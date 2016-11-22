Beauty and the Beast: Then and Now

Twenty-five years ago Tuesday, Beauty and the Beast arrived in theaters. Disney's animated classic, which featured the voices of Paige O'Hara, Robby Benson, David Ogden Stiers, Jerry Orbach, and Angela Lansbury, among others, brought in $424.9 million worldwide and landed Academy Awards for Best Music — Original Song and Best Music — Original Score. The adaptation of the 18th century French fairy tale was a huge success for Disney, inspiring a star-studded live-action remake thanks to its legacy decades later. In honor of the beloved film's 25th anniversary, see characters in the 1991 release and the upcoming 2017 Beauty and the Beast, ahead.