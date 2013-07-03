50 Greatest Sidekicks Ever
Just as Lone Ranger needed Tonto, so many pop culture luminaries wouldn't have half their appeal without these top-notch second bananas -- see why Chewbacca, Turtle, Willow, and more made the cut
50. Joseph ''Blue'' Pulaski
Sidekick to: The guys of Lambda Epsilon Omega
Old School (2003)
The late character actor Pat Cranshaw finally found a breakout role in 2003 as Old School's 89-year-old fratboy ''Blue'' Pulaski. His rheumy eyes and grizzled presence made him an ace foil for his lugnut ''brothers,'' even as he embodied the fake fraternity's schlumpy loser ethos. Sadly, Blue passes away halfway through the movie (while wrestling in a kiddie tub full of KY jelly, no less) — but not before stealing every scene he's in. We feel Frank the Tank's pain when he wails to an uncaring God: ''You're my boy, Blue!'' —Michael Endelman
49. Randy Hickey
Sidekick to: Earl J. Hickey
My Name Is Earl (2005-09)
My Name Is Earl's title character has made a lot of mistakes, but keeping his brother by his side isn't one of them. With a childlike innocence and almost touching stupidity, Randy follows Earl on his quest for karmic redemption like a really, really dumb bulldog. He'll even give Earl a swirly if that means Earl can cross something off his list. And who can blame Randy if he's sometimes sidelined by a paralyzing fear of chickens? They do seem like nasty birds. —Tim Stack
48. Fred ''Rerun'' Stubbs
Sidekick to: Roger ''Raj'' Thomas
What's Happening (1976-79)
He wasn't What's Happening!!'s funniest character. That would have to be Dee, who spoke in that devastatingly hilarious monotone. Come to think of it, both Shirley the waitress and dim-bulb Dwayne (''Nuh-huh'') were funnier too. But Rerun played the essential role of the clown — the one usually on the receiving end of a withering putdown — with a hearty grace and a rubbery physicality (he was show's best dancer). Besides, how can you not trust a friend who has the courage to wear a fire-engine-red beret? —Wook Kim
47. Sallah
Sidekick to: Indiana Jones
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
''Asps. Very dangerous.'' Peering down into a darkened ancient chamber known as the Well of Souls, Sallah turns to a famously snake-phobic archeologist and gravely intones, ''You go first.'' Ask anybody who's seen Raiders of the Lost Ark and they'll tell you that these are not the words of a coward, but rather, of a faithful (and perfectly honest) companion. That said, this Egyptian digger hardly needs to prove himself, having already saved Indy from death (''Bad dates'') and despair (''They're digging in the wrong place!''). Big, burly, and full of life — Steven Spielberg cast John Rhys-Davies in the role specifically for his Falstaff-like features — Sallah has no problem keeping up with this Jones. —Wook Kim
46. Bender
Sidekick to: Fry
Futurama (1999-2013)
Sure, a selfish, larcenous, beer-swilling robot whose catchphrase is ''Bite my shiny metal ass'' might not seem the optimal friend in need. But for Futurama's über-slacker Fry, trapped 1,000 years in the future, Bender provided a timelessly valuable service: indulging all of Fry's dangerously ill-thought-out impulses. But Bender wasn't entirely without an empathty chip: as he touchingly said of his boneheaded buddy, ''Fry, of all the friends I've had...you're the first.'' —Josh Wolk
45. Igor
Sidekick to: Dr. Frankenstein
Young Frankenstein (1974)
It's difficult to imagine how Dr. F. got by before he met Igor (who made his debut in 1939's Son of Frankenstein). Who else fuels the boss' God complex? Who else digs up the fresh corpses? Most importantly, who else flips the giant switch? Marty Feldman's bug-eyed hunchback-in-denial brought new life to the mischievous character in Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein. His loyalty and quick one-liners were nothing short of abby-normal...in a good way. —Jeff Labrecque
44. Duckie
Sidekick to: Andie
Pretty in Pink (1986)
