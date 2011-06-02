20 best boy bands ever!

Just like cats, boy bands are gifted with multiple lives. In their first, Take That sold 30 million records, sold out tours, and built a huge fan base. Then, Robbie Williams left the band in 1995 to wrestle with personal problems and ultimately rebounded into solo fame, leaving the four other guys to forge much less successful careers on their own. Almost a decade later, the quartet came back for a very popular tour and good reviews. In November 2010, Williams reunited with the group for their Progress album and a 2011 tour.