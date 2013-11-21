'American Horror Story: Coven': 10 Teases
SPOILER ALERT! Ryan Murphy hints at what's ahead for Fiona, Marie Laveau, Madame LaLaurie, more
A new Supreme will be chosen
Coven's Jan. 29 finale, which reveals Fiona's (Jessica Lange) successor, will unfold a tad differently from previous AHS conclusions. ''It usually is a very nihilistic ending. But this year is different because it's an incredibly dark-comedy ending, which I like,'' says Murphy, who teases, ''Nobody has guessed who the Supreme is.''
The witch hunters become very important
We know that Marie Laveau (Angela Bassett) hired Cordelia's husband, Hank (Josh Hamilton), to kill off the Salem bloodline. But Hank is actually just one of many witch hunters. ''He's part of a group called the Corporation that has been around since European times,'' explains Murphy. ''They have deep, deep pockets.''
Marie Laveau isn't as invincible as she seems
While the immortal voodoo priestess appears to be unstoppable in her quest to bring down her rival witches, Murphy says, ''There's a very vulnerable, scary thing that happens to her that forces her to regret how hard she's been on the coven witches.''
That three-way has repercussions
In the Nov. 20 episode, Madison (Emma Roberts), Kyle (Evan Peters), and Zoe (Taissa Farmiga) engaged in a dead-dead-alive ménage à trois that leads to tension (and not the sexy kind). ''It makes them even more jealous than before. The last five episodes are really about those four [Robichaux] girls — five if you count Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) — and it's about who's going to rise and who's going to fall,'' says Murphy.
Cordelia will regain her sight
Miss Robichaux's headmistress will see again...at least for a while. ''She does get her sight back from something Myrtle (Frances Conroy) does that's incredibly gory and devious,'' explains Murphy. ''She's also going to find out a lot of secrets about her husband that throw her into a midlife-crisis breakdown, which is very juicy.''
We haven't seen the last of the religious-fanatic neighbors
Promises the producer, ''Joan [Patti LuPone] has a big story coming up. She has many episodes left.''
Madame LaLaurie gets her (really, really vicious) groove back
''This is one of the most evil women of all time. At a certain point she's gotta fight back,'' says Murphy of the racist sadist (Kathy Bates). ''Those witches are going to rue the day they brought her into that house!''
We will see the Seven Wonders
The new Supreme will perform the much-talked-about series of challenges that prove her dominance. ''We have not done that ceremony [yet], and I always knew that would be the last episode.''
Get ready for voodoo Satan
That would be Coven's take on Papa Legba, who stands between the living and the dead. ''You find out that's how come Marie Laveau looks so good — because she sold her soul years ago. He's a very dark, funny, popular spirit.''
And introducing?Stevie Nicks!
Murphy persuaded the Fleetwood Mac icon to appear as herself in the Jan. 8 episode — and yes, there will be singing. ''It's part of Fiona's ruse, in that Fiona is trying to get the true Supreme to reveal herself because she needs to stay alive. So she tells Misty Day [Lily Rabe] that the Supreme gets so many great things like tickets to the Oscars and the Met Ball. So she brings Stevie Nicks in as a gift to Misty to prove to her that if she exhibits more power, she'll get that and more. Then the other girls come home and see Stevie and Misty singing, and it starts them trying to move much quicker to prove that they are the Supreme.''