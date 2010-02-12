20 Golden Winter Sports Movies

Happy Gilmore (1996)

True, golf is not actually a winter sport. (Unless you're a masochist. And really, you have to be to play golf.) But Adam Sandler's loudmouth protagonist only becomes a golfer by accident. Hockey is his passion. He holds two records: ''Most time spent in the penalty box'' and ''Only Player to Take Off His Skate and Try to Stab Another Player.'' And it's his full-contact, body-checking style that makes him, perversely, so good at the original gentlemen's game. A generation of boys has playfully tried imitating the famous ''Happy Gilmore Swing.'' (Crazily enough, it might actually work.) —Darren Franich