25 Legendary Pop Culture Captains

Why We'd Follow Him Anywhere: Much like Captain Ahab, we wouldn't want to hang out with Captain Quint until the bitter end (call us wimps, but we wouldn't want to mess with that shark). But he was a helluva storyteller and a man of his word. His $10,000 fee to ''get the head, the tail, the whole damn thing'' was worth every penny, as his crew slayed the terrorizing Great white. It's just too bad he wasn't there to see it.