15 great movie love triangles
Pretty in Pink: Andie, Duckie, and Blane (Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer, and Andrew McCarthy)
It's the most controversial ending in teen movie history: In John Hughes' original script, Andie (Molly Ringwald) stayed with eccentric, devoted best friend Duckie (Jon Cryer) at the prom, and they danced to David Bowie's "Heroes." Test audiences booed. The final scene was reshot, and now Duckie gives Andie his blessing to go after "Richie" Blane (Andrew McCarthy) so they can make out in the parking lot to OMD's "If You Leave." "I was disappointed," Cryer told EW on the film's 20th anniversary in 2006. "You sorta go, 'Oh, guess I'm not the leading man.' But I think it was kind of appropriate. Duckie always thought he was the leading man, and that was his fatal flaw. I got it at the time. I understood that John was trying to do something about crossing class lines and felt that with the ending as it was, it was sort of saying, 'You know what? Class lines aren't worth crossing.' And he didn't want to send that message..." At least, not until 1987's Some Kind of Wonderful. —Mandi Bierly
While You Were Sleeping: Lucy, Peter, and Jack (Sandra Bullock, Peter Gallagher, and Bill Pullman)
Yes, the plot is ridiculous: A lonely subway token collector (Bullock) saves the life of the rich, handsome commuter (Gallagher) she fantasizes about marrying. While he's in a coma, his family comes to believe she's actually his fiancée and she really falls in love with his blue-collar brother (Pullman), but she can't come clean for fear she'll lose them all. That said, having one third of the triangle unresponsive for most of the film is different. And Bullock has great chemistry with everyone in the family, not just Pullman, which makes the end proposal scene more charming than cliché. —M.B.
My Best Friend's Wedding: Michael, Julianne, and Kimberly (Dermot Mulroney, Julia Roberts, and Cameron Diaz)
What did this heart-wrenching love triangle teach us (aside from "Say a Little Prayer" is best sung during brunch)? In the battle of love, crème brûlée unfortunately beats Jell-O. Though we rooted for Julianne (Julia Roberts) to convince her best friend (Dermot Mulroney) to flee the altar for her, his fiancée (Cameron Diaz) won him over. We still love you, Jell-O. —Michelle Profis
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason: Bridget, Daniel, and Darcy (Renee Zellweger, Hugh Grant, and Colin Firth)
It could have been the kicking, or even the hair pulling, but watching British studs Daniel (Hugh Grant) and Darcy (Colin Firth) fight over Bridget (Renée Zellweger) while chasing each other around a fountain made this love triangle one of the funniest and most endearing of them all. At least they flung each other in water instead of through a glass window this time. —M.P.
Pirates of the Caribbean: Jack, Elizabeth, and Will (Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley, Orlando Bloom)
Avast ye, Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightley), you get marooned on an idyllic island with barrels of rum and a swashbuckling Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and it's still not enough to tempt you away from the suave charms of Will Turner (Orlando Bloom). It's lucky that Turner boasted some sweet sword-fighting skills or we might have banished you to Isla de Muerta for good. —M.P.
Love Actually: Juliet, Mark, and Peter (Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, and Chiwetel Ejiofor)
Movie theaters around the world reverberated with the sounds of hearts breaking as we watched poor Mark (Andrew Lincoln) reveal that he didn't actually dislike his best friend's wife Juliet (Keira Knightley) — as we were led to believe — but rather was hiding his affections because she was married to his best friend (Chiwetel Ejiofor). His chosen method of revelation: poster boards revealing that his wasted heart would love her until she looked like a mummified artifact. It was more romantic than it sounds, we swear. —M.P.
