21 Celebs: My First Fave Record Was...

Justin Bieber, Amy Poehler, Jonah Hill, Carrie Underwood, Patton Oswalt, and more share music that mattered most when they were kids

By EW Staff January 30, 2012 at 09:00 PM EST

1 of 21

Justin Bieber Boyz II Men, II (1994)

Credit: Christie Goodwin/Getty Images

''I would put Boyz II Men on in my room and try to do the little runs that they do. Just stupid stuff. Vocal acrobatics that they did. I would put it on repeat. Repeat. Oh, I didn't get it. Do it again. I just kept trying, and I finally got it.''

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Justin Timberlake Queen, A Night at the Opera (1975)

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

''I was probably 9 or 10, and it was my father's vinyl. I was enthralled — I took the record player and locked myself in my bedroom and listened to it over and over again for, like, a weekend straight.''

3 of 21

Mayim Bialik Prince, ''Let's Go Crazy/Erotic City'' (1984)

Credit: Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

''I won it in a bar mitzvah limbo contest — I had no idea what he was singing about, but it was awesome. He was on a motorcycle! And I had earned it with my mad limbo skills, so that made it more special.''

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 21

Kate Winslet Kylie Minogue, ''I Should Be So Lucky'' (1988)

Credit: Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images

''We didn't get a record player in our house until I was around 12, and I was determined to save up to buy a record of my choosing. I danced to it endlessly. 'Kate, stop thumping!' But it was Kylie!''

Advertisement

5 of 21

Ryan Murphy Paul McCartney & Wings, ''Live and Let Die'' (1973)

Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

''I bought the 45 with my babysitting money for 99 cents — I remember that Paul and Linda were both rocking these really cool shag haircuts on the cover. I finally had long hair myself in college, but then I quickly grew this bald spot and it ruined my dream!''

6 of 21

Daniel Craig David Bowie, ''The Jean Genie'' (1972)

Credit: Clemens Bilan/AP

''It's the first piece of music I remember listening to regularly. I was 5, [so] I probably asked my mother to buy it. I played it over and over and over again. It's just a great song.''

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 21

Drew Barrymore The Go-Go's, Beauty and the Beat (1981)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Getty Images

''I was always inspired by girls — like Pippi Longstocking, who I was also obsessed with — who could be cool and strong but weren't man-haters. I was like, 'Oh, so you can do that!' It was, like, the green light for my life.''

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 21

Patton Oswalt Phil Collins, No Jacket Required (1985)

Credit: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

"I loved it. I mean, I was a suburban kid — my horizons were not very expanded. Luckily, a year later, I bought the Repo Man soundtrack and that sent me down a much more astute path. But man, don't f--- with my Phil Collins!"

Advertisement

9 of 21

Jason Aldean Alabama, Mountain Music (1982)

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

''I had my little record player in my room as a kid, and my mom bought it for me. It was kind of that cross between country and Southern rock — it wasn't quite hard enough to be Southern rock, but it was just a different kind of country at the time that I think no one else was really doing, and that always stuck with me. Obviously now with my music, there's a lot of that influence. Whatever that sound is that those guys figured out was just something that was always cool.''

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 21

Jared Leto Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II (1969)

Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

''It meant the world to me because it stoked my imagination — as it did for many people. Led Zeppelin introduced me to a really creative side of music, and I'll always be very grateful for that.''

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 21

Maggie Q Run-D.M.C., Run-D.M.C. (1984)

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

''It was actually a tape. I remember rewinding and trying to hit the exact spot where the song was going to be.... Remember when we had to rewind everything and make mixtapes? Eras ago! This generation will never know.''

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 21

Jonah Hill Dr. Dre, The Chronic (1992)

Credit: Arthur Mola/AP

''I remember my parents being really upset. I think my dad bought it for me without realizing it had a lot of bad language in it, and then my mom got really freaked out.''

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 21

Feist Paul Simon, Graceland (1986)

Credit: Samuel Dietz/Getty Images

''I had one of those tiny suitcase record players, and the only vinyl I had was Hooked on Classics and Graceland. I bounded through my early teens listening to Graceland; it became a litmus test for any day, any mood.''

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 21

Nick Lachey Michael Jackson, Thriller (1982)

Credit: Heidi Gutman/AP

''One of the all-time bests. I'm old enough to say I had the actual vinyl! My mom brought it home, and my brother and I had to share it. I was in fourth grade, just getting into pop culture — I remember going to the roller rink and roller-skating to it.''

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 21

Christina Hendricks Wham!, Make It Big (1984)

Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty Images

''I think it was actually a tape, but yeah, I was a Wham! girl. Who wasn't? 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go' — that's why you bought the album in the first place. Then you learned all the other delights that are on there.''

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 21

Sara Bareilles The Phantom of the Opera cast album (1986)

Credit: Joe Kohen/Getty Images

''It was a Christmas gift and I loved it. I may or may not have performed most of that show alone in my bedroom in front of the mirror at age 12. If I recall, the reviews were good.''

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 21

Elizabeth Banks Cyndi Lauper, She's So Unusual (1983)

Credit: Peter Kramer/AP

''My mom had three girls, so 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' was like the anthem of our house. I don't think she had any idea that Cyndi Lauper was singing about [masturbating] on 'She Bop.' So we sang it with abandon!''

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 21

Carrie Underwood Bush, Razorblade Suitcase (1996)

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

''Of course, country music was always around, but when I was in seventh grade, this older boy that I liked listened to alternative music, so I found it on the radio and I liked it. That started a whole new phase for me — I became a huge Offspring fan; they were, like, my all-time favorite band.... And I loved blink-182!''

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 21

Amy Poehler Rush, Signals (1982)

Credit: Heidi Gutman/Getty Images

''I grew up with classic rock: Blue Öyster Cult, Boston, Led Zeppelin. That was cool music. With Signals, I must have been 10 or 11. The Grease double album may have been earlier, but I was one of those girls who actually liked Rush. Still am!''

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 21

Justin Vernon (of Bon Iver) Primus, Sailing the Seas of Cheese (1991)

Credit: Jakubaszek/Getty Images

''I loved how weird the guitar player was, and the double bass drum. S---, there's some double bass drum on my new record! Maybe I didn't recognize that there were some Primus influences on there.''

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 21

Tiffani Theissen Olivia Newton-John, ''Physical'' (1981)

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

''I was into everything from Prince and Madonna and the Go-Go's to Blondie, Cyndi Lauper, and Foreigner. But I loved this song so much! I played it over and over again on my record player. I just wanted to be her.''

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By EW Staff