'American Idol' Winners: Where Are They Now?

THEN: Kelly Clarkson edged out runner-up Justin Guarini on Sept. 4, 2002 to become the very first winner of American Idol. The Texas native joined the show to pursue a career in music, taking the winning title at the age of 20. She wrapped the finale with a famed performance of her debut single, "A Moment Like This."

NOW: One of the most successful American Idol alums, Clarkson quickly became a star when the cameras stopped rolling. She dropped her debut album Thankful in April 2003, led by the hit single "Miss Independent." Clarkson followed up soon after with the sophomore effort Breakaway, achieving multiplatinum status. The star won her first Grammy awards thanks to Breakaway, taking home Best Pop Vocal Album as well as Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Since U Been Gone." Clarkson went on to release five more studio albums, including 2015's Piece by Piece, performed at President Barack Obama's second inauguration, and had her first child, daughter River Rose, with husband Brandon Blackstock.