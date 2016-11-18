15 great movie love triangles

It's the most controversial ending in teen movie history: In John Hughes' original script, Andie (Molly Ringwald) stayed with eccentric, devoted best friend Duckie (Jon Cryer) at the prom, and they danced to David Bowie's "Heroes." Test audiences booed. The final scene was reshot, and now Duckie gives Andie his blessing to go after "Richie" Blane (Andrew McCarthy) so they can make out in the parking lot to OMD's "If You Leave." "I was disappointed," Cryer told EW on the film's 20th anniversary in 2006. "You sorta go, 'Oh, guess I'm not the leading man.' But I think it was kind of appropriate. Duckie always thought he was the leading man, and that was his fatal flaw. I got it at the time. I understood that John was trying to do something about crossing class lines and felt that with the ending as it was, it was sort of saying, 'You know what? Class lines aren't worth crossing.' And he didn't want to send that message..." At least, not until 1987's Some Kind of Wonderful. —Mandi Bierly