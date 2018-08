24 Movies With Great Opening Scenes

You watch the first 90 seconds of Martin Scorsese’s mob epic and kind of wonder why the director needed to make a full-length film. Of course, the end product is a sprawling, vivid masterpiece, but it kicks off with a self-contained bang. There’s mystery (What’s the noise in the trunk?), brutal violence (Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro are, with few words, as badass as ever), and the signature dark humor that pervades the film in the way of Ray Liotta’s opening narration, “As far back as I could remember I always wanted to be a gangster.” —Eric Brown