'America's Next Top Model': Where Are They Now?
Catch up with all the winners as the reality show comes to a close.
'America's Next Top Model': Then and Now
Wanna be on top? After 12 years and 22 cycles, America's Next Top Model is finally ending its search for the next big thing. The reality show, which debuted in May 2003, airs its series finale Friday, Dec. 4, crowning one final top model. In honor of the show's illustrious run, catch up with the 21 previous winners of ANTM, then and now.
Adrianne Curry (Cycle 1)
THEN: Illinois native Adrianne Curry became the country's first-ever next top model when the show aired its Cycle 1 finale on July 15, 2003. The laid-back brunette, then 20, modeled Baby Phat in the final challenge and beat out fellow finalists Shannon Stewart and Elyse Sewell to take home the crown.
NOW: While Curry did pursue a modeling career after the show, she is perhaps best known for her TV work. The star, who covered Playboy and booked a few ad campaigns in the mid-2000s, signed on for the fourth season of The Surreal Life, where she met and started dating The Brady Bunch alum Christopher Knight. The two would go on to star in their own VH1 reality spinoff, My Fair Brady, which followed the couple's engagement, wedding and first year of marriage from 2005 to 2008. They finalized their divorce in 2012. In recent years, Curry continued her reality turn, appearing on PlayStation Network's The Tester in 2010 and 2012, kicking off Adrianne Curry's Super Fans on YouTube in 2012, and making cameos on Hello Ross!, Dr. Drew on Call, and L.A. Hair throughout 2014.
Yoanna House (Cycle 2)
THEN: Yoanna House was the next top model after Curry, winning the second cycle of ANTM in 2004. Known for her classic beauty and serious drive, the then-23-year-old Floridian beat out Mercedes Scelba-Shorte and Shandi Sullivan in the final days to win a modeling contract.
NOW: House is still actively modeling more than 10 years later. The reality alum walked in Michael Costello's Fall/Winter 2015 fashion show at New York Fashion Week, and appeared on HSN as a brand ambassador in 2015. She also hosted The N's reality series Queen Bees in 2008, and reunited with her former ANTM judge on The Tyra Banks Show multiple times throughout the 2000s.
Eva Marcille Pigford (Cycle 3)
THEN: One of the more memorable ANTM contestants, Pigford won the third cycle in 2004. At 5 feet 6 inches tall, the then-20-year-old L.A. native was particularly short for a winner, but still managed to edge out Yaya DaCosta and Amanda Swafford at the finale in Japan.
NOW: Pigford, who later changed her name to Eva Marcille, was a busy model throughout the 2000s, appearing in magazines, ad campaigns, and runway shows. She turned her attention to acting in recent years, nabbing a 2007 arc on House of Payne, a starring role as Tyra Hamilton on The Young and the Restless from 2008 to 2009, and big-screen roles with 2012's Note to Self and 2013's 24 Hour Love. Her latest work includes a starring turn in the TV One dramedy Born Again Virgin.
Naima Mora (Cycle 4)
THEN: Born in Detroit, Naima Mora won ANTM's fourth cycle in 2005 when she was 21 years old. A leader throughout the competition, Mora impressed on a water-covered final runway and beat out Kahlen Rondot and Keenyah Hill.
NOW: A decade after her win, Mora now describes herself as a "Musician, Vocalist, Author, Model and Public Speaker." In the process of readying her debut studio album, the star penned a book, Model Behavior, which was released as an e-book in 2012 and in paperback one year later. Mora still reguarly walks in fashion shows and shoots ad campaigns.
Nicole Linkletter (Cycle 5)
THEN: A famously polarizing contestant, Nicole Linkletter won the show's fifth cycle at the age of 20. Taking home the title in 2005, the North Dakota native beat Nik Pace and frenemy Bre Scullark.
NOW: Shying away from ANTM after her win, Linkletter made no further appearances on the show but grew a successful modeling career. She now has ad campaigns for Forever 21, various runway gigs, and a contract with LA Models to her name.
Danielle Evans (Cycle 6)
THEN: An Arkansas native with the accent to match, Danielle Evans won the sixth cycle of ANTM in 2006. Then 21 years old, Evans made a name for herself with her strong photos and fun personality. She beat out Joanie Dodds and Jade Cole to win the finale in Thailand.
