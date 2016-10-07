See dozens of uncanny cosplayers

Laura as Harley Quinn
Instagram.com/infamous_harley_quinn
A Cosplayer Dressed as Queen Amidala at New York Comic Con 2015
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Star Wars Cosplayers at Comic-Con International 2016
Matt Cowan/Getty Images
A Star Wars Cosplayer as Aayla Secura at Comic-Con International
Matt Cowan/Getty Images
A Cosplayer as Edward Scissorhands at the New York Comic Con 2015
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
A Star Wars Cosplayer at Comic-Con International 2015
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
A Queen Amidala Cosplayer at Disney's 2015 Star Wars Celebration
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
A Princess Leia Cosplayer at the D23 EXPO 2015
Disney/Image Group LA via Getty Images
Valerie Perez as Wonder Woman at Comic-Con International 2016
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
A Fantastic Four Cosplayer at the New York Comic Con 2015
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
A Catwoman Cosplayer at Comic-Con International 2016
Matt Cowan/Getty Images
A Power Girl Cosplayer at Stan Lee's Comikaze Expo 2015
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
A Cosplayer as Lego Thor at the 2014 New York Comic Con
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Alyssa King as Harley Quinn at 2014 New York Comic Con
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Maggie Klimentova as Hawkgirl at the 2014 New York Comic Con
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
A Cosplayer as Spider-Man at the 2014 New York Comic Con
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Mark Smith as Thor at the 2014 New York Comic Con
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
A Cosplayer as Iron Man at New York Comic-Con 2015
John Lamparski/Getty Images
A Cosplayer as Robocop at the 2014 New York Comic Con
Michael Stewart/WireImage
Cosplayers as The Lego Movie and Batman at MCM Comic Con in 2014
Tolga Akmen/Anadolu Agenc/Getty Images
The Flash Cosplayers at Comic-Con International 2016
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
A Cosplayer as Tauriel at the New York Comic Con 2015
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
A Cosplayer as Sauron at Comicon at Manchester Central
Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images
Cosplayers as Thranduil at MCM Comic Con
Tolga Akmen/Anadolu Agenc/Getty Images
A Cosplayer as Groot at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images
The Walking Dead Cosplayers at Comic-Con International 2016
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Game of Thrones Cosplayers at Comic Con 2016
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
A Cosplayer as Colossus at Comic-Con International 2016
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Cosplayers as Ursula and Snow White at the D23 EXPO 2015
Disney/Image Group LA via Getty Images
A Cosplayer as the Tenth Doctor at Comic Con 2016
Ollie Millington/Getty Images
A Maleficent Cosplayer at Comic-Con International 2016
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Spaceballs Cosplayers at New York Comic-Con 2015
Michael Stewart/Getty Images
A Cosplayer as Walter White at MCM London Comic Con
Ollie Millington/WireImage
Kerri Nugent as Aunty Entity at the 2014 New York Comic Con
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
A Cosplayer as Xenomorph at MCM London Comic Con
Ollie Millington/WireImage
A Cosplayer as the Fourth Doctor at the Third Annual Stan Lee's Comikaze Expo
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
1 of 37
Advertisement
Advertisement
2 of 36 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
A Cosplayer Dressed as Queen Amidala at New York Comic Con 2015
Advertisement
Advertisement
5 of 36 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
A Cosplayer as Edward Scissorhands at the New York Comic Con 2015
Advertisement
Advertisement
7 of 36 Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
A Queen Amidala Cosplayer at Disney's 2015 Star Wars Celebration
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
20 of 36 Tolga Akmen/Anadolu Agenc/Getty Images
Cosplayers as The Lego Movie and Batman at MCM Comic Con in 2014
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
25 of 36 Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images
A Cosplayer as Groot at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo
Advertisement
Advertisement
27 of 36 Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Game of Thrones Cosplayers at Comic Con 2016
Advertisement
Advertisement
29 of 36 Disney/Image Group LA via Getty Images
Cosplayers as Ursula and Snow White at the D23 EXPO 2015
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement