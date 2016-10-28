26 of TV's best Halloween episodes

What is it about high schools after dark that gives them an extra creep factor? In this Halloween special, Cory (Ben Savage), Topanga (Danielle Fishel), and company all end up in detention and things get creepy when the words "No one gets out alive" appear in blood on the classroom's chalkboard. Ugh, like, detention wasn't bad enough. Then, pretty much everyone dies: Kenny (Richard Lee Jackson) is stabbed through the head with a pencil (ouch), Feeny (William Daniels) takes some scissors to the back, Feffy (Jennnifer Love Hewitt) and Eric (Will Friedle) are killed by an avalanche of books in the library and Angela (Trina McGee) and Jack (Matthew Lawrence) are pushed from a window ledge by the killer. Luckily, it's all part of a vivid nightmare Shawn's (Rider Strong) having in detention. Still, you can't un-hear the lyrics to the creepy song playing over the PA system: "Welcome to John Adams High, Where you are gonna die, That's right, fall right this way. Here's a knife, here's a gun, There'll be fun for everyone, Death is on the menu tonight." Yikes. —RK

Related: Boy Meets World stars look back on show's 25-year legacy at New York Comic Con