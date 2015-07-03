Back to the Future cast: Where are they now?
Michael J. Fox – Marty McFly
THEN: Fox played the film's time-traveling protagonist Marty McFly in the Back to the Future franchise, coming in to replace Eric Stoltz after Stoltz had been shooting for several weeks on the film. Michael J. Fox was the original first choice for Marty but had to initially drop out due to other commitments.
NOW: After maintaining a busy film career throughout the 1990s and starring in the hit sitcom Spin City from 1996-2001, Fox starred in the NBC sitcom The Michael J. Fox Show from 2013-2014, and has appeared in a number of roles as both himself and other characters over the years, including Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Good Wife, Designated Survivor, and The Good Fight. He also lent his voice to Telltale Games' Back to the Future: The Game.
Christopher Lloyd – Emmett Brown
THEN: Christopher Lloyd played the kooky Emmett "Doc" Brown, whose cry of "1.21 gigawatts" remains one of the film's most iconic lines. The impetus for Marty's adventures, it would be difficult to separate Doc Brown from the love of Back to the Future that has remained in the decades since its release.
NOW: Lloyd has steadily continued working in film and television since Back to the Future, and has reprised his Doc Brown role several times, including lending his voice to the video game Lego Dimensions. In 2015 he was a regular on Granite Flats and had a role on the series 12 Monkeys from 2017-2018. In addition, he’s appeared on The Big Bang Theory, A.P. Bio, and NCIS.
Lea Thompson – Lorraine Baines-McFly
THEN: Lea Thompson played Marty McFly's mother, Lorraine, who unknowingly develops a crush on her own son when he travels back in time, pretending to be a man named "Calvin Klein."
NOW: After starring as the lead in the 1990s sitcom Caroline in the City, Thompson appeared in the early 2000s shows For the People and Ed, following them up playing Cathy Davis in the Jane Doe movie series for the Hallmark Channel. In recent years she’s appeared on Scorpion, Switched at Birth, Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero, and The Goldbergs.
Crispin Glover – George McFly
THEN: Crispin Glover played Marty's father George, who — with Marty's help — begins a relationship with Lorraine (to ensure Marty actually exists in the future).
NOW: Jeffrey Weissman replaced Glover in the Future sequels, and though he's acted in mainstream films periodically since the original BTTF (notably in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Alice in Wonderland, and Hot Tub Time Machine), Glover has moved into several other fields during his career. Glover began to release music in the late '80s and also started a company, Volcanic Eruptions, which serves as a platform for Glover to release movies he's written and produce films. Most recently Glover has appeared in a recurring role on American Gods.
Thomas F. Wilson – Biff Tannen
THEN: Wilson played Biff Tannen, the bully who picked on George McFly and became a major obstacle as Marty attempted to unite his parents.
NOW: Wilson appeared in the sequels as Biff, as well as other members of the Tannen family. But since then, aside from acting, he's hosted his own podcast, continued a stand-up comedy career, and done voiceover work for film, television, and video games, including a long run on SpongeBob SquarePants. He's also become known for "Biff's Question Song" and his business card, which answer all of the most frequently asked questions he's been asked over the years about Back to the Future.
Claudia Wells – Jennifer Parker
THEN: Wells played Marty McFly's girlfriend, Jennifer Parker, who appears in scenes that bookend the original Back to the Future.
NOW: Parker was replaced in subsequent sequels by Elisabeth Shue, though she did reprise her role in the Back to the Future video game in 2011 and 2015. She otherwise took an extended leave from acting but currently has several projects lined up, including the action movie Quinn and the horror movie Room and Board.
James Tolkan – Mr. Strickland
THEN: Tolkan played Gerald Strickland, who worked at Hill Valley High School and, in both 1955 and 1985, was a thorn in the side of the McFlys. An authoritarian at Hill Valley, Strickland lived a life with the sole purpose of whipping as many "slackers" into shape as he could.
NOW: Tolkan has appeared in a number of television series since his time in Back to the Future. Most recently, he was seen in HBO's Phil Spector and 2015’s Bone Tomahawk.
Marc McClure – Dave McFly
THEN: Back to the Future may showcase Marty McFly's quest to make sure his parents meet and fall in love, but he wasn't the only McFly kid whose existence was at risk. McClure played the oldest McFly child Dave. He, along with Wendie Jo Sperber (who died in 2005) as Linda, rounded out the McFly clan.
NOW: McClure has popped up in a number of guest starring roles throughout the years on television shows like Nash Bridges, Smallville, and The Shield. His prominent projects include 2008's Frost/Nixon and 2017’s Justice League.