He pesters, he jesters, he lip-syncs to Otis Redding's ''Try a Little Tenderness'' — all in the name of unrequited devotion to social outcast Andie. Never mind that the whiny-but-lovable New Waver receives one of filmdom's cruelest heave-hos — something tells us that when slick Blane eventually dumped Andie (oh, you know it happened), Duckie was right there with an Aqua Net-flecked shoulder to cry on. —Nicholas Fonseca
43. Jimmy Olsen
Sidekick to: Clark Kent/Superman
Superman franchise (1938-present)
On the big screen, Daily Planet photographer and cub reporter Jimmy Olsen is relegated to playing Clark's (and Superman's) gee-whiz cheerleader. From 1954-1974, though, Olsen not only merited his own spin-off comic, he often took on temporary superpowers — Elastic Lad! Giant Turtle Boy! — so he could fight alongside the Man of Steel. And then there was the time Superman (as a witch doctor) married Jimmy to ''the female King Kong.'' Is that a sidekick sacrifice or what? — Adam B. Vary
42. Jeff Green
Sidekick to: Larry David
Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-present)
Would Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry be able to make a complete mess of any awkward situation without his rotund (or, according to Jeff's own potty-mouthed wife, ''fat f---'') manager/best buddy? Whether helping his nebbish-y client swipe a doll's head from his own daughter or pilfering a 5-wood from a casket, Jeff doesn't just indulge David's paranoid delusions and crazy scams — he enables Larry's entire misanthropic worldview. That is, when he's not allowing Larry's wife Cheryl to ''pop in'' on his fantasies. —Charles Curtis
41. Piglet
Sidekick to: Winnie-the-Pooh
Winnie the Pooh franchise (1926-present)
Piglet is timid, skittish, and self-conscious; Pooh's oblivious, adventurous, and rumbly-in-my-tumbly goofy. They were made for each other! The final piece of Pooh's inner trinity (along with Christopher Robin), the little porker is not afraid to pooh-pooh Winnie for being a Silly Old Bear. Still, at the end of the day it's Pooh that Piglet looks to for support:
''Pooh!'' he whispered.
''Yes, Piglet?''
''Nothing,'' said Piglet, taking Pooh's paw. ''I just wanted to be sure of you.'' —Allyssa Lee
40. Larry Dallas
Sidekick to: Jack Tripper
Three's Company (1977-84)
Three's Company's Jack Tripper had to sublimate his heterosexual urges to keep Mr. Roper happy, but his good buddy Larry boasted enough libido for the both of them. Though the tall, dark, and hairy used-car salesman had trouble finding a woman who couldn't resist his copious chest pelt — which was usually aglint with some kind of gaudy gold — Larry never failed to smooth over Jack's myriad misunderstandings with his oily lothario charm. This Regal Beagle horndog was truly man's best friend. —Kristen Baldwin
39. Silent Bob
Sidekick to: Jay
Kevin Smith films (1994-present)
Is it the weed or divine patience that keeps this portly, man-(of-few-words)-servant mellow enough to stand by the lanky, foul-mouthed, and frequently offensive Jay? With heroic dedication and resolve, Bob endures Jay's verbal abuse (nicknames like ''fatty,'' ''lunchbox,'' and ''tons of fun''), selflessly (and wordlessly) dispenses advice with a meaningful nod. And — whether dispatching demons or explaining an esoteric film title — Bob can be counted on to save the day. —Erin Richter
38. Lane Kim
Sidekick to: Rory Gilmore
Gilmore Girls (2000-07)
Lane rocks the sidekick role in a distinctly Gilmore Girls fashion: She brings the wit and pop culture references as fast and sure as the Girls themselves, but never outshines Rory's true No. 1, Mama Lorelai. Lane's own mother — the fearsome antiques maven Mrs. Kim — is a whole different story, which makes her rock & roll rebellion the perfect counterbalance to Rory's bookish tendencies. And while she's got her own thing going on (the drumming career, the intraband marriage), she'd never try to steal the spotlight, like Rory's rival-turned-roomie, Paris. —Tim Gunatilaka
37. Paul Shaffer
Sidekick to: David Letterman
Late Night With David Letterman, Late Show With David Letterman (1982-present)
For more than three decades, this Canadian has been Letterman's trusted music man, but the perpetually shaded Shaffer remains somewhat of a mystery. How else can you describe the guy who co-wrote ''It's Raining Men'' and is enshrined at the National Black Sports and Entertainment Hall of Fame? Paul may be an enigma outside of the Late Show, but his even-keeled demeanor and easy, plentiful laughter neatly complement Dave's cantankerous wit. —Tim Stack
