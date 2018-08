15(ish) Greatest Comic-Book Supervillains on Film

The only performance on this list to win an Oscar, and a monument to a gone-too-soon talent, Heath Ledger’s Joker looms large over the history of superhero movies. And he looms over his own film. In stark contrast to the one-on-one personality conflict which motivated the Joker-Batman feud in the Tim Burton film, The Dark Knight is an urban epic, replete with mobsters and the moral descent of Harvey Dent and even a cameo by the Scarecrow. But it’s Ledger’s Joker who begins the movie, and it’s the Joker who haunts every corner of the film. Not to mention the fact that essentially everything the Joker says is quotable, or that essentially every scene is a T-shirt ready meme. The Joker in the interrogation room. The Joker burning the money mountain. The Joker, in a nurse’s outfit, basking in the hedonistic glee of blowing the world to Hell. And finally, the Joker swinging upside down, laughing into eternity.