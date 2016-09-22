The greatest 'I love you' moments on TV

The story of Outlander is the story of Claire trying to find her home, the place she belongs. And the moment she starts to feel that at Lallybroch, Jamie launches into a sentimental conversation about the reasons why he married her, and furthermore, the moment he first fell in love with her. It catches Claire, and the viewers, off guard in the most welcome way possible.

Best part: Jamie telling Claire, "I wanted you from the first moment I saw you, but I loved you when you wept in my arms that first night at Leoch. Now, I wake up every day and I find that I love you more than I did the day before."