NOW: Now under Women 360 model management, Evans has continued to model, booking ad campaigns for New York & Company and Talbots and walking runways for Nicholas K and Pyer Moss. She expanded her career in 2013, publishing The Skinny on Getting In: An Inside Peek into the Fashion World for the Aspiring Model.
CariDee English (Cycle 7)
THEN: The title of Top Model went to CariDee English in 2006's seventh cycle. Born in Fargo, North Dakota, the 5-foot-11-inch beauty performed well throughout the competition, however found herself in hot water after making a questionable joke to judge Nigel Barker. She still managed to come out on top, beating Melrose Bickerstaff and Eugena Washington to win it in the end.
NOW: English continues to model with Abrams Artists Agency, appearing in ads for NightLift lingerie and Ray-Ban. She has also expanded her television resume, with a 2009 gig as the host of Lifetime's Pretty Wicked, and 2006 and 2007 cameos on One Tree Hill and Gossip Girl, respectively.
Jaslene Gonzalez (Cycle 8)
THEN: Jaslene Gonzalez was 21 when she won the eighth cycle of America's Next Top Model in 2007. The Puerto Rico-born beauty found success after trying out for the previous cycle. She beat Natasha Galkina — now better known as Natalie Gal — and Renee Alway to book the prize of a Seventeen spread and a modeling contract.
NOW: An active runway and print model eight years later, Gonzalez spends time mentoring the next generation of models through her Cha Cha Diva workshops. She also made a 2009 appearance on The Tyra Banks Show and Oxygen's Running Russell Simmons in 2010.
Saleisha Stowers (Cycle 9)
THEN: ANTM found its ninth winner in Saleisha Stowers in 2007. The then-21-year-old star won out against Chantal Jones and Jenah Doucette, taking home the title at the finale in China.
NOW: Stowers parlayed her Top Model win into a successful acting career. Though she spent the years immediately following the show modeling for magazines and walking occasional runways, she booked a 2012 gig on TV Land's The Exes, expanding her resume from there with a 2013 cameo on New Girl, a starring role as Cassandra Foster in All My Children (2013), a 2015 cameo on Switched at Birth, and, most recently a turn as Lani on Days of Our Lives.
Whitney Thompson (Cycle 10)
THEN: Whitney Thompson became the first plus-size winner of ANTM when she took home the Cycle 10 title. The Floridian, who was 20 at the time, beat out Anya Kop and Fatima Siad in the final challenges before winning in May 2008.
NOW: Like many of her fellow contestants, Thompson modeled for ad campaigns immediately after ANTM but slowed her schedule over the years. The former reality star's focus is now on her highly rated Springfield, Tennessee farm-to-table restaurant, Whitney Lee's.
McKey Sullivan (Cycle 11)
THEN: Illinois native McKey Sullivan, then just 19 years old, won the reality show's 11th cycle. She beat out Samantha Potter and Analeigh Tipton, the latter of whom is one of the most famous stars to come out of the show.
NOW: Sullivan has yet to achieve the same level of fame that second runner-up Tipton is seeing. She had a busy few years in the late 2000s, walking in runway shows during New York Fashion Week and booking sporadic ad campaigns. She is now the wife of MMA fighter Sam Alvey, with whom she welcomed a daughter and a son.
Teyona Anderson (Cycle 12)
THEN: In 2009, 20-year-old Teyona Anderson barely edged out fellow finalists Allison Harvard and Aminat Ayinde to win the 12th cycle. The New Jersey native was on top throughout much of the competition, finally taking the crown at the finale in Brazil.
NOW: Now known professionally as Teyona Asia Anderson or Asia Anderson, the model saw success in Cape Town, walking runways at the city's Fashion Week and gaining representation in South Africa.
Nicole Fox (Cycle 13)
THEN: Competing in the special cycle for models of shorter stature, 5-foot-7-inch Nicole Fox won the title of Top Model in 2009's 13th iteration. Just 18 years old at the time, the Colorado native edged out Laura Kirkpatrick and Erin Wagner to take the title.
