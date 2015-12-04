'America's Next Top Model': Where Are They Now?

THEN: Illinois native Adrianne Curry became the country's first-ever next top model when the show aired its Cycle 1 finale on July 15, 2003. The laid-back brunette, then 20, modeled Baby Phat in the final challenge and beat out fellow finalists Shannon Stewart and Elyse Sewell to take home the crown.

NOW: While Curry did pursue a modeling career after the show, she is perhaps best known for her TV work. The star, who covered Playboy and booked a few ad campaigns in the mid-2000s, signed on for the fourth season of The Surreal Life, where she met and started dating The Brady Bunch alum Christopher Knight. The two would go on to star in their own VH1 reality spinoff, My Fair Brady, which followed the couple's engagement, wedding and first year of marriage from 2005 to 2008. They finalized their divorce in 2012. In recent years, Curry continued her reality turn, appearing on PlayStation Network's The Tester in 2010 and 2012, kicking off Adrianne Curry's Super Fans on YouTube in 2012, and making cameos on Hello Ross!, Dr. Drew on Call, and L.A. Hair throughout 2014.