25 best movie tearjerkers ever

What could be more of a heartstring-tugger than a love that can never be? In David Lean's tale of two married people struggling with their attraction to one another, we're forced to watch two people in love as they realize they can't make it work. After randomly meeting in the café of a train station, Laura (Celia Johnson) and Alec (Trevor Howard) embark on a passionate affair, meeting once a week for over a month. The story is narrated in retrospect by a sentimental Laura as she sits by the fire with her husband and imagines confessing all — but only after she and Alec have said their final goodyes.

Kleenex moment: When, in their final days together, Alec knows Laura is slipping away. ''I shall love you always,'' he promises, ''until the end of my life.'' And we boohoo through every last word, knowing they are, indeed, among the last between them.