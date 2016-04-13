41 most shocking TV deaths

We'd followed Nancy (Patricia Wettig) through her battle with ovarian cancer, and as she went into the hospital for surgery to see if any cancer cells remained, we braced ourselves for the worst. The news was great... for her. Just as it sank in, the devastating word came that Gary (Peter Horton) died in a car crash. Among his remains was a gift for her, a copy of Alice Through the Looking Glass, with this inscription:

In a Wonderland they lie,

Dreaming as the days go by,

Ever drifting down the stream,

Lingering in the golden gleam,

Life? What is it, but a dream.

—Ari Karpel