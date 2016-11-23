The best dogs from TV and movies

By Samantha HighfillMarc SnetikerMadeline Boardman and EW Staff November 22, 2016 at 08:27 PM EST

1 of 45

The best onscreen dogs

Credit: Mark Rogers.; Big Feats! Entertainment/ Everett Collection; Everett Collection

Cruella de Vil might hate dogs, but we love them. We've rounded up our favorite four-legged friends from the history of movies and TV. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 45

Chance and Shadow, Homeward Bound

Not only will they cross hundreds of miles — and risk their lives — to find their owners, but their journey will be filled with the kind of witty banter only possible between two old friends. (And yeah, there's a cat that helps them too.)

3 of 45

All the Dalmatians, 101 Dalmatians

Talk about having a big support system. These pups know what family is all about, and they're willing to fight any evil woman who stands in their way.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 45

Frank, Men in Black

Frank might be an alien on the inside, but on the outside, he's just an adorable pug with a love for Gloria Gaynor songs. Plus, he's so skilled that they eventually promote him to Agent F, and then he gets to wear a suit. So basically, he can sing and save the world.

Advertisement

5 of 45

Clue, The Adventures of Mary-Kate and Ashley

Young detectives Mary-Kate and Ashley were nothing without their dog Clue. The basset hound served as a sidekick to the two pioneering private eyes, trotting along as they solved any crime by dinnertime.

6 of 45

Lassie, Lassie

Credit: Everett Collection

If it weren't for Lassie, Timmy would 100 percent still be in that well.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 45

Milo, The Mask

It takes a certain type of dog to accept an owner who's wearing a scary mask that completely alters his personality. And it takes a dog like Milo to wear the mask himself and completely pull it off.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 45

Porkchop, Doug

It takes a lot of kibble to stand beside a clumsy, unpopular preteen and not hang your head in shame with his every social gaffe, but loyal Porkchop (what a name!) kept his master sane and his igloo chilled. Doug Funnie's species-less dog imbued the cherished Nicktoon with anthropomorphized wisdom and physical comedy. Hell, Porkchop was so important they even let him bark in the theme song.

Advertisement

9 of 45

Dug, Up

He's a talking dog! And sure, he's not the only talking dog on this list, but his quirky personality, love of squirrels, and inability to take no for an answer make him stand out from the rest. Dug is one of three pups on this list to earn the Palm Dog Award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 45

Santa's Little Helper, The Simpsons

Credit: Fox

Though his credit card says Santos L. Halper, the lean greyhound fits in perfectly with his dysfunctional family by the very virtue of his shared senselessness. Santa's Little Helper is nevertheless responsible for setting the bar for emotional weight in The Simpsons, launching the series' first episode with a tug of the heartstrings when Homer and Bart adopt him at a racetrack. He's been a beloved member of the family — perhaps the dumbest, but still — ever since.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 45

Pluto, The Chain Gang, Playful Pluto, etc.

First and foremost, if Mickey Mouse loves Pluto, the entire world should love Pluto. But you also have to give Pluto credit for really breaking the mold and accepting himself, no matter the Hollywood standards. After all, he was the only member of the Sensational Six not to dress up in human clothes. Keep doing you, Pluto. We love you.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 45

Sirius Black a.k.a. Padfoot a.k.a. Snuffles, Harry Potter

Considering the importance of Sirius Black as Harry Potter's godfather, it's unjust not to award that same respect for Black's Animagus form: a shaggy black dog, affectionately code-named Snuffles. In truth, hardly enough time is spent exploring the life of Sirius during his dog phases, but we imagine there was a lot of "Accio squeeze toy!" going on.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 45

Spike, Rugrats

Spike was there. Were it not for the put-upon, overburdened, underpraised hero of the Pickles family, the babies of Rugrats may have fallen victim to any number of non-baby-proofed dangers during their tenure in the pen. But lo, Spike was always there. Lurking in the shadows, offering his protection, keeping Tommy and company safe between bouts of spooning with his French poodle love Fifi. Spike was there.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 45

Toto, The Wizard of Oz

Credit: Everett Collection

Toto was nothing if not loyal. Not many dogs would follow their owner through a tornado, and then continue to stick by her side through talking scarecrows, flying monkeys, and multiple musical numbers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 45

Jack, The Artist

Just as impressive as the silent-film dog Jack is his portrayer, Uggie, the dashing Jack Russell terrier who captivated a nation and nicely filled out a tuxedo. Uggie was awarded the Palm Dog Award for his performance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 45

Snoopy, Peanuts

There is no Charlie Brown without Snoopy. Every little bald boy needs a best friend (with excellent taste in doghouse decor).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 45

Buddy, Air Bud

Credit: Everett Collection

HE COULD PLAY BASKETBALL.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 45

