Bernie Mac Through the Years

Madeline Boardman
October 01, 2018 at 03:21 PM EDT
<p>Born in Chicago on October 5, 1957, the late Bernie Mac would&#8217;ve celebrated his 61st birthday this week. The Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated star, who died in August 2008 at the age of 50, got his start in the early &#8217;90s, racking up roles in <em>Who&#8217;s the Man?</em>, <em>House Party 3</em>, <em>Above the Rim</em>, and <em>Get on the Bus</em> before popping up in episodes of <em>Moesha</em>. Mac went on to land his own sitcom in 2001 with <em>The Bernie Mac Show</em>, and earned big-screen credits for the <em>Ocean&#8217;s Eleven</em> movies, <em>Mr. 3000</em>, and <em>Transformers</em>. In honor of Mac&#8217;s birthday, see photos of the star through the years, ahead.</p>
Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
Bernie Mac at the Gertrude Frank Pick Children's Center of La Rabida Hospital in Chicago in March 1994
Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Bernie Mac in The Players Club in 1998
New Line/Getty Images
Bernie Mac With Martin Lawrence in Life in 1999
Getty Images
Bernie Mac at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards on June 3, 2000
Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Bernie Mac With Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, and D.L. Hughley in 2000
Thomas Monaster/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Bernie Mac at the 2001 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on December 4, 2001
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Bernie Mac With Andy Garcia and Matt Damon at the Ocean's Eleven Premiere on December 5, 2001
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Bernie Mac on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on December 7, 2001
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Bernie Mac With Mandy Moore on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on February 8, 2002
Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Bernie Mac With Kellita Smith, Jeremy Suarez, Dee Dee Davis, and Camille Winbush at the 2002 Teen Choice Awards on August 4, 2002
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Bernie Mac With Rhonda McCullough at the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 22, 2002
Albert L. Ortega/WireImage
Bernie Mac at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 19, 2003
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Bernie Mac With Kellita Smith, Jeremy Suarez, Dee Dee Davis, and Camille Winbush at the 34th NAACP Image Awards on March 8, 2003
Steve Grayson/WireImage
Bernie Mac Signing Copies of May You Never Cry Again at Barnes & Noble in New York City on May 1, 2003
Mychal Watts/WireImage
Bernie Mac With Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore, and Cameron Diaz at the Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle Afterparty on June 18, 2003
Lester Cohen/Wireimage
Bernie Mac at the 2004 NAACP Image Awards on March 6, 2004
Albert L. Ortega/WireImage
Bernie Mac With Rocsi and Terrence J on BET's 106 & Park in New York City on March 19, 2007
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Bernie Mac With Angela Bassett at the Mr. 3000 Premiere in Hollywood on September 8, 2004
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Bernie Mac With Zoe Saldana, Ashton Kutcher, and Amy Pascal at the Guess Who Los Angeles Premiere on March 13, 2005
L. Cohen/WireImage
Bernie Mac With Kellita Smith, Jeremy Suarez, Dee Dee Davis, and Camille Winbush Celebrating The Bernie Mac Show's 100th Episode on January 19, 2006
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Bernie Mac at the NAACP Image Awards on February 25, 2006
M. Phillips/WireImage
Bernie Mac With Jenny McCarthy at the 2006 Benefit and Awards Ceremony for the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence on November 12, 2006
Amy Graves/WireImage
Bernie Mac With Tyrese Gibson at the Afterparty for the Premiere of Transformers in Los Angeles on June 27, 2007
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Bernie Mac on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on June 6, 2007
Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
