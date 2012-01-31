21 Celebs: My First Fave Record Was...
Justin Bieber, Amy Poehler, Jonah Hill, Carrie Underwood, Patton Oswalt, and more share music that mattered most when they were kids
Justin Bieber Boyz II Men, II (1994)
''I would put Boyz II Men on in my room and try to do the little runs that they do. Just stupid stuff. Vocal acrobatics that they did. I would put it on repeat. Repeat. Oh, I didn't get it. Do it again. I just kept trying, and I finally got it.''
Justin Timberlake Queen, A Night at the Opera (1975)
''I was probably 9 or 10, and it was my father's vinyl. I was enthralled — I took the record player and locked myself in my bedroom and listened to it over and over again for, like, a weekend straight.''
Mayim Bialik Prince, ''Let's Go Crazy/Erotic City'' (1984)
''I won it in a bar mitzvah limbo contest — I had no idea what he was singing about, but it was awesome. He was on a motorcycle! And I had earned it with my mad limbo skills, so that made it more special.''
Kate Winslet Kylie Minogue, ''I Should Be So Lucky'' (1988)
''We didn't get a record player in our house until I was around 12, and I was determined to save up to buy a record of my choosing. I danced to it endlessly. 'Kate, stop thumping!' But it was Kylie!''
Ryan Murphy Paul McCartney & Wings, ''Live and Let Die'' (1973)
''I bought the 45 with my babysitting money for 99 cents — I remember that Paul and Linda were both rocking these really cool shag haircuts on the cover. I finally had long hair myself in college, but then I quickly grew this bald spot and it ruined my dream!''
Daniel Craig David Bowie, ''The Jean Genie'' (1972)
''It's the first piece of music I remember listening to regularly. I was 5, [so] I probably asked my mother to buy it. I played it over and over and over again. It's just a great song.''
Drew Barrymore The Go-Go's, Beauty and the Beat (1981)
''I was always inspired by girls — like Pippi Longstocking, who I was also obsessed with — who could be cool and strong but weren't man-haters. I was like, 'Oh, so you can do that!' It was, like, the green light for my life.''
Patton Oswalt Phil Collins, No Jacket Required (1985)
"I loved it. I mean, I was a suburban kid — my horizons were not very expanded. Luckily, a year later, I bought the Repo Man soundtrack and that sent me down a much more astute path. But man, don't f--- with my Phil Collins!"
Jason Aldean Alabama, Mountain Music (1982)
''I had my little record player in my room as a kid, and my mom bought it for me. It was kind of that cross between country and Southern rock — it wasn't quite hard enough to be Southern rock, but it was just a different kind of country at the time that I think no one else was really doing, and that always stuck with me. Obviously now with my music, there's a lot of that influence. Whatever that sound is that those guys figured out was just something that was always cool.''
Jared Leto Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II (1969)
''It meant the world to me because it stoked my imagination — as it did for many people. Led Zeppelin introduced me to a really creative side of music, and I'll always be very grateful for that.''
Maggie Q Run-D.M.C., Run-D.M.C. (1984)
''It was actually a tape. I remember rewinding and trying to hit the exact spot where the song was going to be.... Remember when we had to rewind everything and make mixtapes? Eras ago! This generation will never know.''
Jonah Hill Dr. Dre, The Chronic (1992)
''I remember my parents being really upset. I think my dad bought it for me without realizing it had a lot of bad language in it, and then my mom got really freaked out.''
Feist Paul Simon, Graceland (1986)
''I had one of those tiny suitcase record players, and the only vinyl I had was Hooked on Classics and Graceland. I bounded through my early teens listening to Graceland; it became a litmus test for any day, any mood.''
Nick Lachey Michael Jackson, Thriller (1982)
''One of the all-time bests. I'm old enough to say I had the actual vinyl! My mom brought it home, and my brother and I had to share it. I was in fourth grade, just getting into pop culture — I remember going to the roller rink and roller-skating to it.''
Christina Hendricks Wham!, Make It Big (1984)
''I think it was actually a tape, but yeah, I was a Wham! girl. Who wasn't? 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go' — that's why you bought the album in the first place. Then you learned all the other delights that are on there.''
Sara Bareilles The Phantom of the Opera cast album (1986)
''It was a Christmas gift and I loved it. I may or may not have performed most of that show alone in my bedroom in front of the mirror at age 12. If I recall, the reviews were good.''
Elizabeth Banks Cyndi Lauper, She's So Unusual (1983)
''My mom had three girls, so 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' was like the anthem of our house. I don't think she had any idea that Cyndi Lauper was singing about [masturbating] on 'She Bop.' So we sang it with abandon!''
Carrie Underwood Bush, Razorblade Suitcase (1996)
''Of course, country music was always around, but when I was in seventh grade, this older boy that I liked listened to alternative music, so I found it on the radio and I liked it. That started a whole new phase for me — I became a huge Offspring fan; they were, like, my all-time favorite band.... And I loved blink-182!''
Amy Poehler Rush, Signals (1982)
''I grew up with classic rock: Blue Öyster Cult, Boston, Led Zeppelin. That was cool music. With Signals, I must have been 10 or 11. The Grease double album may have been earlier, but I was one of those girls who actually liked Rush. Still am!''
Justin Vernon (of Bon Iver) Primus, Sailing the Seas of Cheese (1991)
''I loved how weird the guitar player was, and the double bass drum. S---, there's some double bass drum on my new record! Maybe I didn't recognize that there were some Primus influences on there.''
Tiffani Theissen Olivia Newton-John, ''Physical'' (1981)
''I was into everything from Prince and Madonna and the Go-Go's to Blondie, Cyndi Lauper, and Foreigner. But I loved this song so much! I played it over and over again on my record player. I just wanted to be her.''