Bernie Mac Through the Years

Born in Chicago on October 5, 1957, the late Bernie Mac would’ve celebrated his 61st birthday this week. The Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated star, who died in August 2008 at the age of 50, got his start in the early ’90s, racking up roles in Who’s the Man?, House Party 3, Above the Rim, and Get on the Bus before popping up in episodes of Moesha. Mac went on to land his own sitcom in 2001 with The Bernie Mac Show, and earned big-screen credits for the Ocean’s Eleven movies, Mr. 3000, and Transformers. In honor of Mac’s birthday, see photos of the star through the years, ahead.