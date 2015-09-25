The Steamiest Onscreen Lingerie Scenes

Sophia Loren to Halle Berry to... Tim Robbins? A salute to movie stars who went over big in just their underwear

By Lindzi Scharf and Nakisha Williams September 25, 2015 at 04:02 PM EDT

Halle Berry as Ginger in Swordfish

Berry also went topless in this 2001 film, but even when her lady parts were covered, there was little left to the imagination. How did she prepare for the role of a scantily-clad, computer-hacking femme fatale? "I just kept going to the gym," she has said.

Gal Gadot as Natalie Jones in Keeping Up with the Joneses 

Credit: 20th Century Fox

Good luck keeping up with Gal Gadot. In this 2016 comedy, she plays a secret agent, Natalie, whose neighbor (Isla Fisher) begins to doubt that Natalie is really a suburban housewife and follows her to the mall, where she finds the future Wonder Woman in killer lingerie that shows off her toned stomach.

Tim Robbins as Nuke in Bull Durham

Credit: Everett Collection

Nuke LaLoosh was willing to try anything for a ticket to The Show, even if that meant wearing a garter belt under his uniform. That it also gave him the chance to bed baseball groupie Annie Savoy (Susan Sarandon) was an added bonus.

Angelina Jolie as Jane in Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Credit: Everett Collection

Yowza! Jane's (Jolie) leather dominatrix getup was not just an effective — and disarming — disguise, it was part of a complete wardrobe that netted Michael Kaplan a nomination for the 2005 Costume Designer's Guild Award for Best Costume Design in a Contemporary Film.

Kelly LeBrock as Lisa in Weird Science

Credit: Everett Collection

When two teenage boys endeavor to create the perfect girl, their experiment goes awry. Still, the result is as far from Frankenstein as it gets. As Lisa appears in a cloud of pink smoke wearing sporty blue-and-white briefs and a striped crop-top that reveals a hint of underboob while still keeping things PG-13, she strikes a pose and asks, "So, what would you little maniacs like to do first?"

Ali Larter as Darcy in Varsity Blues

Ok, technically it's not lingerie, but we have to give Larter credit for wearing this whipped cream bikini. It's a task that's not for the faint of heart... or the lactose intolerant.

Scarlett Johansson as Charlotte in Lost in Translation

Johansson makes granny panties look sexy in the opening credits of director Sofia Coppola's love letter to Tokyo, but she had to be talked into the sheer Araks underpants. 'I was so bloated from eating all of this Udon. [Sofia Coppola] was like, Why don't I try these on for you? Just see how they look and if you don't want to do it, then of course, you don't have to','' the actress has said. '''And of course, Sofia is lanky and skinny, [with a] very sort of elegant body and so she looked fantastic... That's how she got me to wear them.''

Sophia Loren as Filumena in Marriage Italian Style

Credit: Alfred Eisenstaedt/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images

Loren gave a tour-de-fource performance as a prostitute in this sexy foreign film, which was sold to American distributors on the basis of Loren's transparent costumes. Loren earned an Oscar nomination for the role but lost out to Julie Andrews, who played the chaste title character in Mary Poppins.

Britney Spears as Lucy in Crossroads

Spears sang that she was "not yet a woman" in this campy 2002 dramedy, but she certainly looked like one in a cowboy hat, tight tank top, and boyshorts during a scene in which her character wonders if she's ready to lose her virginity.

Janet Leigh as Marion Crane in Psycho

Credit: Everett Collection

This 1960 Hitchcock thriller is credited with bringing a new level of sexuality — and violence — to the big screen. Early scenes show Leigh's Marion Crane in her bra and panties — gasp! — sharing the same bed with her lover Sam (John Gavin). Later, Marion flashes the audience in her cone bra and high-waist underpants just before stepping into the shower and meeting her untimely death.

Daniel Radcliffe as Fleur Delacour in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

Harry Potter fans — those who hadn't seen him in his birthday suit in the Broadway revival of Equus, that is — were shocked to see Radcliffe in a lacy little bra in 2010's Deathly Hallows. In the film, the being is actually a transformed Fleur Delacour, but it was really Radcliffe who strapped on the lingerie to film the scene.

