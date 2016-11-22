Beauty and the Beast: Then and Now
See how your favorite characters transformed from the 1991 animated classic to the upcoming remake
The Evolution of 'Beauty and the Beast'
The Evolution of 'Beauty and the Beast'
Credit: Disney
Twenty-five years ago Tuesday, Beauty and the Beast arrived in theaters. Disney's animated classic, which featured the voices of Paige O'Hara, Robby Benson, David Ogden Stiers, Jerry Orbach, and Angela Lansbury, among others, brought in $424.9 million worldwide and landed Academy Awards for Best Music — Original Song and Best Music — Original Score. The adaptation of the 18th century French fairy tale was a huge success for Disney, inspiring a star-studded live-action remake thanks to its legacy decades later. In honor of the beloved film's 25th anniversary, see characters in the 1991 release and the upcoming 2017 Beauty and the Beast, ahead.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Beast (Voiced by Robby Benson) in 1991's Beauty and the Beast and Dan Stevens as The Beast in 2017's Beauty and the Beast
The Beast (Voiced by Robby Benson) in 1991's Beauty and the Beast and Dan Stevens as The Beast in 2017's Beauty and the Beast
Credit: Disney
Belle (Voiced by Paige O'Hara) in 1991's Beauty and the Beast and Emma Watson as Belle in 2017's Beauty and the Beast
Belle (Voiced by Paige O'Hara) in 1991's Beauty and the Beast and Emma Watson as Belle in 2017's Beauty and the Beast
Credit: Laurie Sparham
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gaston (Voiced by Richard White) in 1991's Beauty and the Beast and Luke Evans as Gaston in 2017's Beauty and the Beast
Gaston (Voiced by Richard White) in 1991's Beauty and the Beast and Luke Evans as Gaston in 2017's Beauty and the Beast
Advertisement
Maurice (Voiced by Rex Everhart) in 1991's Beauty and the Beast and Kevin Kline as Maurice in 2017's Beauty and the Beast
Maurice (Voiced by Rex Everhart) in 1991's Beauty and the Beast and Kevin Kline as Maurice in 2017's Beauty and the Beast
Credit: Laurie Sparham
The Featherduster (Voiced by Kimmy Robertson) in 1991's Beauty and the Beast and The Featherduster (Voiced by Gugu Mbatha-Raw) in 2017's Beauty and the Beast
The Featherduster (Voiced by Kimmy Robertson) in 1991's Beauty and the Beast and The Featherduster (Voiced by Gugu Mbatha-Raw) in 2017's Beauty and the Beast
Credit: Disney
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lumière (Voiced by Jerry Orbach) in 1991's Beauty and the Beast and Lumière (Voiced by Ewan McGregor) in 2017's Beauty and the Beast
Lumière (Voiced by Jerry Orbach) in 1991's Beauty and the Beast and Lumière (Voiced by Ewan McGregor) in 2017's Beauty and the Beast
Credit: Disney
Advertisement
LeFou (Voiced by Jesse Corti) in 1991's Beauty and the Beast and Josh Gad as LeFou in 2017's Beauty and the Beast
LeFou (Voiced by Jesse Corti) in 1991's Beauty and the Beast and Josh Gad as LeFou in 2017's Beauty and the Beast
Credit: Laurie Sparham
Cogsworth (Voiced by David Ogden Stiers) in 1991's Beauty and the Beast and Cogsworth (Voiced by Ian McKellen) in 2017's Beauty and the Beast
Cogsworth (Voiced by David Ogden Stiers) in 1991's Beauty and the Beast and Cogsworth (Voiced by Ian McKellen) in 2017's Beauty and the Beast
Credit: Disney
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mrs. Potts (Voiced by Angela Lansbury) in 1991's Beauty and the Beast and Mrs. Potts (Voiced by Emma Thompson) in 2017's Beauty and the Beast
Mrs. Potts (Voiced by Angela Lansbury) in 1991's Beauty and the Beast and Mrs. Potts (Voiced by Emma Thompson) in 2017's Beauty and the Beast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chip (Voiced by Bradley Michael Pierce) in 1991's Beauty and the Beast and Chip (Voiced by Nathan Mack) in 2017's Beauty and the Beast
Chip (Voiced by Bradley Michael Pierce) in 1991's Beauty and the Beast and Chip (Voiced by Nathan Mack) in 2017's Beauty and the Beast
Advertisement