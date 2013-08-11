21 most ruthless movie/TV drug lords

Played by: Salma Hayek

Whether it's her vulgar language, ruthless ability to murder for business, or intimidating haircut, Elena is as merciless as cartel queens come. Mrs. Sanchez, as she requests to be called, took over the Mexican Baja Cartel family business and has dozens of employees both answering to her every demand and doing all of her dirty work. With her eerie monotone Spanglish, piercing eyes, demand to be feared, and inability to be fearful, this icy ghost of an assassin remains head honcho of the dangerous operation, all while keeping her crisp suits blood stain-free. Even after being shot by her right-hand man Lado (Benicio Del Toro) and surrendering to 30 years in prison for her crimes, Sanchez hardly blinks. —Jacqueline Andriakos