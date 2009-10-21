15 Powerful Pop-Culture Wizards

The Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001-2003)

How robust a warlock is this, the scourge of Middle-earth? You barely even see him, and he instills everyone with a knee-knocking sense of dread. He doesn't even have hands, yet he gathers about him every fell beast imaginable, all to find the One Ring and kill whomever carries it. Granted, maybe investing so much of his power into the One Ring wasn't the best tactical maneuver....