nominations, including honors for Hudson and Dean.