Sigourney Weaver as Ripley in Alien

Even the alien in Alien snuck a peek at Ripley in her white cotton skivvies. And then she kicked its ass, making her every '70s sci-fi geek's fantasy heroine.

Eva Mendes as Crystal Allen in The Women

Costume designer John Dunn — who would later head up the wardrobe department on Boardwalk Empire — dressed Eva Mendes's husband-stealing shop girl Crystal in La Perla lingerie for this 2008 remake. Though she's the jilted wife in the central love triangle, Ryan's Mary looks pretty hot in her own right.

Elizabeth Taylor as Gloria in BUtterfield 8

Credit: Everett Collection

Though the role would earn her an Oscar, Hollywood legend has it that Liz Taylor saw her bed-hopping character as a sick nymphomaniac. In an effort to underplay what Taylor saw as the story's pornographic overtones, designer Helen Rose constructed a fully-lined slip for the actress to ensure there would be no-show through.

Elizabeth Berkley as Nomi in Showgirls

Credit: MGM

The stage costumes created by famed wardrober Ellen Mirojnick — whose other credits include Wall Street, Basic Instinct, and Fatal Attraction — didn't stay on long in this 1995 Joe Eszterhas drama. Though critics dubbed it the worst film in history, the movie's cult following helped put it among MGM's top 20 best-selling videos of all time.

Natalie Portman as Alice in Closer

The actress committed to a barely-there wardrobe and fantasy wig — and learned that she was naturally flexible — but refused to go completely nude to dance for Clive Owen's character in this sexy 2004 thriller.

Marilyn Monroe as 'The Girl' in The Seven Year Itch

Credit: Bettmann/Corbis

A gust of wind from a Manhattan subway vent sent the hem of Marilyn Monroe's halter dress into the air, revealing her foundation garments and cementing her place in pop culture history. Originally filmed on location at the corner of New York City's Lexington Ave. and 52nd St., the scene was later re-shot under more controlled studio conditions. Monroe's then-husband, Joe DiMaggio, was not amused; the couple divorced before the movie hit theaters.

Anne Bancroft as Mrs. Robinson in The Graduate

Credit: Everett Collection; Photo United Artists/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis

"Mrs. Robinson, you're trying to seduce me," Dustin Hoffman's Benjamin Braddock uttered nervously as the original cougar peeled off her silk stockings in this 1967 comedy. Braddock was correct, and hosiery served as one of the film's most memorable plot devices, helping Bancroft show her character's predatory nature.

Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Credit: SNAP/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com

Tim Curry wasn't the only star to strip down for the 1975 cult classic/rock opera, but his transformation was certainly the most impressive. What did the actor make of playing cross-dressing mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter, which required a full drag look that included garters, platform heels, and a halter neck corset? ''I was hesitant that if it worked it might be a difficult image to shake off, but I've always thought it wasn't worth doing unless you took a risk,'' he has said. ''So I took the risk.''

Jessica Biel as Rose-Johnny in Powder Blue

The future Mrs. Justin Timberlake plays a woman who dances to earn money for her terminally ill son in this straight-to-video stripper drama. The premise is far from sexy, but the actress' work clothes certainly fit the bill.

Michelle Pfeiffer, Susan Sarandon, and Cher in The Witches of Eastwick

Credit: SNAP/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com

The actresses make for a bewitching trio in this 1987 film, based on the John Updike novel. After falling prey to a devilish stranger (Jack Nicholson), the women show off their best naughty lingerie in a series of sybaritic — and deliciously campy — scenes.

Sienna Miller as Tammy in Layer Cake

Miller's Tammy rocks an Agent Provocateur bra, stocking, and garter belt set for a steamy scene opposite Daniel Craig. Unfortunately for Craig's character, he gets hauled away by two burly men before he has the chance to get a good look.

Gretchen Mol as Bettie in The Notorious Bettie Page

Credit: Picturehouse

Mol gives an incandescent performance as secretary turned cult pin-up idol Bettie Page, capturing the ill-fated icon's look in retro underwear and thigh-high seamed stockings.

