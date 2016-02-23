And the Oscar goes to… absolute chaos! Closing out the 2017 Oscars, Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty presented the best picture category, with La La Land as the frontrunner and Moonlight nipping at its heels. And, wow, did Moonlight pull off a stunning victory — but not in a way that anyone imagined. After Beatty opened the envelope, he briefly paused, and then had Dunaway read the winner: La La Land. The film's cast and producers hit the stage, and acceptance speeches were made. But as the celebration continued, commotion started to spill onto the stage and Moonlight producer Jordan Horowitz returned to the microphone to announce: "There's a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won best picture. This is not a joke." He then held up Moonlight's winning card with for everyone to see. (Apparently Beatty had been give the best actress envelope by mistake.) It was a gracious transfer of power — and the wildest, weirdest ending to the Oscars, ever.