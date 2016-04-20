The 20 best Real Housewives stars in Bravo history
The Realest Housewives of Them All
Bravo's wildly popular Real Housewives franchise, which began in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County and celebrated its 10th anniversary in March, has gifted the world of reality television with dozens of insult-hurling, pinot-swilling, table-tossing Housewives from nine different cities across America over the last decade. We've sorted through every catfight, picked apart every dinner party, and assessed every charity event to narrow down the ladies to the 20 best bravolebrities the franchise has ever given us. Check out our definitive ranking right here.
20. Aviva Drescher (Real Housewives of New York)
Aviva Drescher deserves a spot in the hollowed halls of the greatest housewives for creating what is probably the most memorable scene (and subsequent GIF) in the entire franchise. When her fellow housewives start questioning whether her constant health issues are authentic, Aviva screams, "The only thing fake or artificial about me is this," before taking off her prosthetic leg and hurling it over the dinner table. – Dylan Kickham
19. Kim Richards (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)
A confession: I developed a major crush on Kim Richards after seeing her play a high-school bad girl opposite Robert Downey Jr. in 1985's Tuff Turf. We went our separate ways after that, but were reunited as if by fate when she made her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debut in 2010. It turned out that Kim was secretly white-knuckling her way through addiction, which might account for her loopier flights of manic eccentricity and her love-hate clashes with her younger (but no less loopy) sister Kyle. Either way, she was always compelling television – the realest thing on a reality franchise that's always trafficked in Tinseltown fantasy. For five seasons, she was the show's sacrificial lamb… and its saving grace. – Chris Nashawaty
18. Kandi Burruss (Real Housewives of Atlanta)
Easily one of the more sensible housewives, Kandi provided a voice of reason in a sea of hair grabs and screaming matches. Best known for performing in the group Xscape and working with the likes of TLC, the singer-songwriter even helped out fellow housewife Kim Zolciak by producing the single, "Tardy for the Party." Throughout her highs (Kandi Koated Nights, anyone?) and lows (the death of ex-fiancé AJ in 2009), it's not hard to root for the talented singer who always keeps it real. – Keisha Hatchett
17. Kim Zolciak-Biermann (Real Housewives of Atlanta)
From fake wigs to laser fat removal to Big Poppa, there was never a dull moment with Kim Zolciak. We're still talking about that heated argument in season 2 which led to Sheree Whitfield snatching her wig, along with an assault charge. Kim would go on to feud with off-again, on-again BFF NeNe Leakes as well as Kandi Burruss for releasing the single "Tardy for the Party" without her consent. After marrying Atlanta Falcon linebacker Kroy Biermann, the budding entrepreneur left Real Housewives in season 5 to headline her own show called — you guessed it — Don't Be Tardy. – Keisha Hatchett
16. Yolanda Foster (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)
Malibu is not actually all that close to Beverly Hills, but it's worth the trip for Yolanda Foster (and her gorgeous home, always fully stocked with cleansing organic lemonade). Since joining the main cast of RHOBH in its third season, the "Dutch Martha Stewart" has struggled with a battle against Lyme disease — and with a battle against fellow Housewives who have accused her of fabricating her illness — but has gotten by with a little help from her loyal friends (and It-Girl daughters Gigi and Bella Hadid). And while she may appear to be a polite and delicate European flower, Yolanda is tougher than she looks. Never forget: "Who is Adrienne Maloof in this world?" – Mary Sollosi
15. Tamra Judge (Real Housewives of Orange County)
In eight seasons as a Real Housewife, Tamra has gotten divorced, engaged, and remarried; she's gotten her breast implants removed then gotten new breast implants inserted; she's gotten mad, she's gotten loud, and she's gotten drunk. Through it all, her turbulent friendship with OG OC Housewife Vicki Gunvalson has been a pillar of the RHOC formula, and her raunchy sense of humor has firmly positioned her as the life of the party. That's not to mention her smart mouth — among Tamra's countless other quotable quips, Alexis Bellino will forever be "Jesus Jugs." – Mary Sollosi
