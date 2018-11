The It’s a Wonderful Life motif is in full effect, with two angels narrating the action of the episode. The gang has a bad case of the grumpies (hey, if you had to wear a massive silver belt buckle with every single outfit, you would too), with Kelly and Brenda still sparring over Dylan, Andrea and Brandon angry over their kiss, and David and Donna…being David and Donna. Oh, and Steve of course did something dumb. Classic! The pièce de résistance, though, comes at the very end of the episode, when the angels and, they suggest, God Himself prevent the teens from being killed in a schoolbus crash. Ah, the perfect combo of abject awfulness and wild awesomeness, rolled into one.