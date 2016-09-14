Amy Winehouse through the years

Looking back on the late star on her birthday

Madeline Boardman
September 07, 2018 at 04:21 PM EDT
<p>Born in London on September 14, 1983, Amy Winehouse would&#8217;ve celebrated her birthday this week. The late star, who died in July 2011 at the age of 27, released two studio albums during her too-short lifetime, picking up Grammy awards for her acclaimed <em>Back to Black</em> record and its lead single, &#8220;Rehab.&#8221; In honor of Winehouse&#8217;s birthday, see photos of the beloved singer, ahead.</p>
Amy Winehouse through the years

PYMCA/UIG via Getty Images; Shaun Curry/AFP/Getty Images; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse in 2003
Sal Idriss/Redferns
Amy Winehouse Performing in London in 2003
Ian Dickson/Redferns
Amy Winehouse in North London in February 2003
Rick Smee/Redferns
Amy Winehouse at the Mobo Awards Nominations in London on September 2, 2003
Dave Benett/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse Performing at Bush Hall in London on December 2, 2003
Sal Idriss/Redferns
Amy Winehouse on January 12, 2004
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse at the Barfly Club on March 2 2004
PYMCA/UIG via Getty Images
Amy Winehouse on March 11, 2004
Paul Bergen/Redferns
Amy Winehouse at the Barbican Theatre in London on April 5, 2004
Dave Benett/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse at the Annual Nationwide Mercury Music Prize Presentation at the Grosvenor House in London on September 7, 2004
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse at the 25th Anniversary BRIT Awards in London on February 9, 2005
MJ Kim/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse Performing in London on November 14, 2006
Simone Joyner/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse at the BRIT Awards in London on February 14, 2007
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 27, 2007
Gary Miller/FilmMagic
Amy Winehouse on May 28, 2007
Chris Christoforou/Redferns
Amy Winehouse at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards on June 3, 2007
Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse at the Glastonbury Festival on June 22, 2007
Carl De Souza/AFP/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse Performing at Lollapalooza on August 5, 2007
Jason Squires/WireImage
Amy Winehouse Performing at Riverside Studios for the 50th Grammy Awards on February 10, 2008
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse Performing in Hyde Park in Honor of Nelson Mandela's 90th Birthday on June 27, 2009
Shaun Curry/AFP/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse With Tony Bennett at the Afterparty for Bennett's Concert at Royal Albert Hall in London on July 1, 2010
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse at the 100 Club in London on July 6, 2010
Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse Performing in London on October 7, 2010
Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Amy Winehouse Performing at Kalemegdan Park in Belgrade, Serbia on June 18, 2011
Srdjan Stevanovic/WireImage
Amy Winehouse in 2003

Amy Winehouse Performing in London in 2003

Amy Winehouse in North London in February 2003

Amy Winehouse at the Mobo Awards Nominations in London on September 2, 2003

Amy Winehouse Performing at Bush Hall in London on December 2, 2003

Amy Winehouse on January 12, 2004

Amy Winehouse at the Barfly Club on March 2 2004

Amy Winehouse on March 11, 2004

Amy Winehouse at the Barbican Theatre in London on April 5, 2004

Amy Winehouse at the Annual Nationwide Mercury Music Prize Presentation at the Grosvenor House in London on September 7, 2004

Amy Winehouse at the 25th Anniversary BRIT Awards in London on February 9, 2005

Amy Winehouse Performing in London on November 14, 2006

Amy Winehouse at the BRIT Awards in London on February 14, 2007

Amy Winehouse at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 27, 2007

Amy Winehouse on May 28, 2007

Amy Winehouse at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards on June 3, 2007

Amy Winehouse at the Glastonbury Festival on June 22, 2007

Amy Winehouse Performing at Lollapalooza on August 5, 2007

Amy Winehouse Performing at Riverside Studios for the 50th Grammy Awards on February 10, 2008

Amy Winehouse Performing in Hyde Park in Honor of Nelson Mandela's 90th Birthday on June 27, 2009

Amy Winehouse With Tony Bennett at the Afterparty for Bennett's Concert at Royal Albert Hall in London on July 1, 2010

Amy Winehouse at the 100 Club in London on July 6, 2010

Amy Winehouse Performing in London on October 7, 2010

Amy Winehouse Performing at Kalemegdan Park in Belgrade, Serbia on June 18, 2011