Lindsay Lohan in I Know Who Killed Me

Credit: Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com

Yes, but who put you up to this 2007 flop? Lohan's evil twin character gave the young actress a chance to work the pole — and shatter her image as a freckle-faced Disney girl — in standard-issue stripper attire.

Demi Moore as Madison Lee in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Credit: Columbia Pictures/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com

Moore's bikini got most of the attention in her 2003 comeback vehicle, but she bared even more in this blink-and-you'll-miss-it lingerie moment. The then-41-year-old layered a full-length sable fur coat over her lacy bra and panties and chiseled abs.

Rosie O'Donnell as Sheila and Dan Aykroyd as Fred in Exit to Eden

Credit: Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com

Their names probably don't pop into your head when you heard the words ''memorable lingerie scenes,'' but if you've seen this 1994 comedy — based on Anne Rice's erotic novel — you're not likely to forget the image of O'Donnell and Aykroyd in full bondage gear.

Charlize Theron as Helga in 2 Days In The Valley

Credit: Everett Collection

Appearing in her breakout role, Theron made such an impression in a white lace teddy and matching satin robe — and a scene where they're ripped off of her — that producers put the unknown on the movie's poster.

Nicole Kidman as Alice in Eyes Wide Shut

The film didn't do much to help Kidman's career — or her marriage to Tom Cruise — but sales of this $40 camisole by Swiss manufacturer Hanro doubled after its brief cameo. Late director Stanley Kubrick deserves some of the credit for picking it out from a field of 50 samples.

Kim Basinger as Elizabeth in Nine 1/2 Weeks

Credit: MGM/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com

The movie wasn't a box office success, but has become a cult classic, thanks in large part to the strip tease Basinger's character performs while wearing a clingy satin chemise. It's just a shame she had to go and get food all over it.

Jean Harlow as Kitty in Dinner at Eight

Credit: John Springer Collection/Corbis

Her performance in this 1933 comedy is considered to be one of her finest, but it was boudoir pieces like this ostrich feather fringe satin robe that drove audiences and critics alike to distraction. ''The newspapers sure have loused me up calling me a sexpot!'' she once said. ''Where'd they ever get such a screwy idea?''

Jennifer Lopez as Karen Sisco in Out of Sight

Karen Sisco (Lopez) treats Jack Foley (George Clooney) to a hotel room striptease in director Steven Soderbergh's big screen adaptation of Elmore Leonard's witty crime drama. When Karen pulls off her dress to reveal a nude bra and underwear, Foley gamely returns the favor, stripping down to his boxers.

Jamie Lee Curtis as Helen Tasker in True Lies

Audiences saw Jamie Lee Curtis in a new light after her character's sexy striptease in James Cameron's 1994 action flick. Fun fact: the black bra and high-cut underwear worn by housewife Helen Tasker actually belonged to the actress.

Angie Dickinson as Feathers in Rio Bravo

It's easy to see why John Wayne's Sheriff Chance has his eye on Dickinson's dance hall queen in this 1959 Western. The sultry actress wore lots of lacy undergarments designed by Margaret Best, the film's costume designer.

Cameron Diaz as Natalie in Charlie's Angels

Diaz radiated all-American sexy when she booty danced across the screen in her Spider-Man briefs.

Jennifer Aniston as Dr. Harris in Horrible Bosses

Horrible boss, amazing body. Aniston got into character — and gave a raunchy performance involving suggestively-shaped food — when she slipped on her character's lacy corsets and other intimate apparel. ''It was on the page, so I was just doing my job," the actress told reporters during a press conference for the movie. "It was pretty easy."

Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany in Bride of Chucky

For a movie about a doll, there sure was a lot of skin. In order to reunite with her dead, serial-killer ex-boyfriend — who has morphed into the possessed toy — Tilly's Tiffany must perform a demonic ritual wearing a rib-compressing corset and S&M-style gloves. Why? Don't ask us.

Clara Bow as Betty Lou in It

Credit: Everett Collection

To play a high-spirited lingerie salesgirl who sets her sights on the handsome owner of the department store where which she works, the silent film actress slipped into gauzy, flapper-style underthings that were considered scandalous.

Brigitte Bardot and Jeanne Moreau as Maria I and Maria II in Viva Maria!

