22 Movies That Channel Your Inner Shopaholic

If you found out you only had a few weeks to live, what would you do? If you’re Georgia Byrd (Queen Latifah), you spend money like there’s no tomorrow. After the wannabe chef discovers she has multiple brain tumors, she splashes out for a dream vacation in the Czech Republic, a designer wardrobe, and gourmet meals cooked by Gérard Depardieu. Well, we certainly wouldn’t want to live to foot that bill.