14. Vicki Gunvalson (Real Housewives of Orange County)
The one and only Real Housewife to have been a main cast member for the duration of the franchise's existence, Vicki Gunvalson is the stuff of Bravo legend. She has been there, documenting the last 10 years of her life onscreen, for RHOC's entire evolution, from the unpolished, undramatic season 1 to the glammed-up fightfest the series is now. As long as she's been on the show, though, Vicki has always been a hardworking businesswoman, affectionate mother, and fun-loving friend (woo-hoo!) — but if you get on her bad side, be prepared to face her wrath. – Mary Sollosi
13. Kelly Bensimon (Real Housewives of New York)
Oh, Kelly Bensimon. The former model breezed into the cast of RHONY in season 2 and promptly made an enemy of Bethenny Frankel, who did the unforgivable when she sarcastically called Kelly "Madonna." With the minor exception of her appearance in Countess LuAnn's ridiculous "Chic, C'est La Vie" music video, all of Kelly's most notable moments have sprung from her ongoing feud with the Skinnygirl queen, from her habitual misuse of clichés (somewhere between "Stop making lemonade out of lemons!" and "Have you ever heard of the mountain and the molehill?" there exists one valid reproach) to, of course, her epic meltdown at "Scary Island" in season 3. Lollipops and gummi bears! – Mary Sollosi
12. Luann de Lesseps (Real Housewives of New York)
There has never been a truer diva in the Real Housewives franchise, and perhaps the world, than Luann "The Countess" de Lesseps. Not only does she genuinely refer to herself as The Countess and force everyone else to as well, she also started (and perfected) the trend of Housewives releasing their own music videos. Fans of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, pay your respects — you wouldn't have "Peeno Noir" without the comedic brilliance of "Money Can't Buy You Class" or "Chic, C'est La Vie." – Dylan Kickham
11. Jill Zarin (Real Housewives of New York)
One of the inaugural New York Housewives, Jill Zarin ruled as the Regina George of the show for its early seasons. She stirred up drama, got in everyone else's business, and liked being at the center of the commotion. But the most memorable (and painful) part of Zarin's time on the show was watching her tight-knit friendship with Bethenny Frankel unravel beyond repair. Zarin left the show after season 4, a year after Frankel made her exit. – Jessica Derschowitz
10. Carole Radziwill (Real Housewives of New York)
She may be more royal than Countess LuAnn, but Carole Radziwill is the chillest housewife in franchise history. With her downtown apartment, carefree romance with chef Adam (she's nearly twice his age), and decades-long career as an award-winning journalist, Cool Carole is the hip aunt you want to party with when mom (Ramona) is away. She's also the Housewife who returned Aviva's leg to her during the infamous Leg Throwing Incident of season 6. So you know she actually has a heart. – Jessica Goodman
9. Lisa Rinna (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)
"My lips were made for talkin', and that's just what they'll do." Yeah, yeah, we get it. Lisa Rinna has a kisser that would make a flounder jealous. But what makes the former soap star (and Depends spokeswoman) such a welcome addition to Bravo's 90210 zip code is her big mouth. Rinna is a first-class narc and s--t-stirrer constitutionally incapable of not blurting out something she shouldn't, whether it's Yolanda's so-called Munchausen Syndrome, whatever secret the last Housewife she spoke to spilled, or even her strange habit of calling her husband, Harry Hamlin, by his full name. She's like a groupie that even after 19 years of marriage still can't believe she's sleeping with a guy who used to be on L.A. Law. Rinna can't believe her life, and thank god, she won't shut up about it – or anything else. – Chris Nashawaty
8. Sonja Morgan (Real Housewives of New York)
Sonja Morgan has a taste for luxury, and we have a taste for Sonja Morgan. Assisted by her army of beleaguered interns, Sonja has brought the glamour to RHONY since she joined the series in its third season. While we respect her for her sophistication, her toaster oven dreams, and her loyalty to BFF Ramona, and we truly love her for her utter shamelessness, her endlessly quotable one-liners, and, of course, her "sexy J." – Mary Sollosi