36. Ford Prefect
Sidekick to: Arthur Dent
Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (1979)
As practical as a towel and as dependable as the automobile he accidentally named himself after, Ford Prefect — Arthur Dent's boozing, Betelgeusian buddy from Douglas Adams' kooky, universe-spanning epic The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy — is perhaps the best traveling companion any ape-descendant could have. He saved Arthur from certain destruction countless times while chaperoning him to unknown worlds, and such was the strength of Ford's character that he was able to survive the tale's many iterations — from radio to novels to TV to film — without ever losing his cosmic cool. —Neil Drumming
35. Flo
Sidekick to: Alice
Alice (1976-85)
Without Flo, Alice's whole heart-and-soul-of-Mel's Diner routine would be one big yawn. Polly Holiday's sexy (not beautiful, and all the hotter for it) Southern belle was the much-needed spice in that Arizona greasy spoon known for its chili. Alice's chemistry never recovered when Flo left for her own ill-fated spin-off, despite the subsequent drawling bombshells who tried to take her place. Replace Flo? Her catchphrase (the mark of the most elite class of sidekick) says it all: Kiss my grits! —Jennifer Armstrong
34. Barney Rubble
Sidekick to: Fred Flintstone
Flinstones franchise (1960-69)
The Flintstones was conceived as the prehistoric Honeymooners, which makes Barney the Norton (see No. 8) to Fred Flintstone's Ralph — an easygoing goofball, willing to go along with whatever half-baked scheme Fred dreamed up. Barney (voiced by the great Mel Blanc, the genius behind Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck) was squat and had enormous feet, and you know what they say about big feet: It must be why he attracted such a cave-babe as his curvy wife, Betty. —Ken Tucker
33. Leonard ''Lenny'' Kosnowski and Andrew ''Squiggy'' Squiggman
Sidekicks to: Laverne de Fazio and Shirley Feeney
Laverne & Shirley (1976-83)
An episode of Laverne & Shirley usually went something like this: Sitting in their Milwaukee apartment, Laverne and Shirley find themselves in a sticky situation that can only be resolved through a harebrained plan. Sometimes involving cross-dressing. ''But where are we gonna find two idiots to help us?'' one of them wonders. Cut to the front door swinging open, followed by a moronic, nasal ''Hell-ohh!'' They were the original dumb and dumber — greasier than a garage floor. But while best pals Lenny and Squiggy may have lacked social and hygienic skills, they did genuinely care for the girls. Which is why, in many a episode, they found themselves stuck in the middle of a harebrained plan. Sometimes involving cross-dressing. —Wook Kim
32. John Oates
Sidekick to: Daryl Hall
Hall & Oates
John Oates brought far more to white-soul hit machine Hall & Oates than just Tom Selleck's spare mustache and an uncanny ability to make Daryl Hall look tall. ''A lot of the hits have been generated initially by me, even though they've been collaborative efforts,'' he told an interviewer in 2003. The guitarist has fared less well on his own (The Onion dubbed his 2002 solo release Phunk Shui the year's ''least essential'' album), but could Hall have scored eight No. 1 hits without his guitar-playing partner in rhyme? No can do! —Clark Collis
31. Garth Algar
Sidekick to: Wayne Campbell
Saturday Night Live, Wayne's World movies (1989-present)
He is the geeky naïf-jester in the cable-access court of his best friend (and Illinois' prince of rock) Wayne Campbell. His serious fear of girls relegates him to second-air-guitar status, but underneath that meek exterior beats the heart of a loyal wingman (impersonating a cop to spy on Wayne's latest crush), a crafty partner in crime (expertly repositioning broadcast satellites to a record exec's limo), and a brave confidant (admitting an attraction to Bugs Bunny in drag). May you party on, most noble Garth! —Erin Richter
30. Keith Richards
Sidekick to: Mick Jagger
The Rolling Stones