Credit: Everett Collection

Bardot may be better-remembered for the way she filled out a bikini, but her teaming with fellow French bombshell Moreau in this 1965 comedy resulted in a very memorable big-screen striptease.

Jennifer Beals as Rachel in Vampire's Kiss and as Alex in Flashdance

Credit: Everett Collection; Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com

We just couldn't agree on Beals' hottest lingerie scenes, so she scored two spots on our list. In 1988's Vampire's Kiss, she seduced Nicolas Cage in a cropped lace corset and satin pants, but first, she became a breakout star when she donned even skimpier costumes to play an exotic dancer in the 1983 smash Flashdance.

Emma Stone as Olive in Easy A

Credit: ScreenGems/Columbia

When Olive leaned into rumors of promiscuity by wearing a risqué branded corset — inspired by The Scarlett Letter — to school, Stone rose from minor comedy co-star to major sex symbol, though she played down her appeal in interviews about the movie. ''I kind of like the Moulin Rouge influence,'' she told ComingSoon.net. ''I feel 100% silly. I'm just trying to act confident.''

Catherine Deneuve as Severine in Belle de Jour

Designer Yves Saint Laurent outfitted the actress' housewife-turned-hooker character from head to toe, including this underwire bra and matching high-waisted panties and garter.

Penelope Cruz as Carla in Nine

Credit: The Weinstein Company

Academy Award-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood created one-of-a-kind corsets for scenes like Carla's signature musical number ''A Call From The Vatican'' using vintage fabric, lace, and beading.

Patty Duke as Neely O'Hara in Valley of the Dolls

Credit: Everett Collection

Neely was still a hot mess in the film version of the best-selling book by Jacqueline Susann, but Duke managed to give her an air of raw sexuality — in mid-downward spiral, no less — in this dingy bra and slip.

Ali MacGraw as Carol in The Getaway

Credit: Everett Collection

MacGraw wasn't just an actress, she was a '70s style icon whose look influenced future designers like Tommy Hilfiger. In The Getaway, MacGraw's simple nightgown was the flint that ignited sparks between her and co-star Steve McQueen.

Salma Hayek as Satanico Pandemonium in From Dusk Till Dawn

Five years before Britney Spears hit the VMA stage avec boa constrictor in 2001, Salma Hayek made the snake dance sexy in the role of a vampire-vixen who delivers lethal lap dances. 'Is that lingerie or a bikini?' you might ask. To which we answer, 'Who cares!'

Barbra Streisand as Doris in The Owl And The Pussycat

Credit: Everett Collection

This 1970 film was supposed to include Streisand's first nude scene, but the notoriously shy singer-actress got cold feet. ''I did the scene on condition that it wouldn?t be used without my approval, and I didn't like it. It's out and it stays out,'' she once said of topless takes. Still, that didn't stop her from wearing lots of risqué costumes in her role as a part-time prostitute.

Rene Zellweger as Bridget Jones in Bridget Jones?s Diary

Zellweger boldly went where few actresses dare to go, packing on twenty pounds and putting on a Playboy bunny-inspired costume for 2001's Bridget Jones's Diary.

Liza Minnelli as Sally Bowles in Cabaret

Credit: SNAP/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com

Charlotte Flemming designed the costumes for Minnelli's fabulous ''Mein Herr'' performance in the 1972 Oscar-winning musical. The singer hits the stage in a sculpted bowler hat, plunging leotard, sequined shorts, garter tights, and boots surrounded by a bevy of backup dancers whose costumes compliment her own. During filming, Minnelli cracked that audiences could tell she was the star because she was the only one with shaved armpits.

Norma Shearer as Claire in Empty Hands

Shearer's open-back tunic and stockings would hardly get a second glance today, but the costume helped her portray a wild rich girl in Victor Fleming's 1924 silent melodrama.

Natalie Wood as Sarah 'Salome' Davis in All the Fine Young Cannibals

Credit: Everett Collection

MGM costume designer Helen Rose — who also designed Grace Kelly's wedding dress — outfitted Wood in after-dark ensembles like this white chiffon nightie and matching robe to create the kind of glamorous female lead the studio was known for.

