Back to the Future cast: Where are they now?

THEN: Christopher Lloyd played the kooky Emmett "Doc" Brown, whose cry of "1.21 gigawatts" remains one of the film's most iconic lines. The impetus for Marty's adventures, it would be difficult to separate Doc Brown from the love of Back to the Future that has remained in the decades since its release.

NOW: Lloyd has steadily continued working in film and television since Back to the Future, and has reprised his Doc Brown role several times, including lending his voice to the video game Lego Dimensions. In 2015 he was a regular on Granite Flats and had a role on the series 12 Monkeys from 2017-2018. In addition, he’s appeared on The Big Bang Theory, A.P. Bio, and NCIS.

