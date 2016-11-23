In 1974, the scrappy Benji (played by Higgins, who came out of retirement for the role) captured America's hearts as the stray that saved the Chapman family children from would-be kidnappers. The low-budget indie film, written and directed by Joe Camp, embarked on a barnstorming tour across the U.S. and went on to be one of the top box office draws for the year, spawning multiple sequels, TV specials, and even a video game with Higgins' puppy progeny Benjean taking over the titular role. In 2018, Netflix rebooted the franchise with Brandon Camp, Joe Camp's son, and gave a wink to the original with the line, "He does look kind of like a Benji – he's old and new at the same time."