The Stones needed Sir Keith of the Blackened Teeth. Admit it: Mick's autocratic airs would be wholly unbearable without Keef's shambolic bluster to offset them. Besides, the grizzled ax-slinger has always grasped that backing up a flamboyant frontman has three prerequisites: an never-ending dedication to finding the next killer riff; the ability to play brilliantly when medicated; and the willingness to tell your lead singer that his latest idea is a load of bollocks. —Tom Sinclair
29. Walter Sobchak
Sidekick to: Jeffrey ''The Dude'' Lebowski
The Big Lebowski (1998)
The Big Lebowski character may be a little unstable and have questionable taste in fashion, but if you're a Dude in need of a beefy bowling partner or someone to help kick some Nihilist ass, then look no further than Mr. Sobchak. He's definitely the guy you want in your corner when involved in a case of mistaken identity — after all, Walter didn't watch his buddies die facedown in the muck to see his best friend menaced by a guy named Wu. Plus, he's capable of delivering one hell of a heartwarming eulogy (''Donny was a good bowler...and a good man''). —Tim Stack
28. Falstaff
Sidekick to: Prince Hal (1 Henry IV and 2 Henry IV)
Originally in William Shakespeare's Henry IV, Part 1, and throughout film, music, and literature (1597-present)
There's no shortage of fools, clowns, and jesters in Shakespeare's canon, but none is more renowned than Falstaff, who held an honored place in Prince Hal's ragtag entourage despite his less-than-royal looks. (He's been called, among other things, a ''fat-kidneyed rascal'' and ''huge hill of flesh''). Even Queen Elizabeth I was a Falstaff fan — so much so that in The Merry Wives of Windsor, the Bard elevated the sack-loving rogue from sidekick to star. —Melissa Rose Bernardo
27. Hank Kingsley
Sidekick to: Larry Sanders
The Larry Sanders Show (1992-98)
On The Larry Sanders Show, he was never more than a couch's length away, with his catchphrase ''Hey now!'' always cocked and ready to let fly, usually at an inappropriate moment. Clueless about comedy, wildly misinformed about his own showbiz importance, Kingsley was an Ed McMahon without the charm or self-awareness. But all these debits for the the boobish, boorish Kingsley added up to one irreplaceable credit to Larry Sanders, giving the insecure host exactly what he needed — an on-air scapegoat. —Josh Wolk
26. The Supremes
Sidekicks to: Diana Ross
Diana Ross & the Supremes
Peanut butter and jelly. Ham and cheese. Spaghetti and meatballs. All of these things can be enjoyed separately, but are better taken together — much like Diana Ross and her Supremes. There was something indeed magical in the pairing of a young diva-in-the-making with two other comely chanteuses, Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard (the latter was replaced by Cindy Birdsong in 1967 — remember?). After La Diana left to pursue solo stardom in 1970, both she and her backup singers would score further hits. Still, it was never the same, was it? —Tom Sinclair
25. Art Garfunkel
Sidekick to: Paul Simon
Simon & Garfunkel
Granted, Paul Simon wrote the majority of the songs, played lead guitar, and received all the accolades — but his childhood friend Art Garfunkel provided the duo's soul by groovin' on the tambourine (and sporting a truly spectacular Jewfro). More importantly, Art forever cemented his status as the ''and'' in the band with his soaring vocals on the 1970 classic ''Bridge Over Troubled Water'' — forever fulfilling that promise of ''sailing right behind.'' —Paul Katz
24. Goose
Sidekick to: Pete ''Maverick'' Mitchell
Top Gun (1986)
He's smart and honest and has a wit that travels at Mach 1. But it's only after his final ride into the danger zone that we realize just how special Top Gun's Goose truly is: Without him, Maverick has nobody to navigate his F-14 while giving bogeys the bird, nobody to harmonize with on ''You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin','' nobody to set up studly volleyball spikes, and — most significantly — nobody to high-five when he feels ''the need, the need for speed.'' —Joshua Rich
23. Rhoda Morgenstern
Sidekick to: Mary Richards
The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-77)
