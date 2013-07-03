50 Greatest Sidekicks Ever

Sidekick to: Prince Hal (1 Henry IV and 2 Henry IV)

Originally in William Shakespeare's Henry IV, Part 1, and throughout film, music, and literature (1597-present)

There's no shortage of fools, clowns, and jesters in Shakespeare's canon, but none is more renowned than Falstaff, who held an honored place in Prince Hal's ragtag entourage despite his less-than-royal looks. (He's been called, among other things, a ''fat-kidneyed rascal'' and ''huge hill of flesh''). Even Queen Elizabeth I was a Falstaff fan — so much so that in The Merry Wives of Windsor, the Bard elevated the sack-loving rogue from sidekick to star. —Melissa Rose Bernardo