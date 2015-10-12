As a set of images, they're recognizable: silhouettes in the woods, a short umbrella beneath a tall one, two flashlight beams crossing in the night. As a set of ideas, they're iconic: the definitive believer and skeptic as we know them now. But the enduring appeal of Mulder and Scully is in the way they complicate their own dichotomy, searching for the truth but finding instead an unexpected common ground with each other. The conspiracy theorist wants to believe but needs proof; the scientist is looking to take a leap. And in the end, neither can trust anyone else — but in the end, we don't need them to. —Kelly Connolly