Every Batman and Superman movie, ranked

Jim Carrey was on top of the world in 1995. Having just starred in The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective in the previous year alone, Carrey's over-the-top performance as the Riddler must have seemed fresh and zeitgeist-y to those seeing Batman Forever in theaters. Absent that context, it's nonsensical and cringe-inducing (his master plan involves terrorizing Gotham citizens with a...brain box?) especially since Tommy Lee Jones is bringing the exact same manic energy. You'd think that a movie featuring Two-Face would have more time for differentiation and tonal surprise. Ah well, we got one eventually.

Val Kilmer makes for a pretty middle-of-the-road Batman — not as painfully miscast as George Clooney, but not as delightfully kinky as Michael Keaton. Speaking of kink, the film's true highlight is Nicole Kidman's performance as Dr. Chase Meridian, the world's worst criminal psychologist, but more importantly a beautiful woman who is unapologetically horny for Batman. Amidst our modern deluge of completely sexless superhero fare, that's one element that actually has aged well. —C.H.