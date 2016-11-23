The best dogs from TV and movies
The best onscreen dogs
Cruella de Vil might hate dogs, but we love them. We've rounded up our favorite four-legged friends from the history of movies and TV.
Chance and Shadow, Homeward Bound
Not only will they cross hundreds of miles — and risk their lives — to find their owners, but their journey will be filled with the kind of witty banter only possible between two old friends. (And yeah, there's a cat that helps them too.)
All the Dalmatians, 101 Dalmatians
Talk about having a big support system. These pups know what family is all about, and they're willing to fight any evil woman who stands in their way.
Frank, Men in Black
Frank might be an alien on the inside, but on the outside, he's just an adorable pug with a love for Gloria Gaynor songs. Plus, he's so skilled that they eventually promote him to Agent F, and then he gets to wear a suit. So basically, he can sing and save the world.
Clue, The Adventures of Mary-Kate and Ashley
Young detectives Mary-Kate and Ashley were nothing without their dog Clue. The basset hound served as a sidekick to the two pioneering private eyes, trotting along as they solved any crime by dinnertime.
Lassie, Lassie
If it weren't for Lassie, Timmy would 100 percent still be in that well.
Milo, The Mask
It takes a certain type of dog to accept an owner who's wearing a scary mask that completely alters his personality. And it takes a dog like Milo to wear the mask himself and completely pull it off.
Porkchop, Doug
It takes a lot of kibble to stand beside a clumsy, unpopular preteen and not hang your head in shame with his every social gaffe, but loyal Porkchop (what a name!) kept his master sane and his igloo chilled. Doug Funnie's species-less dog imbued the cherished Nicktoon with anthropomorphized wisdom and physical comedy. Hell, Porkchop was so important they even let him bark in the theme song.
Dug, Up
He's a talking dog! And sure, he's not the only talking dog on this list, but his quirky personality, love of squirrels, and inability to take no for an answer make him stand out from the rest. Dug is one of three pups on this list to earn the Palm Dog Award at the Cannes Film Festival.
Santa's Little Helper, The Simpsons
Though his credit card says Santos L. Halper, the lean greyhound fits in perfectly with his dysfunctional family by the very virtue of his shared senselessness. Santa's Little Helper is nevertheless responsible for setting the bar for emotional weight in The Simpsons, launching the series' first episode with a tug of the heartstrings when Homer and Bart adopt him at a racetrack. He's been a beloved member of the family — perhaps the dumbest, but still — ever since.
Pluto, The Chain Gang, Playful Pluto, etc.
First and foremost, if Mickey Mouse loves Pluto, the entire world should love Pluto. But you also have to give Pluto credit for really breaking the mold and accepting himself, no matter the Hollywood standards. After all, he was the only member of the Sensational Six not to dress up in human clothes. Keep doing you, Pluto. We love you.
Sirius Black a.k.a. Padfoot a.k.a. Snuffles, Harry Potter
Considering the importance of Sirius Black as Harry Potter's godfather, it's unjust not to award that same respect for Black's Animagus form: a shaggy black dog, affectionately code-named Snuffles. In truth, hardly enough time is spent exploring the life of Sirius during his dog phases, but we imagine there was a lot of "Accio squeeze toy!" going on.
Spike, Rugrats
Spike was there. Were it not for the put-upon, overburdened, underpraised hero of the Pickles family, the babies of Rugrats may have fallen victim to any number of non-baby-proofed dangers during their tenure in the pen. But lo, Spike was always there. Lurking in the shadows, offering his protection, keeping Tommy and company safe between bouts of spooning with his French poodle love Fifi. Spike was there.
Toto, The Wizard of Oz
Toto was nothing if not loyal. Not many dogs would follow their owner through a tornado, and then continue to stick by her side through talking scarecrows, flying monkeys, and multiple musical numbers.
Jack, The Artist
Just as impressive as the silent-film dog Jack is his portrayer, Uggie, the dashing Jack Russell terrier who captivated a nation and nicely filled out a tuxedo. Uggie was awarded the Palm Dog Award for his performance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011.
Snoopy, Peanuts
There is no Charlie Brown without Snoopy. Every little bald boy needs a best friend (with excellent taste in doghouse decor).