Rhoda didn't start out as sidekick material. Indeed, her first words to Mary were ''Get out of my apartment.'' But the neurotic Bronx broad soon became indispensable, always there to help out The Mary Tyler Moore Show's single girl with dating and dinner parties. Rhoda was the sass to Mary's spunk, the head scarf to Mary's beret. She was so beloved that she transcended sidekick status and scored a show of her own — one that was actually funny. —Jessica Shaw
22. Pedro Sanchez
Sidekick to: Napoleon Dynamite
Napolean Dynamite (2004)
The odd Mexican out in an Idaho high school, he is the cool yin to Napoleon's tempestuous yang. With his mellow-to-the-point-of-medicated manner, the blank-faced Pedro doesn't exactly light up the screen in Napoleon Dynamite. Instead, the peach-fuzzed candidate for class president quietly inspires his even weirder buddy to take center stage — literally, with a kick-ass dance routine. The result? A landslide victory for ''Vote for Pedro'' T-shirts. —Michael Endelman
21. Gromit
Sidekick to: Wallace
Wallace and Gromit franchise (1989-present)
''Loyal'' doesn't even begin to describe the depth of Gromit's canine devotion. For the sake of his daffy British master — the incessantly inventing, calamitously clueless Wallace — he has battled a jewel-thieving fugitive penguin (The Wrong Trousers), tussled with a sheep-rustling robot dog (A Close Shave), and wrangled a veggie-wolfing Were-Rabbit (The Curse of the Were-Rabbit). And though Gromit must always undo his owner's blunders to save the day, he never utters a single complaint — a testament to his remarkable stoicism (and the fact that he doesn't technically have a mouth). —Adam B. Vary
20. Turtle
Sidekick to: Vincent Chase
Entourage (2004-11)
Wherever Entourage A-lister Vincent goes, mad money, hot babes, and his Queens posse follow. But while Eric is the manager, and half brother Drama has the family ties, tubby-for-a-time wisecracker Turtle is the gang's most superfluous, and thus most essentially Hollywood, member. He's hanger-ing on for dear life, smoking pot, and offering (im)moral support. Sure, his rapper Saigon almost blew up, but even with his own gig, Turtle will always be our Best Supporting Slacker. —Dan Snierson
19. Barney Fife
Sidekick to: Andy Taylor
The Andy Griffith Show (1960-68)
As deputy of Mayberry, N.C., in The Andy Griffith Show, the soda-straw-thin and easily rattled Barney Fife was so incompetent that Sheriff Taylor allowed him to carry just one bullet — in his pocket. Barney, whose buffoonery only served to highlight Andy's wisdom, was a cheerfully deluded man — blustery and prone to panic attacks during any emergency, yet loving and loved by Andy, Opie, and every resident of the bucolic Eden he swore to protect. —Ken Tucker
18. Andy Richter
Sidekick to: Conan O'Brien
Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien, Conan (1993-present)
Roly-poly comedians belong to one of two schools: one embodied by the manic physicality of John Belushi, and the other by the sly, subtle irony of Andy Richter. Conan's longtime second chair speaks softly but carries a big shtick, and is adept at playing both the imp (e.g., crooning in a boy band comprised of four different Andys) and the meathead (wandering nude onto the Today show set). —Paul Katz
17. Willow Rosenberg
Sidekick to: Buffy Summers
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)
The once-mousy No. 2 behind Buffy's hottie superhero, Willow (a nerd-cool pioneer) tempered the vampire slayer's quip-spouting, melodramatic ways with patience, reason, and a readiness to roam the nether regions of the demon world. Eventually, Willow developed her own superidentity — without ever upstaging her stake-wielding pal — by dating a werewolf, becoming a scary-good witch, and gracefully outing herself. —Nisha Gopalan
16. Waylon Smithers
Sidekick to: C. Montgomery Burns
The Simpsons (1989-present)
The dutiful electron to Mr. Burns' evil proton, The Simpsons' Smithers takes devotion to new subatomic lows — whether it's disciplining a lazy workforce, moistening a pair of eyeballs, or removing the dead skin off his cadaverous employer. But as devoted a personal assistant as he may be, Smithers' chest tattoo of Burns' scraggly mug and the words ''Boss of My Heart'' belies a forever unrequited dream of a more amorous kind of fusion. —Timothy Gunatilaka
15. Andrew Ridgeley
Sidekick to: George Michael
Wham!
