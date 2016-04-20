The 20 best Real Housewives stars in Bravo history

"My lips were made for talkin', and that's just what they'll do." Yeah, yeah, we get it. Lisa Rinna has a kisser that would make a flounder jealous. But what makes the former soap star (and Depends spokeswoman) such a welcome addition to Bravo's 90210 zip code is her big mouth. Rinna is a first-class narc and s--t-stirrer constitutionally incapable of not blurting out something she shouldn't, whether it's Yolanda's so-called Munchausen Syndrome, whatever secret the last Housewife she spoke to spilled, or even her strange habit of calling her husband, Harry Hamlin, by his full name. She's like a groupie that even after 19 years of marriage still can't believe she's sleeping with a guy who used to be on L.A. Law. Rinna can't believe her life, and thank god, she won't shut up about it – or anything else. – Chris Nashawaty