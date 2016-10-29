Before The Hangover, Lizzie (Duff), Gordo (Adam Lamberg), and Miranda (Lalaine) were the three best friends that anyone could have: The trio proved that with the right buds, you can get through anything — or at least the hell that is middle school. The three tackled relatable teen problems like secret crushes and crushing heartbreak with wit and whimsy, sometimes with help from an animated version of the main character that popped up to voice Lizzie's inner monologue. Nothing was ever easy on Lizzie McGuire, but that was the point: Neither is life. As the catchy theme song explains, "If you believe / we've got a picture-perfect plan / We've got you fooled / 'cause we only do the best we can." Luckily for us, the best Lizzie McGuire could do was pretty damn good. —AB

Lizzie McGuire is available on Disney+.