One of pop culture's great punchlines, Ridgeley seemed to contribute so little to Wham! that ''Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go'' might as well have been his request to George Michael while ''working'' in the studio. But the guitarist who helped launch Michael's solo career is having the last laugh: Thanks to a co-writing credit on ''Careless Whisper,'' Ridgeley may well earn more during an afternoon nap than you do in a month. Who's the punchline now? —Clark Collis
14. Sancho Panza
Sidekick to: Don Quixote de la Mancha
Don Quixote, throughout film, music, and theater (1605-present)
Quixote may be the star of Miguel de Cervantes' deeply ironic, surprisingly modern satire of macho heroism, but Sancho is the earthy Everyman. Grubby, even criminal, tasks come easily to the unabashedly ungallant Sancho. He also serves as the voice of truth — those fearsome giants are only windmills, and the Quixote's shiny helmet is a barber's basin. Ultimately, Sancho's most important duty may be to rescue his master from his worst foe: himself. —Ben Spier
13. Robin Quivers
Sidekick to: Howard Stern
The Howard Stern Show (1981-present)
A supportive and ego-boosting sidekick in the vein of (who else?) Ed McMahon, Robin has stood by Howard's side for 30-plus years. Through the King of All Media's various firings and fines — not to mention visits from countless strippers and other entertainers so sketchy you're glad it's radio — it is Robin who has remained a fixture in his court. Her calming voice, horsey laugh, and comforting presence are a welcome balance to Howard's neurotic, rage-filled id. —Michael Endelman
12. Donkey
Sidekick to: Shrek
Shrek franchise (2001-present)
Donkey has more than his share of unattractive qualities. He talks too much, is (unsurprisingly) stubborn, and has the annoying habit of breaking out into song. But when you're a green ogre, there's a lot to be said about someone willing to accept you at face value (especially when that face is butt-ugly). Donkey is the friend who loves Shrek enough to make the monster love himself. For that, we heart him — even though he can sometimes be an ass. —Gilbert Cruz
11. Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger
Sidekicks to: Harry Potter
Harry Potter franchise (1997-2012)
When you're a teenage wizard pursued by an evil warlock who killed your parents, it helps to have friends like these. Without Hermione's brains, Harry would never know which herb or incantation to use. And Ron? Well, he and the Weasley clan have provided Harry with the one thing he needs the most — family. —Gilbert Cruz
10. Dwight Schrute
Sidekick to: Michael Scott
The Office (2005-13)
Part sycophant, part disciplinarian, all pain in the ass, The Office's Dwight is so eager to serve his boss that once, while racing to Michael's aid, he crashed his Trans-Am into a pole (and vomited all over the car). His creepy devotion is best described by the man-child himself: ''He's like Mozart, and I'm like Mozart's friend. No, I'm like Butch Cassidy, and Michael is like Mozart. You try and hurt Mozart, you're gonna get a bullet in your head, courtesy of Butch Cassidy.'' —Dan Snierson
9. Tattoo
Sidekick to: Mr. Roarke
Fantasy Island (1978-83)
We never understood the relationship between Mr. Roarke and Tattoo. Yes, they obviously shared the same amazing tailor — but there was something vaguely menacing about the way Roarke referred to his diminutive companion as ''my leettle friend.'' Whatever his role, Tattoo gave Fantasy Island yet another layer of mystery. Still, was that excitement — or the longing for a better life — we heard in his voice when he exclaimed, ''Da plane! Da plane!''? —Wook Kim
8. Ed Norton
Sidekick to: Ralph Kramden
Cavalcade of Stars, The Honeymooners (1951-56)
The Honeymooners' happy-go-lucky sewer worker serves as a scrawny omega to his rotund, irascible alpha-dog neighbor — and a co-conspirator in his crackpot schemes. Ed's spastic, loose-limbed antics also make him the target of his buddy's sputtering effusions of ''G-e-e-e-e-t OUT!'' And while Norton occasionally one-ups Ralph with a sly zinger — ''When you come down the street, there ain't no other side'' — he never loses his space-cadet charm. —Ben Spier
7. Samwise Gamgee
Sidekick to: Frodo Baggins
J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings series (1954-present)