Bruiser, Legally Blonde

Credit: Everett Collection

Bruiser will fetch your mail, accompany you to the nail salon, and support your newfound desire to go to Harvard Law (should that be one of your life goals). And all the while, Bruiser will look, well, fabulous.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 45

Dino, The Flintstones

Yes, he's a dinosaur — a Snorkasaurus, to be precise — but to say that this scene-stealer can't identify as a dog is absolutely prehistoric.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 45

Slink, Toy Story

You think Woody and Buzz could constantly help their friends if it weren't for Slink's flexibility (and can-do attitude)? Think again.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 45

Beethoven, Beethoven

Beethoven didn't need to talk or solve crimes. Beethoven simply needed to be lovable, soft, and create adorable puppies.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 45

Astro, The Jetsons

Credit: Everett Collectio

Even in the distant future, there exists a world where the dog steals the show. Lovable Astro — who winningly charmed his way into the Jetson family by beating out an electronic impostor — kept his family happy by serving as an emotional punching bag for George and a loyal buddy to Elroy. And if you ruv Scooby-Doo, you must ruv Astro: the dogs share a voice actor in Don Messick.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 45

Rocco, The Drop

I mean, do you have eyes?

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 45

Clifford, Clifford the Big Red Dog

The biggest of big dogs, Clifford's physical size only makes him more endearing. Clifford is full of love, he's incredibly loyal, and he's basically the dog-horse hybrid you've been waiting for. Who needs a car when you have a huge dog?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 45

Hercules, The Sandlot

He's big. He's slobbery. He loves nothing more a good baseball. And let's face it: He's probably the best cuddle partner you could ever imagine.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 45

Scooby-Doo, Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo gets you. He understands when you're scared of ghosts. He understands when you feel like you're going to die if you don't get your hands on some fruit snacks. He knows what it's like to solve a crime. He gets. it.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 45

Wilson the Boxer from Good Boy!

When given opportunity, this dog ran with it. After all, why ask for one cookie when you can ask for 20 cookies?! That sort of ambition demands respect.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 45

Fly, Babe

Credit: Everett Collection

When an adorable pig dreams of becoming a sheep dog, he needs a little guidance. That's where Fly, Babe's "mother," comes in. She stood by his side and never doubted that he could be great, all the while looking like she's in a Pantene commercial with that gorgeous fur.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 45

Balto, Balto

Credit: Everett Collection

A real-life hero, Balto was responsible for leading his team of sled dogs through a bitter winter in Alaska to transport a serum that would help combat the outbreak of diptheria. The annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race? Yeah, that's to commemorate Balto's run. He's a hero.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 45

Comet, Full House

Played by Buddy of Air Bud fame, Comet was an integral part of the Tanner family. The adorable golden retriever grew up alongside D.J., Stephanie, and Michelle, and even got his own episode with season eight's "Comet's Excellent Adventure."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 45

Tock, The Phantom Tollbooth

Look, let's be frank: Every other dog on this list has been lauded for their loyalty or all-around generic family dog-ness. But Tock is something else. Tock is a leading man and a voice of reason, a wise watchdog of esteem, patience, friendship, and clockwork mechanics. Of all the fantastical characters Milo meets in his journey through the Lands Beyond, Tock remains the most memorably magical.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 45

Cheddar, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Credit: John P. Fleenor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Captain Ray Holt's (Andre Braugher) slow moving, turtleneck sweater-destroying ("Oh, no, he's turning all the turtlenecks into regular necks!") corgi is a scene-stealer. To think that Sergeant Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) and her dog allergies could try to pass off some "common bitch" as Cheddar is criminal. Stewart, the main pup who played Cheddar, crossed the rainbow bridge in 2019.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 45

Unnamed pit bull, John Wick

Credit: Lionsgate

For a man who can kill anyone with literally any object, "I'm thinkin' I'm back" assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) maintains his softer side with an unnamed pit bull he rescued at the end of John Wick after seeking vengeance on the men who killed his first dog, Daisy. The pittie earns high compliments in John Wick: Chapter 2 from The Continental's concierge Charon (Lance Reddick). And finally, gets a touching "Good dog… you're a good dog," from Wick in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. We look forward to seeing more of the sweet pit bull, and possibly learning its name, when John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 45

Sofia Al-Awa's unnamed Belgian Malinois, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Credit: Mark Rogers/Lionsgate

While each of the John Wick films features at least one of the more spectacular action set-pieces of the past decade, nothing beats Parabellum's Morocco sequence with John's reluctant compatriot, Sofia Al-Awa (Halle Berry) and her fearsome pair of Belgian Malinois. Unlike John's sweet pit bull, these dogs act as Sofia's well-trained and highly lethal companions: leaping into the line of fire, scaling walls, and taking out as many (if not more) bad guys than John or Sofia. Who needs another John Wick sequel, when what we're really craving is a spin-off of these dogs taking on the crime syndicate of The High Table?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 45

