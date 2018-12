Possibly the greatest New Year’s Eve scene of all: After years as friends with (occasional) benefits, Harry (Billy Crystal) finally declares his love for Sally (Meg Ryan). The best quote? ”It’s not because I’m lonely, and it’s not because it’s New Year’s Eve,” Harry says after party-crashing. ”I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.”