See dozens of uncanny cosplayers

Advertisement

A Cosplayer Dressed as Queen Amidala at New York Comic Con 2015

Advertisement

A Star Wars Cosplayer as Aayla Secura at Comic-Con International

Advertisement

A Cosplayer as Edward Scissorhands at the New York Comic Con 2015

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Princess Leia Cosplayer at the D23 EXPO 2015

8 of 36 Disney/Image Group LA via Getty Images

Advertisement

Valerie Perez as Wonder Woman at Comic-Con International 2016

Advertisement

A Fantastic Four Cosplayer at the New York Comic Con 2015

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Cosplayer as Lego Thor at the 2014 New York Comic Con

Advertisement

Alyssa King as Harley Quinn at 2014 New York Comic Con

Advertisement

Maggie Klimentova as Hawkgirl at the 2014 New York Comic Con

Advertisement

A Cosplayer as Spider-Man at the 2014 New York Comic Con

Advertisement

Mark Smith as Thor at the 2014 New York Comic Con

Advertisement

A Cosplayer as Iron Man at New York Comic-Con 2015

Advertisement

A Cosplayer as Robocop at the 2014 New York Comic Con

Advertisement

Cosplayers as The Lego Movie and Batman at MCM Comic Con in 2014

Advertisement

The Flash Cosplayers at Comic-Con International 2016

Advertisement

A Cosplayer as Tauriel at the New York Comic Con 2015

Advertisement

A Cosplayer as Sauron at Comicon at Manchester Central

Advertisement

Cosplayers as Thranduil at MCM Comic Con

Advertisement

A Cosplayer as Groot at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo

Advertisement

The Walking Dead Cosplayers at Comic-Con International 2016

Advertisement

Game of Thrones Cosplayers at Comic Con 2016

27 of 36 Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Advertisement

A Cosplayer as Colossus at Comic-Con International 2016

Advertisement

Cosplayers as Ursula and Snow White at the D23 EXPO 2015

29 of 36 Disney/Image Group LA via Getty Images

Advertisement

A Cosplayer as the Tenth Doctor at Comic Con 2016

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spaceballs Cosplayers at New York Comic-Con 2015

Advertisement

A Cosplayer as Walter White at MCM London Comic Con

Advertisement

Kerri Nugent as Aunty Entity at the 2014 New York Comic Con

Advertisement

A Cosplayer as Xenomorph at MCM London Comic Con

Advertisement

36 of 36 Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images