Buddy, Air Bud
Bruiser, Legally Blonde
Bruiser will fetch your mail, accompany you to the nail salon, and support your newfound desire to go to Harvard Law (should that be one of your life goals). And all the while, Bruiser will look, well, fabulous.
Dino, The Flintstones
Yes, he's a dinosaur — a Snorkasaurus, to be precise — but to say that this scene-stealer can't identify as a dog is absolutely prehistoric.
Slink, Toy Story
You think Woody and Buzz could constantly help their friends if it weren't for Slink's flexibility (and can-do attitude)? Think again.
Beethoven, Beethoven
Beethoven didn't need to talk or solve crimes. Beethoven simply needed to be lovable, soft, and create adorable puppies.
Astro, The Jetsons
Even in the distant future, there exists a world where the dog steals the show. Lovable Astro — who winningly charmed his way into the Jetson family by beating out an electronic impostor — kept his family happy by serving as an emotional punching bag for George and a loyal buddy to Elroy. And if you ruv Scooby-Doo, you must ruv Astro: the dogs share a voice actor in Don Messick.
Rocco, The Drop
I mean, do you have eyes?
Clifford, Clifford the Big Red Dog
The biggest of big dogs, Clifford's physical size only makes him more endearing. Clifford is full of love, he's incredibly loyal, and he's basically the dog-horse hybrid you've been waiting for. Who needs a car when you have a huge dog?
Hercules, The Sandlot
He's big. He's slobbery. He loves nothing more a good baseball. And let's face it: He's probably the best cuddle partner you could ever imagine.
Scooby-Doo, Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo gets you. He understands when you're scared of ghosts. He understands when you feel like you're going to die if you don't get your hands on some fruit snacks. He knows what it's like to solve a crime. He gets. it.
Wilson the Boxer from Good Boy!
When given opportunity, this dog ran with it. After all, why ask for one cookie when you can ask for 20 cookies?! That sort of ambition demands respect.
Fly, Babe
When an adorable pig dreams of becoming a sheep dog, he needs a little guidance. That's where Fly, Babe's "mother," comes in. She stood by his side and never doubted that he could be great, all the while looking like she's in a Pantene commercial with that gorgeous fur.
Balto, Balto
A real-life hero, Balto was responsible for leading his team of sled dogs through a bitter winter in Alaska to transport a serum that would help combat the outbreak of diptheria. The annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race? Yeah, that's to commemorate Balto's run. He's a hero.
Comet, Full House
Played by Buddy of Air Bud fame, Comet was an integral part of the Tanner family. The adorable golden retriever grew up alongside D.J., Stephanie, and Michelle, and even got his own episode with season eight's "Comet's Excellent Adventure."
Tock, The Phantom Tollbooth
Look, let's be frank: Every other dog on this list has been lauded for their loyalty or all-around generic family dog-ness. But Tock is something else. Tock is a leading man and a voice of reason, a wise watchdog of esteem, patience, friendship, and clockwork mechanics. Of all the fantastical characters Milo meets in his journey through the Lands Beyond, Tock remains the most memorably magical.
Cheddar, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Captain Ray Holt's (Andre Braugher) slow moving, turtleneck sweater-destroying ("Oh, no, he's turning all the turtlenecks into regular necks!") corgi is a scene-stealer. To think that Sergeant Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) and her dog allergies could try to pass off some "common bitch" as Cheddar is criminal. Stewart, the main pup who played Cheddar, crossed the rainbow bridge in 2019.
Unnamed pit bull, John Wick
For a man who can kill anyone with literally any object, "I'm thinkin' I'm back" assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) maintains his softer side with an unnamed pit bull he rescued at the end of John Wick after seeking vengeance on the men who killed his first dog, Daisy. The pittie earns high compliments in John Wick: Chapter 2 from The Continental's concierge Charon (Lance Reddick). And finally, gets a touching "Good dog… you're a good dog," from Wick in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. We look forward to seeing more of the sweet pit bull, and possibly learning its name, when John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters.
Sofia Al-Awa's unnamed Belgian Malinois, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
While each of the John Wick films features at least one of the more spectacular action set-pieces of the past decade, nothing beats Parabellum's Morocco sequence with John's reluctant compatriot, Sofia Al-Awa (Halle Berry) and her fearsome pair of Belgian Malinois. Unlike John's sweet pit bull, these dogs act as Sofia's well-trained and highly lethal companions: leaping into the line of fire, scaling walls, and taking out as many (if not more) bad guys than John or Sofia. Who needs another John Wick sequel, when what we're really craving is a spin-off of these dogs taking on the crime syndicate of The High Table?
