32 best 'will they/won't they?' TV couples

New Girl (2011-2018)

Doe eyes and a turtle face have never such a fine couple made. Despite, or perhaps because of, their conflicting personalities (he a grump, she adorkable), Jessica Day and Nick Miller are oddly, perfectly matched. Their chemistry turned palpable early in the first season, when Jess was Nick's date for a wedding where he would see his ex. Very quickly, they became those two friends everybody knows — the ones with sizzling chemistry who seem to be the only ones oblivious to their inevitable hook-up. Like a small-screen Harry and Sally, they've been there for each other in sickness (Nick's cancer scare, Jess' menstrual cramps), health (building Ikea furniture, Nick's weird healing-pool phase), and wackiness (''Landlord'' ménage à trois, anyone?). When they were urged to kiss during a game of True American or Dare during season 2's ''Cooler,'' the undercurrent of sexual tension was brought to the fore, and Nick showed a bit of vulnerability by refusing to share his first kiss with Jess under those circumstances. (Translation: He'd thought about it, and it mattered to him.) So when he unexpectedly pulled her into his arms at the end of the night for an epic first kiss, who was that girl swooning? It was Jess! By the time they get back together by sharing a passionate kiss in the elevator at the end of the season 6 finale, who were those shippers swooning? It was us!