The Twilight Saga: Jacob, Bella, Edward (Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart, and Robert Pattinson)
It's hard not to be aware of the melodramatic teen love between toned werewolf Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner), broody vamp Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), and mere mortal Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart). Bella must choose between her platonic love for her best friend and romantic love for her cold-blooded boyfriend. In the end, Team Edward comes out on top in all his glittery glory. —April Daley
Vicky Cristina Barcelona: Maria Elena, Juan, and Cristina (Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem, and Scarlett Johansson)
Few women are wilder than artist Juan Antonio's (Javier Bardem) knife-wielding ex-wife Maria Elena (Penélope Cruz), especially when young daredevil Cristina (Scarlett Johansson) and her friend accept Juan's invite to spend the weekend. Juan kisses Cristina. Cristina kisses Maria. The result: a sultry and volatile love triangle. —A.D.
Reality Bites: Michael, Lelaina, and Troy (Ben Stiller, Winona Ryder, and Ethan Hawke)
Recently graduated Lelaina (Winona Ryder) is stuck between stable nice guy Michael (Ben Stiller) and less stable slacker Troy (Ethan Hawke). Against the backdrop of a '90s coming-of-age story steeped in offbeat humor, Lelaina realizes guitar-strumming, long-haired Troy was her type all along, leaving Stiller's sweet character in the dust. —A.D.
X-Men, X2, and X-Men: The Last Stand: Scott, Jean, and Logan (James Marsden, Famke Janssen, and Hugh Jackman)
Jean (Famke Janssen) may have had an official romance with Scott (James Marsden), but it's hard to ignore the less-than-subtle looks from ruggedly handsome Logan (Hugh Jackman) over the course of the X-Men movies. And, by the time the franchise's third movie came along, there were more than a few romantic curveballs. Scott was killed by Jean's alternate personality "Phoenix," who proceeded to destroy the world. In the end, Logan had to kill her to stop her havoc, but not before declaring his love. And while we're guessing the relief of his confession was a little sullied by the whole killing-her thing, it was romantic nonetheless. Still, our heart bleeds most for Scott, whose love literally killed him. (Note: That's no way to treat someone who spirals into a depression after your death!) —Sandra Gonzalez
Titanic : Cal, Rose, and Jack (Billy Zane, Kate Winslet, and Leonardo DiCaprio)
There was really no competition when Billy Zane's Cal Hockley (and his bad wig!) found himself having to compete for the heart of his fiancée Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) with Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his full head of floppy blond hair. Follicles aside, Cal was a jerk, Jack was the free-spirited yang to Rose's oppressed yin, and ships break — like our hearts did when this three-hour saga came to a tragic end. —S.G.
The Hunger Games: Katniss, Gale, and Peeta (Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, and Josh Hutcherson)
The true weight of the Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence), Peeta (Josh Hutcherson), and Gale (Liam Hemsworth) love triangle didn't really come through in the first installment of the Hunger Games movie franchise. But it planted the seeds, and the drama bloomed from there. Peeta and Katniss put on quite a show for the cameras (well, it's largely for the cameras), while Gale sat back in District 12, stewing with jealousy. And that was just the beginning. —S.G.
Gone With the Wind: Scarlett, Ashley, and Rhett (Vivien Leigh, Leslie Howard, and Clark Gable)
After the childish and selfish Scarlett (Vivien Leigh) set her sights on both romantic Southern gent Ashley (Leslie Howard) and the debonair Rhett (Clark Gable), she spent years toying with their affections until finally no one gave a damn, and she was left alone. —Abby West
The Graduate: Ben, Mrs. Robinson, Elaine (Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft, and Katharine Ross)
It's hard to complicate your life more than young college grad Ben Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) did when he was seduced by the wife of his father's business partner and then fell for her daughter, Elaine (Katharine Ross). But, to be fair, his liaison with Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft) was hot enough to coin a whole new term for older woman-younger man relationships. At least until the word "cougar" snuck into our lexicon. —A.W.
The Princess Bride: Westley, Buttercup, and Prince Humperdink (Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, and Chris Sarandon)
There was never any real contest for Buttercup's (Robin Wright) affection but the dastardly Humperdink (Chris Sarandon) was well prepared to kill her true love Westley (Cary Elwes) in order to secure the maiden's hand in marriage. Of course, Westley and Buttercup end up together. Just as you wish(ed). —A.W.