Benji, Benji

Credit: Netflix

In 1974, the scrappy Benji (played by Higgins, who came out of retirement for the role) captured America's hearts as the stray that saved the Chapman family children from would-be kidnappers. The low-budget indie film, written and directed by Joe Camp, embarked on a barnstorming tour across the U.S. and went on to be one of the top box office draws for the year, spawning multiple sequels, TV specials, and even a video game with Higgins' puppy progeny Benjean taking over the titular role. In 2018, Netflix rebooted the franchise with Brandon Camp, Joe Camp's son, and gave a wink to the original with the line, "He does look kind of like a Benji – he's old and new at the same time."

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 45

Asta, The Thin Man

Credit: Everett Collection

"Asta, you're not a terrier, you're a police dog," proclaims retired private detective Nick Charles (William Powell), when his faithful dog discovers the clues to solve a murder mustery that has left the police stumped. Asta's not just good at solving crime though, he can lead Nora (Myrna Loy) to the correct gin joint to find her errant husband when it's time to come home.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 45

Rex (E168), Megan Leavey

Credit: Jacob Young/©Bleecker Street Media/Everett Collection

Based on a true story, it's nearly impossible not to cry at the sweetness of Rex, the supposed "toughest dog in the K9 unit," and the bond shared between him and his handler, Megan Leavy, portrayed by Kate Mara.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 45

Brandy, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Credit: Columbia Pictures/Everett Collection

Brad Pitt… pit bull? We see you, Quentin Tarantino. Brandy adds some early light comedy as stuntman Cliff's (Pitt) lone companion in Tarantino's epic, but just a few finger snaps from Cliff and history is rewritten when the Mansion family finally comes to call. Sayuri, the pit bull who played Brandy, earned the Palm Dog Award for her performance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 45

Hooch, Turner & Hooch

Credit: Mary Evans/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection

It's undeniable that Tom Hanks has incredible comedic timing and an ability to generate chemistry with any actor he's paired with, and in this case, his costar is an enormous, slobbery, car-devouring Dogue de Bordeaux named "Hooch." With a mean chokehold, and an even meaner case of flatulence, Hooch helps Detective Turner learn to loosen up, solve a murder, and find love in this action-comedy. The movie was rebooted as a TV series in 2021. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 45

Wishbone, Wishbone

Credit: Big Feats! Entertainment/Everett Collection

Classic literature like The Tail — er — The Tale of Two Cities as told by Wishbone, the Talbot family Jack Russell Terrier, complete with period costumes and lessons on why those dusty old books can help explain teenage drama? You had us at "Jack Russell Terrier" and "period costumes."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 45

Benjean, Oh! Heavenly Dog

Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

None other than the beloved Benji heir Benjean co-stars with Chevy Chase, Jane Seymour, and Omar Sharif, in a more adult role as a deceased Benjamin Browning's soul (Chase) must solve his own murder down on earth while inhabiting the body of Benjean, who is in the custody of his crush, Jackie Howard (Seymour). Did we mention Benjean has a bubble bath scene… with Howard? Is the movie good? "Breezy fun" in the words of one EW reviewer. Sadly, a 2015 reboot of Oh! Heavenly Dog seems to have given up the ghost.   

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 45

Rin Tin Tin, Rin Tin Tin

Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

With a unique name and a touching backstory, Rin Tin Tin stands as one of the more famous rescue dogs of all time. He, and some of his direct descendants, starred in silent films, movies, and multiple TV series. His early popularity in cinema helped catapult the German shepherd into American homes as one of the most popular family dogs of the era.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 45

Veronica's dog, Widows

Credit: 20th Century Studios

Don't be fooled by this extraordinarily cute and cuddly American West Highland terrier, who for most of this tense movie plays a low-key role as Veronica's (Viola Davis) loving, furry companion. Ultimately though, Veronica's dog is the catalyst in a pivotal moment in this 2018 action-drama from director Steve McQueen, proving loyalty can destroy the best of plans. Don't miss pup Olivia's other fine work in Game Night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 45

Eddie, Frasier

Credit: NBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

EW put him on the cover. Need we say more?

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 45

Lulu, Dog

Dog tells the story of two war vets who help each other get over their shared trauma. The twist: One of the two vets is Lulu, a combat dog whose history in war and the loss of her former owner have made her abrasive and even dangerous to those around her. Lulu was played by three different Belgian Malinois over the course of the shoot, but all of them had great chemistry with star Channing Tatum.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next