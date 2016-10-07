See dozens of uncanny cosplayers

As Comic Con kicks off, see some amazing achievements in cosplaying

More
Madeline Boardman
October 07, 2016 at 12:53 PM EDT
pinterest
Laura as Harley Quinn
Instagram.com/infamous_harley_quinn
pinterest
A Cosplayer Dressed as Queen Amidala at New York Comic Con 2015
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
pinterest
Star Wars Cosplayers at Comic-Con International 2016
Matt Cowan/Getty Images
pinterest
A Star Wars Cosplayer as Aayla Secura at Comic-Con International
Matt Cowan/Getty Images
pinterest
A Cosplayer as Edward Scissorhands at the New York Comic Con 2015
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
pinterest
A Star Wars Cosplayer at Comic-Con International 2015
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
pinterest
A Queen Amidala Cosplayer at Disney's 2015 Star Wars Celebration
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
pinterest
A Princess Leia Cosplayer at the D23 EXPO 2015
Disney/Image Group LA via Getty Images
pinterest
Valerie Perez as Wonder Woman at Comic-Con International 2016
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
pinterest
A Fantastic Four Cosplayer at the New York Comic Con 2015
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
pinterest
A Catwoman Cosplayer at Comic-Con International 2016
Matt Cowan/Getty Images
pinterest
A Power Girl Cosplayer at Stan Lee's Comikaze Expo 2015
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
pinterest
A Cosplayer as Lego Thor at the 2014 New York Comic Con
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
pinterest
Alyssa King as Harley Quinn at 2014 New York Comic Con
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
pinterest
Maggie Klimentova as Hawkgirl at the 2014 New York Comic Con
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
pinterest
A Cosplayer as Spider-Man at the 2014 New York Comic Con
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
pinterest
Mark Smith as Thor at the 2014 New York Comic Con
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
pinterest
A Cosplayer as Iron Man at New York Comic-Con 2015
John Lamparski/Getty Images
pinterest
A Cosplayer as Robocop at the 2014 New York Comic Con
Michael Stewart/WireImage
pinterest
Cosplayers as The Lego Movie and Batman at MCM Comic Con in 2014
Tolga Akmen/Anadolu Agenc/Getty Images
pinterest
The Flash Cosplayers at Comic-Con International 2016
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
pinterest
A Cosplayer as Tauriel at the New York Comic Con 2015
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
pinterest
A Cosplayer as Sauron at Comicon at Manchester Central
Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images
pinterest
Cosplayers as Thranduil at MCM Comic Con
Tolga Akmen/Anadolu Agenc/Getty Images
pinterest
A Cosplayer as Groot at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images
pinterest
The Walking Dead Cosplayers at Comic-Con International 2016
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
pinterest
Game of Thrones Cosplayers at Comic Con 2016
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
pinterest
A Cosplayer as Colossus at Comic-Con International 2016
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
pinterest
Cosplayers as Ursula and Snow White at the D23 EXPO 2015
Disney/Image Group LA via Getty Images
pinterest
A Cosplayer as the Tenth Doctor at Comic Con 2016
Ollie Millington/Getty Images
pinterest
A Maleficent Cosplayer at Comic-Con International 2016
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
pinterest
Spaceballs Cosplayers at New York Comic-Con 2015
Michael Stewart/Getty Images
pinterest
A Cosplayer as Walter White at MCM London Comic Con
Ollie Millington/WireImage
pinterest
Kerri Nugent as Aunty Entity at the 2014 New York Comic Con
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
pinterest
A Cosplayer as Xenomorph at MCM London Comic Con
Ollie Millington/WireImage
pinterest
A Cosplayer as the Fourth Doctor at the Third Annual Stan Lee's Comikaze Expo
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
1 of 37

