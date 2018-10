15 of the best football films ever made

Oliver Stone used his wild, unhinged style to tackle pro football in Any Given Sunday, and while the movie doesn’t always work, one part does: Al Pacino’s locker room speech, perhaps the best ever inspirational address to appear in any sports movie. And it’s all about inches. “On this team we fight for that inch,” Pacino says to his divided team just before the biggest game of their life. “On this team we tear ourselves and everyone else around us to pieces for that inch. We claw with our fingernails for that inch. Because we know when add up all those inches, that’s gonna make the f—ing difference between winning and losing! Between living and dying! I’ll tell you this, in any fight it’s the guy whose willing to die whose gonna win that inch. And I know, if I’m gonna have any life anymore it’s because I’m still willing to fight and die for that inch, because that’s what living is, the six inches in front of your face.” BRB, going to run through a wall. – Christopher Rosen