Why is good ol' Sam so indispensable? Because Mr. Frodo's hairy hobbit heinie wasn't going to get to Mordor all by itself, was it? As Frodo's stouthearted servant, Sam of the Shire is the archetypal companion: He's devoted (see J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings trilogy and Peter Jackson's 681-and-counting minutes of film), selfless (two words: ''Bye-bye, Bill''), and honest (suddenly consumed with a desire to rule the world? Sam will call you on it). Despite constantly rising to the orc-chasing, giant-spider-battling, Middle-earth-saving occasion, Sam still ends up second fiddle. And the humble halfling gardener wouldn't have it any other way. —Mandi Bierly
6. Dr. Watson
Sidekick to: Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes franchise (1887-present)
Who can ignore the good doctor's contributions to the sidekick community? Would Holmes's thunderclap insights resonate without that sturdy Watsonian sounding board? More to the point: Who'd tell the story in the first place? Watson is more than Holmes's friend: He (and now sometimes she thanks to the CBS series Elementary) is his humanity. The great detective is a bit of a calculating machine; Watson's his link to our species. Holmes may deduce the Who, What, and Where, but Watson gives us the Why. —Scott Brown
5. Ethel Mertz
Sidekick to: Lucy Ricardo
I Love Lucy, The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour (1951-60)
Without Ethel to bail her out of trouble each week on I Love Lucy, original desperate housewife Lucy would have been nothing more than an overbearing harpy. But as cannily played by Vivian Vance, Mrs. Mertz — whose spats with hubby Fred hinted at dysfunction when TV rarely even acknowledged marital discord — was a perfectly exasperated partner in crime: happy to play along, even happier to put the kibosh on her pickle-prone friend's worst impulses. —Nicholas Fonseca
4. Chewbacca
Sidekick to: Han Solo
Star Wars franchise (1977-present)
With a gentle growl questioning Han's decision to abandon the Rebels in Episode IV, he spoke volumes about loyalty. In rescuing Yoda from clone assassins in Episode III, this ''walking carpet'' did more to save the galaxy than anyone's ever given him credit for. Protector of princesses, crack hyperdrive repairman, and unranked amateur chess player, Chewie's biggest role may be that of the Millennium Falcon's furry conscience. —Whitney Pastorek
3. George Costanza
Sidekick to: Jerry Seinfeld
Seinfeld (1990-98)
Loyal. Dependable. Generous. These words describe the finest sidekicks. They do not describe George Costanza. Jerry's pal was known to lie, cheat, and steal (not really, but he once smuggled a book into a restroom). So what was it that kept him on Jerry's speed dial? The comic's understanding that his own complicated, annoyance-ridden existence was that much better when compared with his short, bald buddy's. That's better than nothing. —Wook Kim
2. Robin
Sidekick to: Batman
Batman franchise (1940-present)
The Boy Wonder (né Dick Grayson) is the most iconic comic-book No. 2 of all time — and the source of all cape-and-tights homoeroticism. (Imagine the ad: Older male crime fighter, lacking female companionship, seeks pubescent male acrobat for nocturnal patrols.) Armchair analysis aside, he's a perfect No. 2 template: helping No. 1 thwack! pow! the bad guys, getting captured (or killed) when it suits No. 1's story line, and, most importantly, letting No. 1 get all the glory. —Scott Brown
1. Ed McMahon
Sidekick to: Johnny Carson
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson (1962-92)
To say it's fitting that a former carnival barker would become the guy who hawked Johnny Carson and his guests at the top of The Tonight Show is to underestimate McMahon's unique television skills. ''Here's Johnny!'' became a catchphrase entirely because McMahon had a jazz musician's timing, sensing exactly how long to stretch the ''Heeeeeere's'' until it met the abrupt slash of the ''Johnny!'' If you watched him closely, you saw that McMahon was a master at keeping the conversational ball rolling, a subtle straight man. He saved a lot of crap material with an ad-lib or a prodding guffaw; he highlighted Johnny's great jokes by rolling out rich, genuine, infectious laughter. That's what friends — and sidekicks — are for. —Ken Tucker