Advertisement
1 of 36 Instagram.com/infamous_harley_quinn

Laura as Harley Quinn

Advertisement
2 of 36 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

A Cosplayer Dressed as Queen Amidala at New York Comic Con 2015

3 of 36 Matt Cowan/Getty Images

Star Wars Cosplayers at Comic-Con International 2016

Advertisement
4 of 36 Matt Cowan/Getty Images

A Star Wars Cosplayer as Aayla Secura at Comic-Con International

Advertisement
5 of 36 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

A Cosplayer as Edward Scissorhands at the New York Comic Con 2015

Advertisement
6 of 36 Jason Kempin/Getty Images

A Star Wars Cosplayer at Comic-Con International 2015

Advertisement
7 of 36 Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

A Queen Amidala Cosplayer at Disney's 2015 Star Wars Celebration

Advertisement
8 of 36 Disney/Image Group LA via Getty Images

A Princess Leia Cosplayer at the D23 EXPO 2015

Advertisement
9 of 36 Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Valerie Perez as Wonder Woman at Comic-Con International 2016

Advertisement
10 of 36 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

A Fantastic Four Cosplayer at the New York Comic Con 2015

Advertisement
11 of 36 Matt Cowan/Getty Images

A Catwoman Cosplayer at Comic-Con International 2016

Advertisement
12 of 36 Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

A Power Girl Cosplayer at Stan Lee's Comikaze Expo 2015

Advertisement
13 of 36 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

A Cosplayer as Lego Thor at the 2014 New York Comic Con

Advertisement
14 of 36 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Alyssa King as Harley Quinn at 2014 New York Comic Con

Advertisement
15 of 36 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Maggie Klimentova as Hawkgirl at the 2014 New York Comic Con

Advertisement
16 of 36 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

A Cosplayer as Spider-Man at the 2014 New York Comic Con

Advertisement
17 of 36 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Mark Smith as Thor at the 2014 New York Comic Con

Advertisement
18 of 36 John Lamparski/Getty Images

A Cosplayer as Iron Man at New York Comic-Con 2015

Advertisement
19 of 36 Michael Stewart/WireImage

A Cosplayer as Robocop at the 2014 New York Comic Con

Advertisement
20 of 36 Tolga Akmen/Anadolu Agenc/Getty Images

Cosplayers as The Lego Movie and Batman at MCM Comic Con in 2014

Advertisement
21 of 36 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Flash Cosplayers at Comic-Con International 2016

Advertisement
22 of 36 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

A Cosplayer as Tauriel at the New York Comic Con 2015

Advertisement
23 of 36 Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

A Cosplayer as Sauron at Comicon at Manchester Central

Advertisement
24 of 36 Tolga Akmen/Anadolu Agenc/Getty Images

Cosplayers as Thranduil at MCM Comic Con

Advertisement
25 of 36 Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

A Cosplayer as Groot at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo

Advertisement
26 of 36 Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The Walking Dead Cosplayers at Comic-Con International 2016

Advertisement
27 of 36 Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Game of Thrones Cosplayers at Comic Con 2016

Advertisement
28 of 36 Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

A Cosplayer as Colossus at Comic-Con International 2016

Advertisement
29 of 36 Disney/Image Group LA via Getty Images

Cosplayers as Ursula and Snow White at the D23 EXPO 2015

Advertisement
30 of 36 Ollie Millington/Getty Images

A Cosplayer as the Tenth Doctor at Comic Con 2016

Advertisement
31 of 36 Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

A Maleficent Cosplayer at Comic-Con International 2016

Advertisement
32 of 36 Michael Stewart/Getty Images

Spaceballs Cosplayers at New York Comic-Con 2015

Advertisement
33 of 36 Ollie Millington/WireImage

A Cosplayer as Walter White at MCM London Comic Con

Advertisement
34 of 36 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kerri Nugent as Aunty Entity at the 2014 New York Comic Con

Advertisement
35 of 36 Ollie Millington/WireImage

A Cosplayer as Xenomorph at MCM London Comic Con

Advertisement
36 of 36 Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

A Cosplayer as the Fourth Doctor at the Third Annual Stan Lee's Comikaze Expo

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now