These are the top 20 Christmas movies ever

Forget the overcaffeinated Jim Carrey version, Chuck Jones’ animated made-for-TV take on the Dr. Seuss classic is the one you want to watch (over and over again). “The Grinch hated Christmas — the whole Christmas season. Now, please don’t ask why; no one quite knows the reason. It could be, perhaps, that his shoes were too tight. Or it could be that his head wasn’t screwed on just right. But I think that the most likely reason of all may have been that his heart was two sizes too small.”