Every year since 1929, the Academy has nominated several talented women for Best Actress and then crowned their favorite with an Oscar. To be nominated is a career achievement. To win the top prize is to become a Hollywood legend. So woe to the fool who wants to sift through those wonderful Oscar-winning roles and then presume to separate the staggering and stupendous from the merely excellent.

We are those fools. The writers and editors of Entertainment Weekly selected and ranked the 25 greatest Best Actress winners of all time. If you’re quick at math, then you already know that 65 Best Actress winners didn’t make the list. Like we said, fools.