NOW: Fox continued to model after the show, landing ad campaigns with Forever 21 and Steve Madden, among others, and picking up representation from Paragon Model Management. The redheaded beauty also pursued an acting career, lining up credits that include a 2011 turn on The Bold and the Beautiful, a starring role in 2013's Ashley and a bit part in 2015's Tag.
Krista White (Cycle 14)
THEN: Krista White, 24, took home the title of Top Model in 2010's 14th cycle. Beating out Raina Hein, Alexandra Underwood, and Angelea Preston, the Arkansas native found her footing toward the end of the competition, winning the final few challenges.
NOW: While she has been less active as of late, White booked modeling gigs after the show, walking in BET's Rip The Runway in 2011 and appearing in presentations as part of Fall/Winter 2011 New York Fashion Week. Her recent work includes a photoshoot for Seven Tribes Magazine and appearances for Deluxe Version Magazine.
Ann Ward (Cycle 15)
THEN: In 2010, 19-year-old Ann Ward was named the winner of America's Next Top Model's 15th cycle. The Texan beat out Chelsey Hersley and Jane Randall at the finale in Italy.
NOW: Ward now identifies as an artist, filling her Instagram and Twitter accounts with her sketches and illustrations. She continues to model, booking ad campaigns for smaller designers and walking in the occasional fashion show.
Brittani Kline (Cycle 16)
THEN: Brittani Kline, who was 19 at the time, won big in 2011, taking home the title of Top Model during the show's 16th cycle. Born in Pennsylvania, she topped runners-up Molly O'Connell and Hannah Jones.
NOW: Currently under Roman management and Premiere Models, Kline is actively modeling. She regularly appears in ad campaigns and magazines as she pursues a college degree.
Lisa D'Amato (Cycle 17)
THEN: The outspoken Lisa D'Amato beat out other major alums to win the 17th cycle, also known as America's Next Top Model: All Stars. The then-30-year-old star, who first appeared in Cycle 5, was picked over fellow finalists Allison Harvard and Angelea Preston.
NOW: D'Amato continues to model from time to time and has endorsement deals with Skinception and Dermefface FX7. She has also pursued a singing career with the release of multiple albums and one-off singles, and recently hyped an upcoming appearance on a "season show" for January 2016 "with some fancy people."
Sophie Sumner (Cycle 18)
THEN: The 18th cycle of ANTM brought in America's Next Top Model: British Invasion and with it, came Oxford, England-born winner Sophie Sumner. The then-21-year-old beauty took home the title in 2012, edging out American Laura LaFrate and fellow Brit Annaliese Dayes.
NOW: Sumner, who appeared on the show after competing on Britain's Next Top Model, tried her hand at music in 2012 with the release of a single as she continued to model. The star now works as a host for Music Choice Play.
Laura James (Cycle 19)
THEN: In 2012, Laura James was named the winner of America's Next Top Model: College Edition, the reality show's 19th cycle. Then a student at Paul Smith's College, the New Yorker beat Kiara Belen and Leila Goldkuhl.
NOW: James is now attached to Abrams Artists Agency, ICM, and Untitled Entertainment. She models and developed her own line of products named Dreamtime by Laura James. The reality star recently picked up acting, as well, booking a role in the upcoming thriller Chronology.
Jourdan Miller (Cycle 20)
THEN: Cycle 20 of ANTM, also known as America's Next Top Model: Guys & Girls crowned 19-year-old Jourdan Miller as its winner. The only girl in the final three, the Oregonian edged out Marvin Cortes and Cory Hindorff in 2013.
NOW: Working with Vampped talent, Miller models regularly and runs her own fashion and beauty blog, Love, Jourdan.
Keith Carlos (Cycle 21)
THEN: Keith Carlos became the show's first male winner when he was named Top Model during 2014's 21st cycle. Competing in America's Next Top Model: Guys & Girls, the 26-year-old Connecticut native won an all-male top three, beating out Will Jardel and Adam Smith.
NOW: Carlos, who had a brief stint in the NFL before the reality show, is now modeling and acting. "I've built a legit team, been doing a lot of hosting, going to red carpet events, interviewing to build my brand, preparing to relocate to Los Angeles, and got a movie role in the upcoming film, Another Hollywood Tragedy," he told Vv Magazine in April 2015. He also recently modeled for Brigitte magazine and Men's Wearhouse.