Benji, Benji
In 1974, the scrappy Benji (played by Higgins, who came out of retirement for the role) captured America's hearts as the stray that saved the Chapman family children from would-be kidnappers. The low-budget indie film, written and directed by Joe Camp, embarked on a barnstorming tour across the U.S. and went on to be one of the top box office draws for the year, spawning multiple sequels, TV specials, and even a video game with Higgins' puppy progeny Benjean taking over the titular role. In 2018, Netflix rebooted the franchise with Brandon Camp, Joe Camp's son, and gave a wink to the original with the line, "He does look kind of like a Benji – he's old and new at the same time."
Asta, The Thin Man
"Asta, you're not a terrier, you're a police dog," proclaims retired private detective Nick Charles (William Powell), when his faithful dog discovers the clues to solve a murder mustery that has left the police stumped. Asta's not just good at solving crime though, he can lead Nora (Myrna Loy) to the correct gin joint to find her errant husband when it's time to come home.
Rex (E168), Megan Leavey
Based on a true story, it's nearly impossible not to cry at the sweetness of Rex, the supposed "toughest dog in the K9 unit," and the bond shared between him and his handler, Megan Leavy, portrayed by Kate Mara.
Brandy, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Brad Pitt… pit bull? We see you, Quentin Tarantino. Brandy adds some early light comedy as stuntman Cliff's (Pitt) lone companion in Tarantino's epic, but just a few finger snaps from Cliff and history is rewritten when the Mansion family finally comes to call. Sayuri, the pit bull who played Brandy, earned the Palm Dog Award for her performance at the Cannes Film Festival.
Hooch, Turner & Hooch
It's undeniable that Tom Hanks has incredible comedic timing and an ability to generate chemistry with any actor he's paired with, and in this case, his costar is an enormous, slobbery, car-devouring Dogue de Bordeaux named "Hooch." With a mean chokehold, and an even meaner case of flatulence, Hooch helps Detective Turner learn to loosen up, solve a murder, and find love in this action-comedy. The movie was rebooted as a TV series in 2021.
Wishbone, Wishbone
Classic literature like The Tail — er — The Tale of Two Cities as told by Wishbone, the Talbot family Jack Russell Terrier, complete with period costumes and lessons on why those dusty old books can help explain teenage drama? You had us at "Jack Russell Terrier" and "period costumes."
Benjean, Oh! Heavenly Dog
None other than the beloved Benji heir Benjean co-stars with Chevy Chase, Jane Seymour, and Omar Sharif, in a more adult role as a deceased Benjamin Browning's soul (Chase) must solve his own murder down on earth while inhabiting the body of Benjean, who is in the custody of his crush, Jackie Howard (Seymour). Did we mention Benjean has a bubble bath scene… with Howard? Is the movie good? "Breezy fun" in the words of one EW reviewer. Sadly, a 2015 reboot of Oh! Heavenly Dog seems to have given up the ghost.
Rin Tin Tin, Rin Tin Tin
With a unique name and a touching backstory, Rin Tin Tin stands as one of the more famous rescue dogs of all time. He, and some of his direct descendants, starred in silent films, movies, and multiple TV series. His early popularity in cinema helped catapult the German shepherd into American homes as one of the most popular family dogs of the era.
Veronica's dog, Widows
Don't be fooled by this extraordinarily cute and cuddly American West Highland terrier, who for most of this tense movie plays a low-key role as Veronica's (Viola Davis) loving, furry companion. Ultimately though, Veronica's dog is the catalyst in a pivotal moment in this 2018 action-drama from director Steve McQueen, proving loyalty can destroy the best of plans. Don't miss pup Olivia's other fine work in Game Night.
Eddie, Frasier
EW put him on the cover. Need we say more?
Lulu, Dog
Dog tells the story of two war vets who help each other get over their shared trauma. The twist: One of the two vets is Lulu, a combat dog whose history in war and the loss of her former owner have made her abrasive and even dangerous to those around her. Lulu was played by three different Belgian Malinois over the course of the shoot, but all of them had great chemistry with star Channing Tatum.