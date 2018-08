2013 EWwy Awards: Comedy Nominees Are...

For anyone familiar with Enlightened, its appearance in the comedy category might seem profoundly strange. It’s more like an earnestly satirical tragicomedy. Regardless, in following Laura Dern’s Amy Jellicoe on her quest for illumination and justice amidst the cubicles, florescent lighting, and profit margins, we see a world full of lost souls, each striving for transcendence in their own way. As she bumbles in and out of the lives of coworkers, friends, families, exes, and new kindred spirits, we get an elegant look at the messiness of humanity and modern lives. Though it might have ended before its time, in just two seasons creator and co-star Mike White managed to craft one of the richest and most profound shows ever to grace our television screens. —Lindsey Bahr