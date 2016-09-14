Amy Winehouse through the years
PYMCA/UIG via Getty Images; Shaun Curry/AFP/Getty Images; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse in 2003
Sal Idriss/Redferns
Amy Winehouse Performing in London in 2003
Ian Dickson/Redferns
Amy Winehouse in North London in February 2003
Rick Smee/Redferns
Amy Winehouse at the Mobo Awards Nominations in London on September 2, 2003
Dave Benett/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse Performing at Bush Hall in London on December 2, 2003
Sal Idriss/Redferns
Amy Winehouse on January 12, 2004
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse at the Barfly Club on March 2 2004
PYMCA/UIG via Getty Images
Amy Winehouse on March 11, 2004
Paul Bergen/Redferns
Amy Winehouse at the Barbican Theatre in London on April 5, 2004
Dave Benett/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse at the Annual Nationwide Mercury Music Prize Presentation at the Grosvenor House in London on September 7, 2004
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse at the 25th Anniversary BRIT Awards in London on February 9, 2005
MJ Kim/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse Performing in London on November 14, 2006
Simone Joyner/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse at the BRIT Awards in London on February 14, 2007
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 27, 2007
Gary Miller/FilmMagic
Amy Winehouse on May 28, 2007
Chris Christoforou/Redferns
Amy Winehouse at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards on June 3, 2007
Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse at the Glastonbury Festival on June 22, 2007
Carl De Souza/AFP/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse Performing at Lollapalooza on August 5, 2007
Jason Squires/WireImage
Amy Winehouse Performing at Riverside Studios for the 50th Grammy Awards on February 10, 2008
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse Performing in Hyde Park in Honor of Nelson Mandela's 90th Birthday on June 27, 2009
Shaun Curry/AFP/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse With Tony Bennett at the Afterparty for Bennett's Concert at Royal Albert Hall in London on July 1, 2010
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse at the 100 Club in London on July 6, 2010
Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse Performing in London on October 7, 2010
Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse Performing at Kalemegdan Park in Belgrade, Serbia on June 18, 2011
Srdjan Stevanovic/WireImage