7. Caroline Manzo (Real Housewives of New Jersey)
"Let me tell you something about my family: We are thick as thieves." Is there any RHONJ line as memorable as Caroline's missive from season 1? The Manzo matriarch was famous for her red hair and take-no-nonsense sensibilities — not to mention her drama with sister Dina, sister-in-law Jacqueline, and fellow castmate Danielle Staub. Manzo departed the show after season 5, but it wasn't the last Housewives fans saw of her — a spinoff, Manzo'd With Children, debuted in 2014. – Jessica Derschowitz
6. Kyle Richards (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)
Born-and-bred Beverly Hills girl Kyle Richards has brought bohemian glamour and consistently disastrous white parties to RHOBH for all six seasons. Her relationship with her sister Kim is touching (and occasionally heartbreaking) to see, and she and on-and-off BFF Lisa Vanderpump have so much fun together we wish we could share a bottle (or few) of rosé with them. Though she's never been good at avoiding drama, there are more important things: Kyle's devotion to her family and her ability to do the splits at any moment, no matter where she is or what she's wearing, make her worthy of one of the top spots. – Mary Sollosi
5. Ramona Singer (Real Housewives of New York)
Ramona is the only New York Housewife who has been a main cast member for the entire series thus far, making the last seven seasons of RHONY (and surely the upcoming eighth) a veritable Ramona-coaster of pinot grigio-fueled drama. She has earned her high Housewife ranking a hundred times over with her bug-eyed catwalk strut, her commitment to Turtle Time, and her genuine, sisterly friendship with fellow Big Apple blonde Sonja Morgan. I'm getting Ramotional just thinking about it. – Mary Sollosi
4. Teresa Giudice (Real Housewives of New Jersey)
Teresa has kept Franklin Lakes lively since the first season of RHONJ, in which she memorably threw a table at Danielle Staub while calling her a "prostitution whore." Since then, she's had her ups and downs with the other ladies, especially her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga; with her husband Joe; and with the law — she was recently released from federal prison on fraud charges. Through it all, however, she has remained the same tough, funny woman that made Jersey a must-watch Housewives series the moment she shoved that dinner table. She also brings one of the greatest additions in the history of the franchise: Her spitfire daughter Milania. – Mary Sollosi
3. NeNe Leakes (Real Housewives of Atlanta)
Perhaps the most successful Housewife is NeNe Leakes, who stole nearly every scene she was in thanks to her outspoken personality and her expressive, highly GIF-able reactions. Sure, she's as pretentious as any other Real Housewife, but when NeNe brought the drama (particularly against Kim Zolciak and her sugar daddy), it always felt like she was speaking for the audience. Need more proof she's on top? Leakes parlayed her status as the breakout star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta into an acting career by starring in two Ryan Murphy series: Glee and The New Normal. – Dylan Kickham
2. Bethenny Frankel (Real Housewives of New York)
Bethenny began the first season of RHONY as a struggling single girl who was trying to launch a career developing low-calorie cocktails. Now, she's built a multimillion-dollar Skinnygirl empire — and provided countless other entrepreneurial reality stars with an aspirational model in the process. While we admire her business acumen, it's her sharp wit and tendency (nay, compulsion) to speak her mind that really has our hearts. Whether telling Jill Zarin to "get a hobby" or calling Countess LuAnn a "dumb drag queen," Bethenny's talent for sass is a sight to behold. Here's hoping she never learns to keep her mouth shut. – Mary Sollosi
1. Lisa Vanderpump (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)
Whether holding court at a party full of bickering Housewives, ordering around the beautiful but ridiculous staff of SUR, or just relaxing with Ken and their menagerie of dogs, swans, and miniature horses at Villa Rosa, Lisa carries herself as the queen of Beverly Hills. She reigns over the ladies of RHOBH — and in fact all the Housewives across the franchise — mostly benevolently, and always stylishly. We bow down to her intelligence, her wicked sense of humor, and that breathtaking walk-in closet. As it turns out, life can be all diamonds and rosé — but only if you're Lisa Vanderpump. – Mary Sollosi